New York City Ballet soloist Unity Phelan and American Ballet Theatre soloist Cassandra Trenary spend every day making their hard work look effortless and graceful both in the studio and onstage. That's exactly what makes them the perfect spokesmodels for the dance-inspired activewear line, Belle Force.

Cassandra Trenary photographed by Adam Houston for Robert Riese Photography.

The designs, which are made in NYC, feature everything from classic black and blush colored leotards with netting tie details to pleated skirts and crop tops that are just as at home outside the studio as they are in it. Given its NYC heritage, Belle Force shot the debut campaign in the city as well as in the studio—they even brought in ABT corps member Betsy McBride and Juilliard student Mikaela Kelly, too.

Cassandra Trenary and Mikaela Kelly photographed by Adam Houston for Robert Riese Photography.

We love how the simplicity of the shoot shows off the dancers' dancing skills and complements the modern designs. Plus, it's pretty cool to see Kelly and Trenary don boxing gloves and pink hand wraps alongside their leotards and tutus.

Unity Phelan photographed by Albert Ayzenberg.