Musing on Two of Ratmansky's Muses: Stella Abrera and Sarah Lane
When it comes to ballerinas at American Ballet Theatre, Ratmansky has naturally given juicy roles to his fellow Russians. But he has also given first cast to two scintillating women who just performed the leads in his latest ballet for ABT, Souvenir d'un lieu cher. Although he choreographed it for Dutch National Ballet in 2012, this mysterious little quartet to haunting music by Tchaikovsky found a new life at the Met last week.
Sarah Lane and Alban Lendorf in Souvenir, PC Gene Schiavone
Both Stella Abrera and Sarah Lane (who just got promoted to principal) are exquisite classical stylists with a particular poignancy
around the head/neck/shoulder area. But they also have very different personalities—and Ratmansky uses their differences in Souvenir.
In this ballet Abrera seemed given to moods, perhaps because her partner Marcelo Gomes fluctuated between treating her with affection and with indifference. She wilted when he turned away from her. On the other hand, Lane's character was always open, fresh and fluid. She and her partner, Alban Lendorf, shared a certain resiliency. Both couples flowed through inventive partnering, shaded by dramatic moments, making me eager to see it again.
Stella Abrera as Princess Tea Flower in Whipped Cream, PC Gene Schiavone
Abrera and Lane were also cast as the two female leads in the season's new extravaganza, Whipped Cream. As Princess Tea Flower, Abrera had a softness that I thought might represent chamomile tea. One motif had her upper body drooping and arms swinging heavily with drowsiness. It was kind of stunning to see that kind of surrender to gravity on a ballet stage. I think Abrera is one of the few ballet dancers who can let go completely.
A contrast was provided by Lane's character, Princess Praline. Her variation powered through insanely fast and precise steps—which she aced with aplomb. This was the fastest new allegro variation I think I've ever seen. The sharpness required was akin to the bird's lethal peckings in The Golden Cockerel, last spring's spectacle.
Sarah Lane and Joseph Gorak in The Tempest, PC Marty Sohl
Back in 2009, Abrera created a role in Ratmansky's Seven Sonatas, for three couples dancing to Scarlatti. I felt that the story line was carried by Abrera. With a turn of the head she could project affection, wariness or devotion.
When Ratmansky choreographed The Tempest in 2013, he cast Lane as the young Miranda. She brought a breathy—and breath-taking—innocence to the role, providing a bright spot in that ballet.
I look forward to many more Ratmansky roles for Abrera and Lane. Their artistry is enchanting to behold.
In a competitive dance world where students train to conquer the next big thing, it can feel like historic modern techniques—from Graham to Horton to Cunningham—just aren't a priority. But the truth is, these styles are just as relevant today as when they were created.
University of Taipei students in José Limón's work. PC Yi-Chun Wu
In her many years of shooting top dancers and choreographers, photographer Rose Eichenbaum has not only captured their movement, but collected their stories and the guidance they have to offer other artists.
Now, Eichenbaum is releasing a coffee table book, Inside the Dancer's Art, filled with these artists' words of wisdom alongside their portraits. Here are a few of our favorites.
"So what do you do?"
This is the first question many of us ask when we're getting to know a new person—but it's one I've come to dread. When I tell people that I'm a dancer, occasionally I am met with enthusiasm and interest. But more often, I'm met with confusion, condescension or even hostility. "Oh, that's fun. I wish I could do something fun like that," a new acquaintance once said to me. She then proceeded to tell me about how difficult her job was and how hard she was working, making it clear that in her mind "fun" meant "easy." And if I had a dollar for every time a simple getting-to-know-you conversation has turned into a debate in which I've had to defend my career choice, maybe I could quit one of my other jobs.
Working in a smaller city as a choreographer and worried you're not getting the same opportunities you would in the Big Apple? We've been there and we hear you. But what if your little city can contain your choreographic dreams—and make them come true?
Winston-Salem, North Carolina–based Helen Simoneau, who has gained national and international recognition for her choreography, credits much of her success to being based in a smaller city: "You can shape your environment," she says, pointing out that there isn't as much competition for audiences and funding.
Three small dance companies offered me a job. The first wanted to give me good roles without pay until someone left. The second (which I took) pays, although the rep isn't as good and the studios are in a mall! The last was just a Nutcracker season in a nice company. Sadly, it feels like I "settled" for money rather than artistry. Did I make the right choice?
—Depressed Dancer, Midwest
When I'm asked why tap dance matters, why it's a worthy skill to learn, I usually come back to the same answer: freedom.
As a young girl, I found the freedom to be loud. To be brash. To be different than my family. Tap dancing allows me to express my artistic side, my creative side, my funny side, my rebellious side.
As Wendy Perron wrote in our July issue, "Any new work coming from the Bolshoi Ballet is big news." So naturally, the news that the premiere of its highly anticipated new ballet will not happen as scheduled is even bigger. The Bolshoi announced on its website Saturday that performances of Nureyev, set to begin tomorrow (Tuesday, July 11) in Moscow, will be replaced with Don Quixote. Today, the theatre held a press conference at which it was clarified that the ballet had not been canceled, but postponed until May 2018. The official reason given: The ballet is not yet ready.
The announcement appeared on the Bolshoi website Saturday.
Of course, not everyone is buying it.
Even the most veteran of performers can suffer from nerves before hitting the stage. While most of us feel most at home in front of a crowd once we're there, sometimes the wait to go on can be uneasy.
Breathing with intention is a simple way to calm this stage fright. According to Psychology Today, deep breathing, specifically through the diaphragm, can activate the vagus nerve, and trigger the "relaxation response" of your parasympathetic nervous system and lessen anger, anxiety, stress and even inflammation.