This Former Ballet Kid Is Heading To The Olympics—And Is Expected To Win
One of the United States' top hopes for medaling at the Olympics this month has a secret weapon: a serious ballet background.
Figure skating champion Nathan Chen spent six years training at Ballet West as a kid. "The technique there was impeccable," the 18-year-old said in a media teleconference last week. "To have had that at a young age, it definitely helps a lot. I know where to put my arms, how to create the line, how to dance to music."
TV commentators often remark on his artistry, while dance lovers adore his elegant port de bras, épaulement and arabesque line.
Chen was a dedicated ballet student, taking six classes a week by age 7. He even performed alongside the company in Sleeping Beauty, Nutcracker and Swan Lake. His Ballet West teachers say that he had a natural ability for turns like pirouettes and double tours.
"It was really nice to have a lot of other boys in classes—I didn't feel left out," Chen adds.
Although he initially signed up for ballet to help with his skating, he took the classes seriously. "I did ballet because I really enjoyed it," Chen told icenetwork.com. But he instinctively knew the value it could offer his skating: He brought his Ballet West teachers with him to the arena from time to time to coach him directly on the ice.
He says he still works with dancers on the ice to polish his routines, and dances a bit on the side as a form of cross-training. When preparing for his short program set to the music of Le Corsaire, he reportedly spent hours studying YouTube footage of Rudolf Nureyev performing the ballet.
All that work has paid off: Over the past year, Chen's won the Grand Prix Final in Japan, Rostelecom Cup in Russia and Skate America in New York. Last month, he won the U.S. National Championships for the second year in a row—this time with a 40-point victory.
And he's channeled his natural talent for turning into a world record: He's the first skater in history to pull off five types of quad jumps in one program.
But don't expect a total bunhead to appear on the ice in South Korea. Skating, the official publication of U.S. Figure Skating, wrote in its November 2017 cover story that Chen is channeling modern dance this season. "I really like the contemporary style," Chen told the magazine. His free skating routine is set to selections from the soundtrack from Mao's Last Dancer.
The men's figure skating competition takes place on February 16. The entire dance world will be wishing Chen "merde."
When Arthur Mitchell set out to prove that African Americans could excel in ballet, there were many skeptics. He not only created a world-class ballet company—Dance Theatre of Harlem—but he launched a discussion about race and ballet that we are still engaged in.
Who was Arthur Mitchell and how did he get the chutzpah to start a (mostly) black ballet company? Now we have a multi-faceted answer in an exhibit at Columbia University titled "Arthur Mitchell: Harlem's Ballet Trailblazer." It's curated by 2016 Dance Magazine Awardee Lynn Garafola, who is considered the foremost American dance historian.
I've had a sticky note on my desk since 2013 with a horoscope that reads, "What would you do if you made happiness your number one priority?"
Like many things in life, at least for me, there is no single, simple answer to that question, which is perhaps why it's still sitting there.
The past year, I was very sick. You wouldn't have necessarily known it to look at me, but I was. The kind of sick that prompts soul-searching, and meaning-of-life searching. The kind of sick that has you thinking, "There has to be a takeaway from this awful experience; I can't have gone through this for nothing."
For many dancers, a "warmup" consists of sitting on the floor stretching their legs in various positions. But this strategy only reduces your muscles' ability to work properly—it negatively affects your strength, endurance, balance and speed for up to an hour.
Save your flexibility training for the end of the day. Instead, follow a warmup that will actually help prevent injury and improve your body's performance.
According to the International Association of Dance Medicine and Science, a smart warmup has four parts: "a gentle pulse-raising section, a joint mobilization section, a muscle lengthening section and a strength/balance building section."
In the studio, dancers obsess over proper form to mitigate the risk of injury. In the rest of our lives, however, we rarely examine our alignment in the same way.
But our downtime habits can directly impact our bodies and, if left unchecked, could cause problems over time. A few simple adjustments might save you from an injury waiting to happen.
Hopping from city to city during audition season can be both expensive and time-consuming—not to mention disheartening if you end up being cut after barre. Since its inception in 2016, the Grand Audition has aimed to solve that conundrum for young ballet dancers looking for a job: This annual two-day event in Europe provides an unprecedented opportunity to audition for 10 companies at once.
While the jury is still out on whether it was the underdog Philadelphia Eagles or Justin Timberlake's amazing dancers who actually won Super Bowl LII, we're pretty confident about who deserves the prize for best dance moment. But surprisingly, it didn't come during the halftime show or in the midst of a touchdown celebration.
Instead, it was during a minute-long commercial for the NFL that featured Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. (quarterback and wide receiver, respectively, for the New York Giants). The duo awkwardly, adorably, recreated one of the most iconic dance sequences ever committed to film: Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey's duet from the end of Dirty Dancing.
Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung were still students at the Fashion Institute of Technology when their first joint commission came along: Creating the costume for a Fall for Dance piece Andrea Miller choreographed on Drew Jacoby. The pair officially joined forces in 2011, forming their eponymous label and building a resumé that includes designing for American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet and Miami City Ballet. Reid & Harriet Design's success lies in their ability to mix bold colors and unique textures with an innate understanding of what dancers need to perform comfortably.
American Ballet Theatre is officially on the road. Since kicking their national tour off at Washington D.C.'s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts this past week, ABT has been keeping us up-to-date: From how many pointe shoes they need to pack (spoiler alert, it's a lot), to rehearsal silliness and even an onstage moment or two. W
e rounded up our favorite moments so far—including a Facebook Live where Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside finally explain the meaning behind their nickname, The Cindys. Next stop, Detroit!
Principals Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside and corps member Lauren Post make travel sweats look chic.
For demanding, vulnerable performances, the mental warm-up and wind-down is unique to each artist. Three dancers share how they get in the zone, and come back to normal life afterward:
In the February 1973 issue of Dance Magazine, one year before he received a Dance Magazine Award, we had a lengthy conversation with Maurice Béjart about his process.
Maya Plisetskaya and Béjart, Bolshoi Theatre, 1978. Photo courtesy DM Archives