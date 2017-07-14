These New York City Ballet dancers (especially the high-spirited Amar Ramasar) capture exactly how we feel on a summer Friday.

Andrew Eccles via Cole Haan

Yesterday, shoe designer Cole Haan launched their Extraordinary Comes to Life campaign in collaboration with NYCB dancers, including resident choreographer Justin Peck, principal dancers Sara Mearns, Megan Fairchild and Amar Ramasar, and corps dancer Gretchen Smith. The three dancer-friendly shoe lines are designed to support an active lifestyle, taking you from street to studio in comfortable and stylish footwear.

Stemming directly from Cole Haan's first Grand franchise, ØriginalGrand, the new campaign introduces the dual-gender GrandEvølution collection, as well as GrandMøtion for men and StudiøGrand for women.

We're all for new fashion lines created with dancers in mind, but we're mostly loving the way the photos and GIFs from the campaign capture the dancers in motion. Check out more photos below:

Megan Fairchild by Andrew Eccles via Cole Haan

Gretchen Smith, Sara Mearns, Megan Fairchild by Andrew Eccles via Cole Haan

Justin Peck by Andrew Eccles via Cole Haan

Sara Mearns and Justin Peck by Andrew Eccles via Cole Haan