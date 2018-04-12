- The Latest
The Most Surprising Things About Dancing in a Met Opera Production
The last place you might expect to find a graduate of New York University's decidedly contemporary dance program is onstage at the Metropolitan Opera House, scuttling around in a single three-inch heel, a massive petticoat and an ostentatious wig. But 2016 Tisch Dance graduate Andrea Pugliese can be found doing exactly that in The Metropolitan Opera's new production of Cendrillon, running April 12–May 11.
It might not seem like the most obvious fit for someone more accustomed to concert dance, but booking an opera job has major benefits—the dancers are unionized, which means good pay, and clear guidelines for rehearsal and performance schedules and conditions.
For Pugliese, a summer gig at Santa Fe Opera in 2017 (which she booked through Tisch Dance department chair Seán Curran) led to an AGMA membership—allowing her to attend the AGMA- and Equity-only call for Cendrillon—and opened up a new career path. We sat down with the contemporary dancer to find out what it's really like transitioning from concert dance to opera gigs.
What has been most surprising to you about stepping into the opera world, as a dancer whose primary experience is in contemporary concert dance?
When you're part of an opera, you're one of the many, many pieces that it takes to make something so grand, and to really create the magic for the audience. I was surprised just how many people are necessary to make these productions happen, so many more than is necessitated by concert dance.
Backstage, there's an entire microcosm that's bustling behind what the audience is seeing to make the magic happen. You have to learn your surroundings to stay out of the way of the stagehands who are handling sets, and stage managers cue you for everything, which is very different. In concert dance, everything is on you, whereas here there's a specific person or persons for each niche—props and costumes and wigs.
What are your interactions like with the singers?
With this production, there's a lot more movement and activity onstage than is typical of a lot of productions. A lot of the chorus members have never done this much movement before, because "park and bark" is the usual. I feel bad for the chorus in some sections, because we're doing all this movement and running, and then they have to sing! They're all phenomenal and open and willing.
What styles of dance does the choreography cover?
We're in all four acts, and each act has a different tone. There's contemporary partnering based in contact improv, ballroom partnering, polka steps, contemporary ballet. If you're dancing, there's a layer of acting on top of the movement in a theatrical way that's similar to Broadway.
How much leeway have you had with your characters and the choreography, since this is an already-existing production new to the Met?
The choreography is very set, except for the third act. Female and male dancers come in and out in moments of duet, and that we created ourselves. We used images and lifts from the Royal Opera House production, but the choreographer, Laura Scozzi, gave us a lot of space to play with partners and find new movements. And then we had to find news ways to do it with the limitation of holding large red books the size of your torso! That section was fun to create.
A lot of times they give you feelings and intentions, and it's your responsibility to create a character that's within those parameters. It's not, "Put your hand here and act surprised," it's, "Okay, she's here, and you're seeing the most beautiful thing for the first time." And then they'll structure your choices as you go along—in a way, it's similar to creating concert dance.
Do you have a favorite scene in Cendrillon?
The second act, at the Prince's ball. We're in these massive red dresses and very kooky wigs, and everything is very over the top and everyone is so animated. It's such a fun environment, to behave as excitedly as one would be going to a prince's ball, and getting to not only play with the other dancers but also acting with a chorus.
What's the biggest benefit of the gig?
A lot of these dancers do Broadway or immersive theater or ballet. We all come from different backgrounds, so being able to meet and experience a production like this with them is pretty amazing. You're working with people at the top of their craft.
The biggest challenge?
In concert dance, you choose a costume specifically because it works with your movement and the atmosphere of the piece. Whereas here, the costumes are created to the atmosphere and you adapt the choreography to work with three-inch heels and a petticoat. Also, being in such a large theater means you have to make sure everything you do is projected—is the person in the very back of the audience going to be able to see what you're doing?
Do you have any advice for a dancer who might be interested in pursuing this kind of work?
Be open to any possibility that presents itself. I never thought I'd be working in opera; it was never a possibility I considered. It's not what I had envisioned for my career, but it's been amazing to experience a world that is so different from anything I had been involved with before.
Cendrillon footage courtesy The Metropolitan Opera.
For the first time in more than 10 years, Janet Jackson is holding an open audition for dancers.
Even better? You could land a spot in her #JTribe simply by posting a video on social media.
Every dancer has learned—probably the hard way—that healthy feet are the foundation of a productive and happy day in the studio. As dancers, our most important asset has to carry the weight (literally) of everything we do. So it's not surprising that most professional dancers have foot care down to an art.
Three dancers shared their foot-care products they can't live without.
Barre classes have soared in popularity. Last year, Time Magazine labeled them a "phenomenon" among fitness routines, with an estimated 800 studios in the U.S.
But: Has the fad penetrated the rehearsal studios of professional ballet dancers? Not necessarily, according to feedback from several ballet companies.
I am a ballerina. I am a feminist. This might seem to be an oxymoron. Ballerinas do what they are told by choreographers and directors—positions that we have become painfully aware of as traditionally male roles. Feminism is the theory of the political, economic and social equality of the sexes. By that description, the two terms seem contradictory.
Alexei Ratmansky—now famously—expressed on Facebook last fall: "sorry, there is no such thing as equality in ballet: women dance on point, men lift and support women. women receive flowers, men escort women offstage. not the other way around (I know there are couple of exceptions). and I am very comfortable with that."
July 1 marks an exciting new era for The Juilliard School. Vail Dance Festival director and former New York City Ballet principal Damian Woetzel steps into the role of president, and the dance division will also have a new leader: Alicia Graf Mack, 39, will take over from Taryn Kaschock Russell, acting artistic director for the current school year.
When Hurricane Harvey unleashed its rainy path of destruction on the downtown Theater District in Houston in August, Houston Ballet staff, dancers and fans knew it would not be business as usual this season. Over 40 inches of rain drenched Houston, damaging nearly one hundred thousand homes. In all, it caused an estimated $200 billion of damage in Texas. Some of that damage hit Houston Ballet's Center for Dance when the waters jumped the building's four-foot floodgates, leaving two to three inches of water in the lobby and first-floor studios.
At the end of Act I in Broadway's Mean Girls, the entire ensemble performs high-energy choreography while belting what Kamille Upshaw says is "a million notes at once." Though Upshaw is a Juilliard-trained dancer who made her Broadway debut in Hamilton, nothing, she says, could prepare her for this moment. "Singing while dancing is just hard," Upshaw says. "It takes patience, focus and compromise."
There's a tradition in hip-hop culture of reclaiming negative words as positive ones. That's why you might hear things like "nasty" or "bad" as compliments. The same goes for ILL-Abilities, a breaking crew comprised of differently-abled dancers:
"The 'ill' does not refer to 'sick' or 'unwell' but rather to incredible, amazing, intricate, talent," they write on their website. "Rather than seeing the negative limitations of 'disability,' this crew focuses on their positive, or 'ill,' abilities."
A new video for NOWNESS, directed by 2018 25 to Watcher Jacob Jonas, shows just how "ill" these dancers are: