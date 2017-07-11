Yes, You Can Make Big Work Outside the Big Apple
Working in a smaller city as a choreographer and worried you're not getting the same opportunities you would in the Big Apple? We've been there and we hear you. But what if your little city can contain your choreographic dreams—and make them come true?
Winston-Salem, North Carolina–based Helen Simoneau, who has gained national and international recognition for her choreography, credits much of her success to being based in a smaller city: "You can shape your environment," she says, pointing out that there isn't as much competition for audiences and funding.
So how can you make it work outside of New York City?
Ask for Help
"Identify the people who can help," states Simoneau. Be upfront about what you might need to fund your project, but before asking for money, Simoneau says "it's always good to start with resources that aren't money: What studio space can you get for free or for a favor? What venue might present you?" Once you've nailed down the specifics of where you'll rehearse and who might present you, you can apply for grants or get in touch with local foundations and businesses. In a smaller market, it's a lot easier to make connections—there is less competition for space and funding, and it is often easier to get a meeting with community influencers who might contribute to your project.
Network & Build Your Brand
Laura Gutierrez, photo by Amitava Sarkar
Make connections—and a name for yourself in your city. "Show up to any kind of social event, fundraisers or happy hour events," says Laura Gutierrez, a Houston-based dancer/choreographer. "Go see performances and get to know the dance scene and the people whose work you admire." With a smaller community, it can be easier to strike up a conversation after a performance, get your name out there and make long-lasting impressions.
Consider Long-Distance Dancers
Gutierrez with Szabi Pataki in Relic by Jonah Bokaer, photo by Mike Strong via kcdance.com
If your town isn't home to many professional dancers, don't discount contacts out of town. "The dance world is so small and often you'll find that someone you may have worked with in the past could be able to connect you to someone in the city where you'll be," says Gutierrez, a long-distance dancer for Jonah Bokaer.
Don't Get Stuck in Your Own Little Bubble
Stay educated about what is happening outside of your town. "When you travel, see as much dance as you can, talk to people, be part of the larger dance scene," says Simoneau. "This will give you so much more to bring back to your local community." Not traveling anytime soon? Follow the companies that inspire you on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.
Grow The Dance Scene
Ivonne Batanero, photo by George Echevarria
If the dance community you crave doesn't exist in your city, work to build it. "Find like-minded people to help create what you think is missing," says Ivonne Batanero, a dancer for Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre in Miami. "Be the instigator, the advocate in your community."
Katie Faulkner, choreographer for little seismic dance company in San Francisco, suggests reaching out to new dancers. "Be welcoming to the new people who move to town. Contribute to a culture of generosity."
Keep Your Eye on The Prize
Albert Drake, photo by Brian Guilliaux
Even if you're in a small market where you can sometimes lose sight of your end goals and bigger dreams, "remind yourself of the caliber you want to be at and keep pushing your limits," suggests Albert Drake, artistic associate of Bruce Wood Dance Project in Dallas. "Think big."
Three small dance companies offered me a job. The first wanted to give me good roles without pay until someone left. The second (which I took) pays, although the rep isn't as good and the studios are in a mall! The last was just a Nutcracker season in a nice company. Sadly, it feels like I "settled" for money rather than artistry. Did I make the right choice?
—Depressed Dancer, Midwest
When I'm asked why tap dance matters, why it's a worthy skill to learn, I usually come back to the same answer: freedom.
As a young girl, I found the freedom to be loud. To be brash. To be different than my family. Tap dancing allows me to express my artistic side, my creative side, my funny side, my rebellious side.
As Wendy Perron wrote in our July issue, "Any new work coming from the Bolshoi Ballet is big news." So naturally, the news that the premiere of its highly anticipated new ballet will not happen as scheduled is even bigger. The Bolshoi announced on its website Saturday that performances of Nureyev, set to begin tomorrow (Tuesday, July 11) in Moscow, will be replaced with Don Quixote. Today, the theatre held a press conference at which it was clarified that the ballet had not been canceled, but postponed until May 2018. The official reason given: The ballet is not yet ready.
The announcement appeared on the Bolshoi website Saturday.
Of course, not everyone is buying it.
Even the most veteran of performers can suffer from nerves before hitting the stage. While most of us feel most at home in front of a crowd once we're there, sometimes the wait to go on can be uneasy.
Breathing with intention is a simple way to calm this stage fright. According to Psychology Today, deep breathing, specifically through the diaphragm, can activate the vagus nerve, and trigger the "relaxation response" of your parasympathetic nervous system and lessen anger, anxiety, stress and even inflammation.
I first got hooked on Broadway musicals as a preteen at Gypsy, with its tapping moppets, gyrating burlesque queens and Tulsa, the dancing heartthrob. I've been going ever since, but Dance Magazine has been at it even longer.
The 1926-27 Broadway season was just ending when DM began publication, and of its 200-plus shows, dozens were new musicals. One, a Ziegfeld revue called No Foolin', listed more than 80 performers. Such huge ensembles of dancers and singers were common, whether in revues, operettas or musical comedies.
And why not? The '20s were roaring, and Broadway was flush. But that wasn't the only difference between then and now. Dance in the theater was only tangentially related to a show's content. It was window dressing—however extravagant, it remained mere entertainment.
Last month, a fire engulfed a London apartment building, killing at least 80 residents and leaving many more without a home or any belongings.
But the London dance community isn't staying idle while their neighbors face tragedy. A just-announced gala is bringing together some of the city's biggest stars to raise money for the Grenfell Fire victims.
Akram Khan will be performing a solo at the gala. PC Vassilis K. Makris
The Gala for Grenfell, spearheaded by choreographer and director Arlene Phillips, will feature dancers from every corner of London's dance scene—plus a few appearances from the international dance community. The Royal Ballet, Matthew Bourne's New Adventures, The Mariinsky Ballet, Ballet Black and Akram Khan are just a few highlights from the list.
Tickets are now on sale for the gala, which will take place on July 30 at the Adelphi Theatre in London. Donations can also be made here. All proceeds will go to the Kensington & Chelsea Foundation to support victims of the fire.
American Ballet Theatre just announced its much-anticipated promotions, and artistic director Kevin McKenzie couldn't have picked more deserving dancers. Soloists Sarah Lane, Christine Shevchenko and Devon Teuscher have been promoted to principal, and Calvin Royal III has been promoted to soloist.
Dance Magazine has been writing about fitness and nutrition for dancers since before the phrase dance medicine existed. For our 90th anniversary, we took a look through our archives to find out how we've advised readers through the years. It turns out, some of our health coverage stands the test of time better than others.