We had a feeling that our ambitious list of "The Most Influential People in Dance Today" in celebration of Dance Magazine's 90th anniversary would turn some heads. But it's gotten even more attention than we'd expected.

Yesterday, Adweek wrote about how we've "put on the 90th anniversary ritz," pointing out that we're only a month younger than the iconic Irving Berlin song:

It's not often that a magazine compilation of "movers and shakers" can be celebrated in the literal sense. But when the publication is Dance Magazine, that is of course the case.

The story mentions Dance Magazine's 1927 beginnings under the name The American Dancer, and highlights how our July issue tackled the idea of "influence" from many angles.

Thank you Adweek for the shoutout and the happy anniversary wishes!