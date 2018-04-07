- The Latest
This Month: Mean Girls Finally Makes Its Broadway Debut
She had a varied, flourishing career that included dancing for Lar Lubovitch, touring with the Bad Boys of Dance, and performing at Radio City Musical Hall and in Broadway shows. But Kamille Upshaw really wanted to make Mean Girls happen.
Not because she'd known Reginas or Plastics in high school—at Baltimore School for the Arts, her classmates were too busy pursuing dance, music, or other "artsy things" to form the obnoxious cliques that Lindsay Lohan experiences in the movie. But when the teen comedy by "Saturday Night Live" giants came out in 2004, Upshaw and her friends watched Mean Girls over and over and over. It was "an obsession," she says.
When Upshaw learned there was going to be a stage musical, of course she wanted in. But she was doing Hamilton and couldn't make the invited audition her agency had snagged. So she went to an open call, and got several callbacks. However, she had to skip the final dance call.
She was surprised to learn that director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw, book writer Tina Fey and the other Mean Girls creators wanted her to come in to sing and read for them anyway. They hired her for the lab, and now, a year later, with the show ensconced at the August Wilson Theatre, she's opening a Broadway musical.
PC Joan Marcus, courtesy Boneau/Bryan-Brown
"What makes Mean Girls so special to me," Upshaw says, "is that I finally am a part of a Broadway musical from the ground up—I get to help put together this thing that is now a show." Upshaw had joined the 2012 national tour of Flashdance a couple of weeks in, and got into Hamilton shortly after it opened.
In both cases, she felt simultaneously like an insider and an outsider. "The casts welcomed me," she recalls, "so in a way I was very much part of the original casts. But, for me, if I'm not there before opening, or in the rehearsals, it doesn't feel like I'm part of the opening cast."
This time, she was there from step one, and loving it. Nicholaw, she says, "is really good about knowing when to have fun and when to focus, focus, focus. We are creating a high school onstage," she says. "The cool thing about Mean Girls is how the ensemble functions, as a prominent, important part of the show—we move everything. We are the school."
In one cafeteria scene, the ensemble propels trays and tables around the stage as Grey Henson, the Book of Mormon veteran who plays the acerbic, unabashedly gay Damian, sings "Where Do You Belong?" And, unlike most Broadway ensembles, the Mean Girls crew isn't anonymous. "I'm Rachel Hamilton," she says. "All the women have characters, and a lot of the men, too." They're fleshed out, she adds, "almost as much as the Plastics. And on top of that, we get to dance."
PC Joan Marcus, courtesy Boneau/Bryan-Brown
The style is mostly musical theater hip-hop, Upshaw says. But she hints that Nicholaw, a tap maestro, may have a few surprises up his sleeve. She's more willing to talk about how open he is to input from his dancers. "Casey and his assistants bring in full phrases," she explains. "But then they let us make it our own. We bring the youth into the movement, so it looks like up-to-date hip-hop. We are all in it together."
Having worked with Sergio Trujillo on the Flashdance tour and with Andy Blankenbuehler on Hamilton, she finds that Nicholaw's "mind and vision" remind her of Blankenbuehler, while his "fun, energetic take" resembles that of Trujillo.It was especially fun when the musical tried out last fall in Washington, DC, and brought her close to home. Upshaw loves having friends and family in the audience. "Yeah," she says, "I suppose I'm a little more nervous—they are my biggest fans and my hardest critics. But when they come, I feel so alive, so good performing for them."
These days, more and more museums are inviting dancers to liven up the art that's on the walls and pedestals. The New Museum, on the border of SoHo and the Lower East Side, has designated a special room for live events called the South Galleries. Every day for two months, ending April 15, this gallery is home to Co-natural, a mesmerizing performance exhibition by Romanian choreographer Alexandra Pirici (pronounced Pireech). She is acclaimed in Europe and makes her U. S. debut with this exhibit. Included is a life-size hologram that really looks like another person. If you spend some time wandering around in the gallery, you start to see congruencies between the gestures of the live performers and the not-quite-live hologram. And you start to wonder about the stamina of the dancers, who are there, as moving sculpture, all day long (with a few breaks).
St. Paul Ballet simply needed space to rehearse. The troupe found that, and so much more, at a local Minnesota boxing gym. Today, the dancers train side by side with boxers at Element Gym, and the two groups have even teamed up for a co-choreographed show.
The Art of Boxing—The Sport of Ballet first debuted last fall and will be reprised April 15 at Saint Paul's Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Nowhere near Minnesota? You can catch a teaser of the production below. It's pointe-shoes-meets-boxing-gloves and a true display of grit and grace—from both the ballerinas and the fighters. The interactive performance sheds a light on the rituals of each practice.
Raise your hand if you've ever been stereotyped as stupid because you're a dancer. Raise your other hand if that misconception boils your blood.
Well, you're in luck: One researcher is determined to set the record straight.
Misty Copeland's Instagram feed is usually filled with gorgeous performance shots and inspirational images featuring the many young girls she's inspired.
So we were surprised this morning to see Copeland post two screenshots of a mean tweet about herself:
It's no secret that regularly improvising can do wonders for a dance artist's creativity. But how many of us actually make time to improvise, unless we're told to do it in class or rehearsal?
A few years ago, dancer Marlee Grace started the Instagram page @personalpractice to document her daily improv practice, and to hold herself accountable to dancing regularly. For a whole year, she posted her improvisations every day. Since then, her practice has continued to be regular, if not daily, and she's garnered over 30k followers.
The much-anticipated Martha Graham Dance Company season at New York City Center is upon us. From April 11–14, the company will present classics like Chronicle, the sly melodrama Embattled Garden and of course Graham's visceral masterwork The Rite of Spring. This season also includes works by internationally acclaimed choreographers Lucinda Childs, Lar Lubovitch and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.
We sat down with Graham artistic director Janet Eilber to talk about bringing back older Graham works, working with new choreographers and what Martha would have to say about today's wave of feminism.
Great dance educators with smart, scientific teaching practices are invaluable to the dance field. How else could we create healthy, beautiful dancers?
The International Association of Dance Medicine and Science is looking to honor someone who's made a substantial impact through teaching with its annual Dance Educators Award—and the committee is asking for nominations.
Tommy Tune is a man of many talents. The 10-time Tony Award–winning director, choreographer and star is famous for shows like Nine, My One and Only, The Will Roger's Follies and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.
Tune is in a special class of gifted director/choreographers that includes George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins and Michael Bennett—yet he also danced and starred in his musicals.
Today, he is touring the country with his nightclub act Tommy Tune Tonight. At 79, he is still lithe, graceful and willowy, and looks right at home onstage.
So what's it like to be backstage with the legend? Tune recently invited Dance Magazine behind the scenes for a rehearsal and performance in Los Angeles.
In case you missed it, some of the American Ballet Theatre crew are in the Philippines, preparing for a fundraising gala and performance organized by principal dancer (and Philippines native) Stella Abrera. While Abrera and her co-workers—including her ABT besties Gillian Murphy and Isabella Boylston—prepare for the April 7 show benefitting the children of CENTEX (Center of Excellence in Public Elementary Education), they've also had some time to hit the beach.
But their time at the beach doesn't seem to involve lounging around with a book. Instead, they've been coming up with some pretty inventive ways to keep dancing (trading in their leos for swimsuits, of course). Check it out for yourself, but be forewarned: It's going to have you hardcore dreaming of summer.