Ohad Naharin is Turning Over the Reins at Batsheva
It's difficult to imagine a Batsheva Dance Company without Ohad Naharin at the helm. The provocative choreographer has been the Israeli troupe's artistic director since 1990, during which time the company, its lead choreographer and his movement language, Gaga, have become more or less synonymous. But changes are afoot.
Batsheva quietly announced on its website this weekend that Naharin will be stepping down from his post as artistic director in September 2018. Taking over the top job is former company member Gili Navot, a master Gaga teacher and choreographer who has also staged Naharin's work. In a release following the announcement, Naharin praised Navot's "outstanding leadership qualities necessary for management."
Not to worry, Naharin fans: The enigmatic leader isn't going far. He'll continue to serve as the company's house choreographer. Of his decision to step down, Naharin says, "When I arrived to Batsheva 27 years ago, the company was in a deep identity crisis. As artistic director, I was committed to a dramatic change. We had to change the way we thought, the way we trained and why we danced, to change our artistic values, production values and work ethics. These vital changes enabled me to be at my best as a creator. Today...Batsheva operates at the highest level. This enables me to resign from my role as artistic director and dedicate myself to creation, to the dancers and to Gaga research."
So while things are changing, the company's identity isn't likely to undergo too drastic a makeover, especially with an artist so steeped in Gaga as Navot. We are curious to see how much the new director will choreograph on the company (she participated in the Batsheva Dancers Create platform multiple times during her company days), not to mention what guest choreographers she'll bring in.
We're wishing Batsheva, Naharin and Navot all the best as they navigate this transition over the coming year.
All dancers work hard to hone technical skills and master thrilling moves. Musical dancers, however, offer something more. Their daring play with rhythm and their completely present reactions to the score make for bold performances that are mesmerizing to watch.
But how can performers learn to let music drive the dance? We asked some of today's most musical dancers how they do it.
This July marks Dance Magazine's 90th anniversary, and the milestone gave us the perfect excuse to do one of our favorite things: dive into our extensive archives of more than 1,000 covers.
We couldn't resist sharing just a few of the iconic and quirky images through the decades.
Roslyne Paige Stern (née Gross) passed away peacefully, if not willingly, at the age of 91 in her residence in Palo Alto, California on June 23, 2017. She was full of life until the end, hand in hand with her beloved husband of four decades, Robert Stern.
Roslyne was born in Chicago in 1926, to parents Clara and Benjamin Gross. Her parents, her brother, Leonard Gross, and her daughters, Elizabeth Paige and Sandra Weber, predeceased her. Her husband Robert, and her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Martin Kaplan, and granddaughter Meredith Dimon (Ron) survive her.
For countless dancemakers without their own space, there is no place to call home. Enter the new National Center for Choreography at The University of Akron. Its mission: to support the research and development of new dance by providing choreographers, dance companies, arts administrators and dance writers access to the world-class facilities in the University's Guzzetta Hall and other venues on campus. With seven dance studios, two black-box theaters and main-stage theaters of two different sizes, NCCAkron will provide a place for choreographers to explore the full potential of their creative process.
We love when singers team up with dancers for a music video—especially when it turns out to be as mesmerizing as Charlotte OC's "Medicine Man," featuring New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck. Christopher Wheeldon completed the music video dream team, his choreography perfectly matching Charlotte OC's moody lyrics and music.