Is it just us, or are Misty Copeland and David Hallberg engaging in a friendly game of one-upmanship outside of the studio? We were (mostly) joking about it after Hallberg signed with Nike, mirroring Copeland's longstanding relationship with Under Armour (not to mention the fact that as of November, both American Ballet Theatre superstars will have added "published author" to their bios). But just last week Hallberg became one of the faces of Tiffany & Co's "One of a Kind" campaign—and this morning the ballerina announced yet another high-profile endorsement deal.

Copeland is now a spokesmodel for Estée Lauder's Modern Muse fragrance campaign, and frankly, we can't think of anyone who better embodies the scent's ethos:

"Who is a Modern Muse? She's confident and independent, soft and strong, feminine yet dynamic. Stylish and original, she inspires everyone she meets—without saying a word."

And we love how the first ad in the campaign focuses not just on Copeland's extraordinary dancing, but also on the impact she's having on younger generations of aspiring dancers. The ad asks, "What inspires you?" Our answer? Misty.