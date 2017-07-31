Why Philadelphia's Dance Scene is Totally Underrated
You know Philadanco and Pennsylvania Ballet. But other than those staples, you may not think of Philadelphia as a huge dance hub. We're here to prove that Philly is filled with underrated dance talent—and these six companies are just the start.
Founded by Taiwan native Kun-Yang Lin, KYL/D uses eastern philosophies like Buddhism and Taoism to create a repertory comprised of spiritual yet highly athletic movement. Every few months they host InHale Performance Series, where they invite artists from around the country to perform in Philly.
Just Sole: Street Dance Theatre
Power couple Kyle and Dinita Clark co-founded Just Sole in 2011 with the intention of preserving the hip-hop community through storytelling. They educate dancers about the pioneers of hip hop and blend these classic styles with house dancing. Their classes are jam-packed with positive energy, challenging movement and groovy house beats, and they always provide the context behind their movement so that dancers can develop a cultural dance vocabulary.
Contemporary ballet troupe BalletX is one of Philly's hidden gems, performing daring work by co-founder Matthew Neenan and choreographers like Trey McIntyre and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. One of my personal favorites is Neenan's The Last Glass, which uses music by indie rock band Beirut. The dancers are diverse and have huge personalities onstage—I feel like I know each of them.
Eleone Dance Theatre is dedicated to preserving the history of modern and African dance. Every year, the company puts on Carols in Color, a recreation of the black nativity story, complete with a live baby Jesus and a choir, who invites the audience to join in throughout the show. The theater is filled with love, pride and breathtaking dancing.
Rennie Harris is a huge name in the Philadelphia dance scene and beyond. His goal for Puremovement? Keeping street dance alive and reflecting on hip-hop culture through performance and discussion. Talk about raw talent—his dancers can literally tell every detail of a story through their bodies.
JUNK uses objects we find in everyday life and creates movement that blends dance and physical theater. Founder Brian Junk has used doors, trash piles, ropes, ladders and bungees in the most unconventional ways to take his artistry to the next level. His dancers are ripped (how can you not be when you're hanging off doors and flipping porta pottys?). Even Pennsylvania Ballet has taken on his challenging work.
JUNK dancers Julia Higdon, William Henry Robinson, Kelly Trevlyn and Teddy Fatscher performing in "My Funny Bone." Photo by Candice Detore.
"So why did you quit?"
It's a question I've been asked hundreds of times since I stopped dancing over a decade ago. My answer has changed over the years as my own understanding of what lead me to walk away from greatest love of my life has become clearer.
"I had some injures," I would mutter nervously for the first few years. This seemed like the answer people understood most. Then it became, "I was just not very happy." Finally, as I passed into my 30s, I began telling the uncomfortable truth: "I quit dancing because of untreated depression."
Dance is a powerful form of expression, and Ahmad Joudeh is using its influence to promote peace.
The 27-year-old is a Palestinian refugee, whose decision to pursue his passion for ballet has made him the target of death threats from terrorist organizations. Despite the danger, Joudeh has decided to continue on his path as a dancer, using his performances as an opportunity to spread a message of peace and cultural awareness.
It's easy to think of sculpture as a static form, but what happens when you place it in the midst of a public park and invite performing artists to inhabit it? Passerby have been finding that out since Josiah McElheny's Prismatic Park arrived in Manhattan's Madison Square Park this June. Madison Square Park Conservancy's Mad. Sq. Art partnered with Danspace Project to offer residencies to four beloved downtown dance artists to create, rehearse and perform under the public eye atop McElheny's green prismatic-glass floor. Rashaun Mitchell + Silas Riener already had the first go at the end of June, but Aug. 1–6 and 8–13 will see the fearless Netta Yerushalmy take on the challenge (continuing work on her Paramodernites series), followed by Jodi Melnick in September. danspaceproject.org.
Check out an excerpt from Rashaun Mitchell + Silas Riener's residency!
Somewhere between Pacific Northwest Ballet's fall 2015 production of Kiyon Gaine's Sum Stravinsky and its winter 2016 Romeo et Juliette, Seth Orza completely changed his look: from a strong, commanding presence to a lanky, impetuous boy.
"For Romeo, I wanted to seem more youthful," says Orza. "I'm 6 feet, and I wanted to lose about 10 pounds."
Is it just us, or are Misty Copeland and David Hallberg engaging in a friendly game of one-upmanship outside of the studio? We were (mostly) joking about it after Hallberg signed with Nike, mirroring Copeland's longstanding relationship with Under Armour (not to mention the fact that as of November, both American Ballet Theatre superstars will have added "published author" to their bios). But just last week Hallberg became one of the faces of Tiffany & Co's "One of a Kind" campaign—and this morning the ballerina announced yet another high-profile endorsement deal.
Improvisation, in its many forms, can be a door to the body's imagination. One of the few festivals to delve into it is the Seattle Festival of Dance Improvisation, July 30 to Aug. 6. This year the intensives are led by risk-taking teacher/performers including Hilary Clark, Anya Cloud, Joe Goode, Angie Hauser, Andrew Marcus and Taisha Paggett. Some of them (it's an improv festival, so last-minute decisions are the name of the game) will participate in the full-day "Dance Innovators in Performance" event on Aug. 4. velocitydancecenter.org.
Can't choose between college and a professional ballet career? It's possible to have both! (Four artistic directors told us so.)
But this path comes with extra challenges. The university you choose can make all the difference. So how do you find the right program?
The best day of the year is finally upon us—National Dance Day is tomorrow!
In case you've been living under a rock and haven't celebrated NDD before, it's an annual event established by Nigel Lythgoe and the Dizzy Feet Foundation where dancers and non-dancers across the country are encouraged to get movin'.