Are You Cross-Training Too Much? Watch Out for These 7 Telltale Signs
Every dancer is told to cross-train. But, the million-dollar question you should be asking is:
Is it helping my dance career…or hurting it?
Why It Matters: Cross-training can be a powerful tool to give you the physicality you need to compete in today's dance world. However, if done wrong, it can also undo all of your hard work in the studio.
When you rest after exercise is when you grow stronger. Photo by Bruce Mars/Unsplash
Exercise is a stress on your body. If you work out with sufficient intensity, it temporarily weakens you. It's during the 48-72 hour recovery period afterwards when your body rebuilds itself that you get the benefits.
When done properly, one or two high quality cross-training sessions per week is all you need. But all too often, dancers go overboard with a "more is better" mentality. The problem is that working out too frequently and neglecting the recovery phase could put the body in a perpetually weakened state.
Then, because you are under-recovered, you won't have enough energy or focus to put into your workouts to make them effective. Without proper intensity, you'll just burn through precious energy stores, leaving even less energy to dedicate to your true passion: dancing.
If you spend too much energy cross-training, you won't have enough left for dancing. Photo by Martine Jacobsen/Unsplash
How much is too much? The tipping point is different for every dancer. But, if you are experiencing one or more of these symptoms consistently, there's a good chance you are overtraining:
- Physical exhaustion: Do you feel sluggish and "heavy," like you have to drag your body around throughout the day? Is your technique falling apart: Are you struggling with balances, falling out of pirouettes, running out of breath, lacking the firepower to attack combinations?
- Mental exhaustion: Are your concentration and memory impaired? Do you struggle to retain combinations? Do you lack motivation?
- Emotional exhaustion: Are you irritable, depressed, sad, frustrated? Do you burst into tears randomly, feel like you can't do anything right in class, or get so frustrated with your dancing that you are tempted to quit ballet altogether?
- Increased injuries: Do you have little aches and pains that won't go away, or a catastrophic injury that has you sidelined for months?
- Trouble sleeping at night: Are you unable to fall asleep, or do you wake up feeling unrested?
- Weakened immune system: Do you find yourself getting sick more often? Do you feel dizzy or nauseated at times, even when you're not ill?
- Fluctuations in appetite/body weight: Are you tempted to use food as a way to keep going and find yourself unable to stop eating? Or, have you lost your appetite?
Some of these symptoms can be career-ending. Others disrupt not only your ability to excel in your art, but your enjoyment of it, as well.
So, how do you fix this?
Listen to your body when it's telling you to back off. Photo by Trust Trukatsande/Unsplash.
Think of your body as your personal science experiment. If you listen and observe closely enough, it will give you signs when you are on the right path—and when you aren't.
When you find yourself regressing, instead of following the dancer's inclination to push harder, slow down. Do less. Focus on self-care. Let your body heal and recover.
Depending on how deep into the burnout zone you are, taking an easy dance class or even just light stretching will be all you should do until your body heals. There is no exact formula for how long this healing process will take, but minimizing the stress on your body—and ensuring you get proper nutrition and rest—will speed your recovery.
Once your health has returned to baseline, then you can start pushing your boundaries again.
For Jack Ferver's latest, he's joined by American Ballet Theatre star James Whiteside, Martha Graham Dance Company principal Lloyd Knight, Broadway performer Garen Scribner and dancer-turned-designer Reid Bartelme (who, along with design partner Harriet Jung, also provides the costumes). Everything Is Imaginable juxtaposes these wonderfully different artists to create a portrait of queer community. April 4–7. newyorklivearts.org.
Everyone knows that training is the cornerstone of a successful career in dance. But as a dance educator, I also take comfort in the fact that high-quality dance training helps shape students into genuinely good people (in addition to creating future artists, which is a wonderful goal in itself.) These are the lessons dance teaches that help make students into better humans:
Improvement Takes Commitment Over Time
In my tap courses at Cal State University, sometimes students are shocked when they can't learn something quickly. In today's world, we're used to getting fast results. You need an answer—Google it. You need to talk to someone—text them. The cooking channel wants your dinner to be easy, the physical trainer wants your workout to be five minutes, Rosetta Stone can have you speaking Mandarin in an hour.
Misty Copeland's Instagram feed is usually filled with gorgeous performance shots and inspirational images featuring the many young girls she's inspired.
So we were surprised this morning to see Copeland post two screenshots of a mean tweet about herself:
In the 1970s, the Soviet government withdrew Boris Eifman's passport and declared his work pornographic. Today, he has funding from the Russian government for a state-of-the-art school and a company that travels the globe for several months each year. Last year alone, Eifman Ballet presented six different programs on the Bolshoi's historic stage.
What He Has To Say: With Eifman's Anna Karenina running at New York's Lincoln Center this week, Dance Magazine asked him about how he became embraced by Russia, and his thoughts on performing in Balanchine's house.
As most creativity/productivity/goal-achieving advice columns will tell you, accountability is key to success—it helps you show up and do the hard work on the days when you really, really don't want to. But what if you're, say, a choreographer who doesn't live in a major dance center and therefore don't have that built-in community support?
Cue The Iteration Project, an online platform that delivers weekly prompts and shares responses from artists working in any medium, anywhere, and its recently announced TIP Partner Program.
Clare Croft, a dance dramaturg and assistant professor of dance at University of Michigan, answers all our questions on what dramaturgs actually do, and how to best take advantage of one.
The Bottom Line: More choreographers should probably be using them.
The Inside/Out: Chance to Dance Contest from Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival is in full force. Now through April 2, the power is in your hands, or more accurately, it lies in your YouTube viewing. Between now and Monday, head to the festival's YouTube page to watch videos of the five Chance to Dance finalists. The company whose video earns the most thumbs-up votes gets far more than bragging rights: They'll perform on the iconic Inside/Out outdoor stage at the Pillow this summer.
This year's finalists include:
Make room for a new dance show in your television lineup. King of the competition series Simon Cowell (he's behind hits like "The X Factor" and "America's Got Talent") is said to be working on a new project just for dance fans: "The Greatest Dancer." The Telegraph reports that Cowell's show is expected to replace "Strictly Come Dancing" (the UK version of "Dancing With The Stars"), and will feature dancers from every genre.
Update: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo has released the following statement:
"Following Chase Johnsey's claims of harassment and discrimination by the management of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, and his subsequent resignation, the Board engaged an independent investigator to review these claims, including interviewing 24 witnesses that included current and former company members. On the issue of legal claims, the investigator did not find that any substantiated legal claims were presented. However, any assessment of an organization will reveal areas where things can be improved, and the Board has faith that Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo and its management team will benefit from this process and will use this assessment to continue the company on a successful trajectory."
On January 1st, Chase Johnsey resigned from Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. In a YouTube video, he outlined allegations of harassment and humiliation over his celebrated 14-year tenure with the company, ranging from discrimination for appearing too feminine to being told that he could no longer perform with the company should he choose to undergo a gender transition.
While the company has issued a statement denying Johnsey's claims of harassment, discrimination and retaliation, they have also hired an independent, outside expert to investigate the allegations. We caught up with Johnsey by phone in Barcelona, where he has decamped with his husband.