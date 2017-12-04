Explore
This New Music Video Is Justin Peck Magic at Its Best
Question: What do you get when you combine a dreamy real-life dance couple, hundreds of balloons, a buzzy dance filmmaker and a quietly haunting song from indie rock band The National?
Answer: A music video that captures all our unfulfilled middle school dance dreams.
The National's "Dark Side of the Gym" features Justin Peck and former Miami City Ballet principal Patricia Delgado (one of ballet's most adorable couples) dancing in a gym full of multicolored balloons. (And yes, we just added "dance in a room full of balloons" to our bucket list, thanks.)
Peck both choreographed and directed the video, with former MCB dancer and filmmaker Ezra Hurwitz as producer and editor. It isn't Peck's first collaboration with The National: The band's guitarist, Bryce Dessner, wrote the music for his The Most Incredible Thing and Murder Ballades.
The movement is what we've come to expect from a Justin Peck duet—unexpected twists and turns, counterintuitive partnering, elegantly complex footwork. (Extra points if you can spot a few moves from his recent The Times Are Racing at New York City Ballet!)
More balloon ballets, please.
In a surprising move last February, Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal announced it had struck a deal giving it worldwide exclusive dance and circus rights to legendary singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen's repertoire for five years. The particularity of the terms and Cohen's godlike status in his hometown of Montreal indicated this was not business as usual for the company. BJM's ambitious Cohen-inspired show, Dance Me, debuts December 5–9 in Montreal, and then begins extensive touring nationally and internationally.
It can take a full team of experts to keep a dancer dancing—from masseuses and acupuncturists to yoga teachers and personal trainers. But, that comes at a cost, literally. When do you really need to invest in pricier options, and when can you take the more budget-friendly route? We broke it down for the most popular options.
Dancers are masters of multi-tasking. Performing a series of steps on stage while portraying a character and making a split-second change from a single to a double pirouette is no problem, but no coincidence either. Dancers' brains appear to be programmed differently from non-dancers' brains.
Studies at the University of Maryland in partnership with the University of Houston during the past three years reveal that dancers use multiple areas of their brains simultaneously while dancing: one part controls movement without expressive intention, another part imagines movement qualities and these parts work to execute movement while also making higher-level decisions.
You know you've got something going for you when stars from New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre—plus our favorite celebrity dance fan, Jennifer Garner—are all fangirling about you on Instagram.
The man of the hour is Nick Palmquist, a choreographer and teacher who can often be found dishing out irresistibly sultry commercial jazz combos at New York City's Steps on Broadway. (You may have also heard of his boyfriend, ABT star Marcelo Gomes.)
"What does it mean to play as an adult?" This is the question driving Alexander Ekman's Play, a new work for Paris Opéra Ballet that marks Aurélie Dupont's first big commission as ballet director. Though his witty, irreverent work has found a home with ballet companies worldwide, Ekman's choreography has never before appeared on the hallowed Palais Garnier stage. With POB's extraordinary dancers and massive theater at his disposal, one thing is certain: This is going to be fun. Dec. 4–31. operadeparis.fr.
If you pay attention to James Whiteside's Instagram as closely as we do, you'll notice the American Ballet Theatre principal spends almost as much time in sneakers as he does ballet slippers. His affinity for classic styles (his collection primarily includes Reeboks, Converse and Vans) recently brought a unique opportunity with sneaker brand, KOIO, to design his very own kicks.
"My commercial agent called me and said, 'Hey, this sneaker brand is interested in collaborating with you,'" Whiteside tells us. "And so basically, I just went down to their Soho store and hung out with them and chatted—and the sneaker was born out of that."
KOIO x James Whiteside sneakers
The past few months have brought to light countless accusations of sexual harassment and assault against men in positions of power across media, Hollywood and politics. Though there hasn't been much attention on the issue as it plays out in the dance world, unfortunately we know all to well that sexual harassment exists in our industry. We're looking into how it happens and what's being done to address it.
If you're a member of the dance community and have experienced sexual harassment, or know someone who has, please fill out our survey:
This fall, Dance Magazine followed Noelani Pantastico for a day as she was rehearsing "Emeralds" and performing "Diamonds" in George Balanchine's Jewels. It was the start of the principal's third season back at Pacific Northwest Ballet, returning to the company she grew up in after a seven-year journey dancing with Jean-Christophe Maillot's Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo.
Here are a few of our favorite images and insights from the day: