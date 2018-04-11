- The Latest
The 5 Secrets to Singing & Dancing Simultaneously, According to Broadway's Go-To Vocal Coach
At the end of Act I in Broadway's Mean Girls, the entire ensemble performs high-energy choreography while belting what Kamille Upshaw says is "a million notes at once." Though Upshaw is a Juilliard-trained dancer who made her Broadway debut in Hamilton, nothing, she says, could prepare her for this moment. "Singing while dancing is just hard," Upshaw says. "It takes patience, focus and compromise."
For Upshaw, voice lessons have been a game changer, and building stamina was key. "The way you support your breath while singing is the complete opposite way in which dancers use their breath," she says. So when it comes time to combine your singing skills and dancing chops, how do you make it happen without missing a note or a step? Start with this advice from Broadway's go-to vocal coach, Liz Caplan.
1. It's All About That Breath
The greatest challenge for dancers is learning to manage their breath, says Caplan. The problem, she says, is that dancers are trained to lift and suck in their bodies—sometimes even holding their breath—while singers need to do the opposite. "Dancers generally use a high sternum breath, while singing uses a diaphragmatic breath that allows for the lungs to fully expand," Caplan says. "Dancers don't want to breathe like that because it results in sticking your stomach out, but in singing, you have to feel the expansiveness of the lungs and opening of the rib cage." A trained vocal coach (and a lot of practice) can help you find that balance.
2. Get Rid of Tension
Caplan guides students through a careful warm-up, starting with a breathing series and what she calls stand-up yoga, which allows singers to get warm before an audition or performance without having to get on the floor. Then, she identifies where her students store tension in their bodies, whether it's the neck, shoulders or rhomboids. "If you're holding tension, oxygen has basically stopped," Caplan says. "Your singing voice is going to be very stuck or, at absolute best, thinner than you want it to sound." By doing a full-body warm-up, you'll get optimal airflow through the body.
3. Don't Just Stand Still
Miami City Ballet dancer Christina Spigner works out on a trampoline. Photo via MCB
Caplan suggests dancers practice moving while singing. "Get on a treadmill or trampoline and listen to material you know and love, then start singing, first at a lower speed," she says. "How long can you go before you're winded in the middle of a syllable?" Work on improving your speed and endurance over time.
4. You Sing What You Eat
Photo by Caroline Attwood on Unsplash
Following a nutrient-dense diet is important as a dancer, but it becomes even more vital when you add multifaceted performing to the mix. "If you're not eating a balanced diet, your singing voice is going to be weak," Caplan says. "You need enough protein so your blood sugar levels are steady, because if they start to droop, your voice will follow suit. If you're empty, it's going to be detrimental to your sense of balance and power."
5. Take the Sick Day
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
Powering through when you have a cold can lead to long-term damage, and undo the months or years of vocal training you've done. "People don't want to call out sick, so they figure out how to navigate not being able to breathe, or the fact that they're coughing," Caplan says. "But the body adjusts to that. It becomes the new normal, and we have to do a lot of reparation therapy to get your breathing back to its full capacity." See a doctor if you aren't sure whether it's safe to sing.
July 1 marks an exciting new era for The Juilliard School. Vail Dance Festival director and former New York City Ballet principal Damian Woetzel steps into the role of president, and the dance division will also have a new leader: Alicia Graf Mack, 39, will take over from Taryn Kaschock Russell, acting artistic director for the current school year.
When Hurricane Harvey unleashed its rainy path of destruction on the downtown Theater District in Houston in August, Houston Ballet staff, dancers and fans knew it would not be business as usual this season. Over 40 inches of rain drenched Houston, damaging nearly one hundred thousand homes. In all, it caused an estimated $200 billion of damage in Texas. Some of that damage hit Houston Ballet's Center for Dance when the waters jumped the building's four-foot floodgates, leaving two to three inches of water in the lobby and first-floor studios.
When conveying a story onstage, portraying a character convincingly is just as important as nailing the steps. But that's often easier said than done. We talked to Anita Paciotti, ballet master at San Francisco Ballet, about the biggest acting mistakes she sees dancers making:
Raise your hand if you've ever been stereotyped as stupid because you're a dancer. Raise your other hand if that misconception boils your blood.
Well, you're in luck: One researcher is determined to set the record straight.
There's a tradition in hip-hop culture of reclaiming negative words as positive ones. That's why you might hear things like "nasty" or "bad" as compliments. The same goes for ILL-Abilities, a breaking crew comprised of differently-abled dancers:
"The 'ill' does not refer to 'sick' or 'unwell' but rather to incredible, amazing, intricate, talent," they write on their website. "Rather than seeing the negative limitations of 'disability,' this crew focuses on their positive, or 'ill,' abilities."
A new video for NOWNESS, directed by 2018 25 to Watcher Jacob Jonas, shows just how "ill" these dancers are:
During Kathryn Manger's very first Nutcracker season with Pennsylvania Ballet in 2015, an injury and a hunch prompted artistic director Angel Corella to cast her in the role of Sugarplum Fairy. She learned it overnight. "That's all quite rare for an apprentice," says assistant artistic director Samantha Dunster, who has known the dancer since her student days in Connecticut. Now a fastidious member of the corps de ballet, Manger has performed principal roles in Cinderella and Don Quixote, connecting deeply with her partner as well as the audience.
After seeing Dada Masilo's rendition of Giselle, I couldn't help thinking, "If ballet did a version like this, it would transform not just the genre of the 'story ballet,' but, even more powerfully, the narrative of the "ballerina" itself."
I was especially interested in Masilo's Giselle after writing A Radical Reimagining of Ballet for 2018, which pondered how classical ballets could be modernized, and what effects that would have on leading ladies like Odette/Odile, Aurora and Juliet. Though Dada Masilo/the Dance Factory is not a ballet company, I thought her take on story might be an interesting place to begin to imagine.
Over the weekend, Twitter and Facebook filled with tributes to dance icon Donald McKayle, who passed away at age 87 on Saturday.
Revered for his passion and humanism, McKayle powerfully showcased the depth of the human condition through dance. He not only broke barriers as the first black man to direct and choreograph a Broadway show, he brought the black experience to the stage, highlighting social injustices as well as the struggles and triumphs he witnessed around him.
I am a ballerina. I am a feminist. This might seem to be an oxymoron. Ballerinas do what they are told by choreographers and directors—positions that we have become painfully aware of as traditionally male roles. Feminism is the theory of the political, economic and social equality of the sexes. By that description, the two terms seem contradictory.
Alexei Ratmansky—now famously—expressed on Facebook last fall: "sorry, there is no such thing as equality in ballet: women dance on point, men lift and support women. women receive flowers, men escort women offstage. not the other way around (I know there are couple of exceptions). and I am very comfortable with that."