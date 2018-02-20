- The Latest
- News
- Breaking Stereotypes
- Rant & Rave
- Dance As Activism
- Dancers Trending
- Viral Videos
- The Dancer's Toolkit
- Health & Body
- Dance Training
- Career Advice
- Style & Beauty
- Dance Auditions
- Giveaways
- Search
- Guides & Resources
- Performance Calendar
- College Guide
- About
- Dance Magazine Awards
- Meet The Editors
- Contact Us
- Advertise/Media Kit
- Classifieds
- Subscribe
These High Schoolers Collaborated with Pina Bausch Dancers for Possibly the Coolest Group Project Ever
Pina Bausch's unique form of German Tanztheater is known for raising questions. Amid water and soil, barstools and balloons, the late choreographer's work contains a distinct tinge of mystery and confrontation. Today, Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch's dancers use questions as fuel for creativity. The company's most recent project introduced a new group of performers to the stage: local high school ninth-graders from the Gesamtschule Barmen in Wuppertal, Germany, in an original work-in-progress performance called Veränderung (Change).
Over the course of four weeks, 59 students, ages 14 to 16, worked with adult mentors in six groups—movement, music, costume, lighting, film and management—to conceptualize, stage and execute a live performance at Riedel Communications' black-box theater in Wuppertal. The production included dance and theater, light shows, live music, film segments, and imaginative costumes, all produced by students who are guided by local professionals in each of their fields.
Students had hands-on experience with Tanztheater Wuppertal dancers. Photo by Laszlo Szito, Courtesy Tanztheater Wuppertal.
Tanztheater Wuppertal dancers Rainer Behr and Silvia Farias Heredia, mentors to the movement group, had their work cut out for them: Most students had never seen a dance performance before, let alone had contact with Bausch's work. But the goal was to access students' creativity, not turn them into dancers. Behr compares the process to a gardener carefully digging up the earth to uncover hidden blooms beneath the surface. "It wasn't easy," he says. "The students are discovering so much. Their minds are buzzing jungles that never turn off, and we had to find a way to fit into that noise…to get them to be in their own element, and give structure to the chaos."
Questions that Spark Creativity
A scene from Veränderung. Photo by Laszlo Szito, Courtesy Tanztheater Wuppertal.
The mentors worked their way in by posing questions and developing students' answers into staged scenarios for this month's performance. The first question: What do you do when you're bored at home alone? The answers: A girl sways in front of a full-length mirror in a sequined party skirt and high heels; two boys lounge on a couch tapping their toes and snapping their fingers; a girl in a white coat blows feathers into the air and watches them fall to the ground; one person sketches in a notebook while another paces back and forth. These snapshots accumulated until the whole stage was filled with activity.
The questions, and scenarios, continued: Students staged a runway show where they critiqued each other's walks. They crept behind screens, and crouched among tree branches, their movements masked in shadow. They waded through imaginary water, and even experienced five minutes of lonely stillness in front of their peers. And interspersed throughout, the students danced, performing individual phrases that evoked the capture and release of energy—pushing and sweeping, circling one arm around the other, and dropping hands to the floor as though passing sand through their fingertips.
Students played with dramatic lighting and set pieces. Photo by Laszlo Szito, Courtesy Tanztheater Wuppertal.
Discovery at Any Age
Tanztheater Wuppertal has a history of community outreach. In 2000, Pina Bausch staged her work Kontakthof for a group of people over 60 years old, and again in 2008 for children under 14. Veränderung (Change) is part of the company's latest initiative, called "tanz, tanz …," supported by the Art Mentor Foundation Lucerne, which initiates collaborations with children of all ages. Ruth Amarante, company dancer and program leader, is passionate about this work. "We want to take people out of what they know and give them tools to create their own visions, no matter their ages," she says.
For the people of Wuppertal, discovery never ends. Vanessa Kraffczyk, a 15-year-old student, confirms how working with Tanztheater Wuppertal's dancers encouraged her to trust herself. "We were allowed to try anything we liked, and felt completely safe to experiment," she says. As a mentor, Behr is proud of what they achieved and is already eager for the next project. "In the studio with Pina," he says, "there was always space for us. That room—that level of loving honesty and trust to discover something new—is what our company wants to pass on."
Sarah Haarmann stands out without trying to. There is a precision and lack of affectation in her dancing that is very Merce Cunningham. Her movement quality is sharp and clear; her stage presence utterly focused. It's no wonder she caught Mark Morris' eye. Even though she still considers herself "very much the new girl" at Mark Morris Dance Group (she became a full-time member in August 2017), in a recent performance of Layla and Majnun, Haarmann seemed completely in her element.
Company: Mark Morris Dance Group
Age: 27
Hometown: Macungie, Pennsylvania
Training: Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Performing Arts and Marymount Manhattan College
In 2012, freelance contemporary dancer Adrianne Chu made a major career change: She decided to try out for A Chorus Line. "Even though I didn't get the job, I felt like I was meant to do this," says Chu. So she started going to at least one musical theater audition every weekday, treating each as a learning experience. After several years of building up her resumé, Chu's practice paid off: She booked a starring role as Wendy in the first national tour of Finding Neverland.
Approaching auditions as learning opportunities, especially when you're trying to break into a different style or are new to the profession, can sharpen your skills while helping you avoid burnout. It also builds confidence for the auditions that matter most.
For many dancers, a "warmup" consists of sitting on the floor stretching their legs in various positions. But this strategy only reduces your muscles' ability to work properly—it negatively affects your strength, endurance, balance and speed for up to an hour.
Save your flexibility training for the end of the day. Instead, follow a warmup that will actually help prevent injury and improve your body's performance.
According to the International Association of Dance Medicine and Science, a smart warmup has four parts: "a gentle pulse-raising section, a joint mobilization section, a muscle lengthening section and a strength/balance building section."
It's easy to feel whiplashed thinking about everything Emma Portner has achieved in such a short amount of time. Last fall, the 23-year-old was the youngest woman ever to choreograph a West End production (it was based on Meat Loaf's greatest hits). This was, of course, after she already choreographed and starred in Justin Bieber's viral hit "Life is Worth Living," and before she charmed major media outlets when she secretly married actress Ellen Page. Now, she's L.A. Dance Project's first-ever artist in residence, and she's working on a commission for Toronto's Fall for Dance North Festival.
We caught up with her for our "Spotlight" series:
Last month, the International Association of Blacks in Dance's third annual ballet audition for women of color was expanded to include a separate audition for men.
The brainchild of Joan Myers Brown (founder of both Philadanco and IABD), the women's audition was created to specifically address the lack of black females in ballet. However, the success and attention that audition drew made the men feel left out, so IABD decided to give the men equal time this year.
Before she became the 20th century's most revered ballet pedagogue, Agrippina Vaganova was a frustrated ballerina. "I was not progressing and that was a terrible thing to realize," she wrote in a rough draft of her memoirs.
She retired from the Imperial Ballet stage in 1916, and for the next 30-plus years, devoted herself to creating a "science of ballet." Her new, dynamic teaching method produced stars like Rudolf Nureyev, Alla Osipenko, and Galina Ulanova and later Natalia Makarova and Mikhail Baryshnikov. And her approach continues to influence how we think about ballet training to this day.
But is the ballet class due for an update? Demands and aesthetics have changed. So should the way dancers train change too?
I love being transgender. It's an important part of the story of why I choreograph. Although I loved dance from a very young age, I grew up never seeing a single person like me in dance. So how could I imagine a future for myself there?
The enormous barriers I had to overcome weren't internal: I didn't struggle with feelings of dysphoria, and I wasn't locked down by shame.
The dance community is heartbroken to learn that 14-year-olds Jaime Guttenberg and Cara Loughran were among the 17 people killed during the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.
Guttenberg was a talented competition dancer at Dance Theatre in Coconut Creek, FL, according to a report from Sun Sentinel. Dance Theatre owner Michelle McGrath Gerlick shared the below message on her Facebook page, encouraging dancers across the country to wear orange ribbons this weekend in honor of Guttenberg, whose favorite color was orange.
A statement released yesterday by New York City Ballet and School of American Ballet reported that an independent investigation was unable to corroborate allegations of harassment and abuse against former ballet master in chief Peter Martins, according to The New York Times. This marks the end of a two-month inquiry jointly launched by the two organizations in December following an anonymous letter detailing instances of harassment and violence.
The statement also included new policies for both the company and school to create safer, more respectful environments for the dancers, including hiring an independent vendor to handle employee complaints anonymously. These changes are being made despite the independent investigation, handled by outside counsel Barbara Hoey, purportedly finding no evidence of abuse.
Not all ballet dancers cling to their youth. At 26, Lauren Lovette, the New York City Ballet principal, has surpassed the quarter-century mark. And she's relieved.
"I've never felt young," she says. "I can't wait until I'm 30. Every woman I've ever talked to says that at 30 you just don't care. You're free. Maybe I'll start early?"