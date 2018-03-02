- The Latest
How This Dancer Trains For Her Double Life As An Assistant Boat Captain
As side hustles go, Margaret Cromwell might win the prize for most unusual.
When she's not onstage with Margaret Jenkins Dance Company, the modern dancer moonlights as a first officer on dinner cruises on the San Francisco Bay. After company class and rehearsal from 12:30 to 5:30 pm, one to two days a week she'll work on a boat from 6 pm until 1 am, pulling ropes, lifting heavy objects, running up and down stairs, and assisting the captain.
All that exertion takes a toll, so when a lingering rotator-cuff injury acted up in 2015, she turned to fellow MJDC dancer Kelly Del Rosario, a certified personal trainer.
During their weekly sessions at Rise Combat Sports, where he is the strength and conditioning coach, Cromwell performs exercises that build agility, endurance and power: everything from flipping a tractor tire to hopping over hurdles to throwing a medicine ball.
Why Cross-Training Is Key
Cromwell prepping the boat. Photo by Claudia Bauer.
Adding more physical exertion to her life might seem like overdoing it, but Cromwell believes she dances better on days that she trains before taking class. "I come in exhausted from training, and then kind of reestablish the dance pathways," she says. "I feel a deeper connection with my body." Her increased upper-body strength has remedied her shoulder pain and also helped with partnering.
Fitness training has empowered Cromwell in many ways. "As a dancer, I was taught the mentality of protecting your body, from a defensive place," she says. "I've learned that my body loves to be pushed."
Her Go-To Power Moves
Cromwell flips tires to improve her power. Photo by Claudia Bauer
Tire flipping: Squatting next to a roughly 100-pound tractor tire, Cromwell puts both hands under the tire's edge. With an explosive burst, she powers through her legs and core to lift the tire to vertical and push it over. "Imagine jumping, but with your entire body," says Del Rosario. "It teaches dancers to use all their force."
Sledgehammer: Cromwell swings a 10- or 20-pound sledgehammer at the sidewall of the tractor tire. "It feels like you're finding a really good overcurve," she says, "because you're using that weightedness to drop into a circle and give yourself momentum." She softens her upper body to absorb the rebound. "That softness combined with strength is where efficient partnering exists," says Del Rosario.
Try This: Cromwell's Rope Ladder Drills
Jump up and down the ladder, aiming for speed. Photo by Claudia Bauer.
Flipping tires and swinging sledgehammers require training and a spotter, but any dancer can try Cromwell's rope-ladder drills. Great for improving petit allégro, ladder work develops coordination, speed and control in the feet and legs.
- Stand at one end of the ladder, keeping legs parallel.
- Hop with both feet into the first square.
- Hop so that each foot lands outside the next square.
- Jump so that the legs land together into the third square.
- Work your way down the ladder, then turn around.
Start with 30-second intervals and increase your speed as you work up to 60 seconds. It's not about jumping high, it's about staying at the same speed, says Del Rosario. "When you do it for speed, you're getting adductor and abductor work, and also teaching the body to stay grounded."
Boost the challenge by hopping from two feet to one, alternating feet or going backwards.
For many performers, dancing in the original cast of the phenomenally popular Hamilton is the epitome of "making it." For film and history buffs, contributing a documentary to the Smithsonian's collection might be a bucket-list item. And for those with a heart for giving back, creating an organization that leads arts workshops for youth is a powerful accomplishment.
Morgan Marcell has done all those things, proving that dancers needn't limit themselves to one passion. We caught up with the former swing and co-dance captain of Hamilton to chat about The Eliza Project, her budding film career and her next Broadway-bound show.
Last month, Buzzfeed News confirmed 17 instances of groping or sexual misconduct by patrons of the immersive theater show Sleep No More.
Having experienced the show for the first time just a week before the story broke, I can't say I was surprised by the accusations.
No, I'm not bitter because of the more common complaints I've heard from patrons: I didn't get lost in the dark halls of the McKittrick Hotel, and I don't care that I didn't get any of the coveted one-on-one scenes. Instead, at every step of my two and a half hour journey through the show, I felt that the safety of the performers—and of the audience—was being compromised for the sake of an experience that just wasn't worth the risk.
Before she became the 20th century's most revered ballet pedagogue, Agrippina Vaganova was a frustrated ballerina. "I was not progressing and that was a terrible thing to realize," she wrote in a rough draft of her memoirs.
She retired from the Imperial Ballet stage in 1916, and for the next 30-plus years, devoted herself to creating a "science of ballet." Her new, dynamic teaching method produced stars like Rudolf Nureyev, Alla Osipenko, and Galina Ulanova and later Natalia Makarova and Mikhail Baryshnikov. And her approach continues to influence how we think about ballet training to this day.
But is the ballet class due for an update? Demands and aesthetics have changed. So should the way dancers train change too?
While undoubtedly best known for her dancing, American Ballet Theatre principal Isabella Boylston has also been getting noticed for her style by Allure and Vogue—and with good reason. Her Instagram feed features a mix of on-trend athleisure wear and detailed dresses from runway designers like Valentino and Anna Sui, none of which would be complete without the makeup and hair to match. With a penchant for skin care and an ever-growing lipstick collection, Boylston talked us through some of her beauty must-haves on and off the stage.
Photo by Jayme Thornton
The March 1958 issue of Dance Magazine included coverage of the previous year's Dance Magazine Awards, one of which went to Dame Alicia Markova.
Markova danced the title role in the first British production of Giselle. Photo by Walter E. Owens, Courtesy DM Archives
Los Angeles-based choreographer Danielle Agami is taking on a new role in New York City: performer. While her company Ate9 is on a "vacation," she is in residency at The Center for Ballet and the Arts at New York University.
We sat down with Agami to discuss creating her first solo titled framed, which she will perform May 6 at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts, and why she is excited to get back to her company.
Pink Floyd's 1979 album The Wall has already been adapted into a feature film and an opera, so why not a ballet? Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota has partnered with local tribute band Run Like Hell for The Wall: A Rock Ballet, filtering the storyline—that of a musician whose traumatic experiences become a metaphorical wall isolating him from humanity—through a contemporary lens. March 1–3. thecowlescenter.org.
Big Hollywood movies featuring dance are few and far between, so curiosity about the thriller Red Sparrow, opening Friday and starring Jennifer Lawrence as a Russian ballerina-turned-spy, is understandably at a high pitch. The production, which also stars Jeremy Irons, includes not one but four familiar dance names: Sergei Polunin, the enfant terrible of the ballet world, plays Lawrence's ballet partner; Justin Peck choreographed all the dance sequences; Kurt Froman, former New York City Ballet dancer, trained Lawrence; and American Ballet Theatre's Isabella Boylston performs as Lawrence's dance double.
How'd you get involved in Red Sparrow?
Justin Peck, who choreographed the movie, reached out to me. I've never done anything like that. And any chance to work with Justin...
My life has five seasons: winter, spring, summer, fall and rejection. During the season of rejection, you can probably find me in one of the following places: lying in bed my sending 'F them, why not me' texts to my closest friends; emailing very salty 'why did you reject me, and can I puh-lease get some feedback' emails; or pacing my apartment, cleaning, trying to rationalize to myself why I'm just not good enough, yet.
I'm talking about the "Grant Cycle" or what is known among my peers and colleagues as "The Lottery." It's a grueling, never-ending process of trying to make three-dimensional art fit into a two-dimensional surface that can only hold the CliffsNotes version. It's meant to appeal to a group of discerning, qualified and unbiased people who are asked to do the civic duty of deciding where coveted space, time and money goes. The same space, time and money they too want and need.
British ballet fans have been in a tizzy over Tamara Rojo lately.
Last month, a number of current and former English National Ballet dancers made anonymous claims of mismanagement to The Times, blaming Rojo for the fact that a third of the company's dancers have left over the past two years. The blog Ballet Position followed up earlier this month with further accusations, and Rojo responded in a feature in the Evening Standard yesterday.
Until this all came out, Rojo had really only been covered in recent press as someone who'd transformed ENB into a darling of the ballet world with her forward-thinking repertoire.
So what's all the drama about? We broke it down: