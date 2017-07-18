On the Rise: Tyler Donatelli
When it comes to a ballet matching a dancer's special talents, choreographer Justin Peck's Year of the Rabbit fit Houston Ballet demi-soloist Tyler Donatelli to a T. Built for power, flash and precision, Donatelli crashed through Peck's driving rhythms with finesse and clarity in a lead role this past March. She's a speed demon, which worked well for Peck's breakneck pacing. "His movement came so naturally to me," says Donatelli. "I could just be myself."
Company: Houston Ballet
Age: 20
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California Training: Southland Ballet Academy, Houston Ballet II
Accolades: Youth America Grand Prix silver medal, first place in ballet at the Music Center's Spotlight Awards
Donatelli in Peck's Year of the Rabbit. Photo by Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy Houston Ballet.
Breakout moment: With no rehearsal and while still a member of HB II, Donatelli was asked to slip in with the corps swans in artistic director Stanton Welch's Swan Lake when a dancer became injured. Welch saw that she was a quick study. "I showed that I was reliable," says Donatelli. "That got me noticed."
Learning curve: Dancing the role of Clara last season in Welch's lavish new Nutcracker proved to be eye-opening. "Stanton told me that I could find a way to make my performance more personal," she says. "I started to figure out how much artistic freedom I had to play with in my dancing."
"She's a vital force within the company." —Stanton Welch
Biggest challenges: Broadening her range is high on Donatelli's list of artistic and technical goals. "I want to learn to be more delicate, and I am doing that now rehearsing 'Shades' for La Bayadère," she says. "I've often gotten the correction that the power in my legs doesn't need to add stress to my upper body. I don't always have to be putting out 110 percent."
Dream role: "I have my eye on Kitri in Don Quixote," she says. "There's such great energy in that ballet."
What Stanton Welch is saying: "I first noticed her dynamic quality and her clarity," Welch says of seeing Donatelli at the 2012 Spotlight Awards. "She moves with remarkable power—it's unlike anything I've ever seen. She's so musical and has the ability to play with phrasing, which is such a gift to any choreographer."
Coming up: Donatelli can't wait to sink her teeth into the psychological drama of Sir Kenneth MacMillan's historical ballet, Mayerling, next month. "I want to work on my acting skills. I find something new about myself in every ballet."
Alongside photos of her dancing, Donatelli's Instagram feed features updates about her yellow parakeet, Lemon.
Makhar Vaziev is no stranger to running world-class ballet companies. Yet after 13 years at the Mariinsky Ballet and seven leading La Scala Ballet, Vaziev's return to Russia as head of the Bolshoi in 2016 came as a surprise to many. Not only is the Bolshoi the rival to his former St. Petersburg employer, but his arrival also followed the scandalous acid attack on his predecessor, Sergei Filin. Now comfortably ensconced in his new Moscow post, Vaziev is intent on bringing the Bolshoi up to the standards he expects wherever he reigns. American audiences will have their first look at the company under his leadership this month at Lincoln Center, first in "Diamonds" and "Rubies" as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of Balanchine's Jewels (July 20–23), then in Jean-Christophe Maillot's The Taming of the Shrew (July 26–30).How did the Bolshoi's participation in the Lincoln Center Jewels project come to pass?
I was informed about this project while I was still at La Scala. The idea was agreed upon before I moved to Moscow, and plans were already under way.
What dancers should we watch for?
Alyona Kovalyova, Margarita Shrainer, Anastasia Denisova, Xenia Zhiganshina, Elvina Ibraimova—these are the next generation of stars. We have a short artistic life and have to act quickly; if you wait one year, a certain dancer's chance may be lost. It's important to promote young dancers while there are great ballerinas in the theater, like Svetlana Zakharova, Ekaterina Krysanova and Olga Smirnova, so the younger generation has an example to look up to.
The Bolshoi's Olga Smirnova and Semyon Chudin in Balanchine's "Diamonds." Photo by Elena Fetisova/Bolshoi Theatre, Courtesy Bolshoi.
