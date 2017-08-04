There's no question that professional ballet dancers are major #fitnessgoals. That's why we're always asking them about their workout routines.

But now the rest of the world is catching on. A new partnership between The Joffrey Ballet and JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts is bringing dancer fitness to vacationers, one workout video at a time.

Called Behind the Barre, the video series will be available on-demand for guests at JW Marriott's locations around the world. The workouts are designed to be done in your hotel room and are customizable for a range of fitness levels. From what we've seen so far, it looks like a combination of yoga and barre moves, led by dancers Anastacia Holden and Graham Maverick.

The series is a smart move for the Joffrey all around. Making ballet dancers more relatable? Check. Helping folks get active? Check. Finding creative new ways to bring in revenue? Check check.

Time for a vacation, anyone?