News
Courtney Escoyne
6h

Forsythe, Flex, Azealia Banks: You're Going to Want to Grab a Ticket to This Free Event

Flex dancers in rehearsal at Park Avenue Armory. Photo by Stephanie Berger, Courtesy Park Avenue Armory

The Shed might not open its doors for another year, but this month Manhattan's new multidisciplinary arts center is showcasing the type of programming it hopes to offer. A Prelude to The Shed takes over an empty lot near the High Line for two weeks of ever-shifting programming. It will include dance battles featuring Reggie "Regg Roc" Gray's D.R.E.A.M. Ring and FlexNYC program; This variation, an immersive dance/sound experience by Tino Sehgal; and a new work commissioned from William Forsythe reimagining the pas de deux from his iconic In the middle, somewhat elevated. And those are just the dance offerings. May 1–13. Once the Prelude ends, we're particularly looking forward to a new production with music by Sia and choreography by Akram Khan set to premiere as part of The Shed's inaugural season next spring.

Tickets for A Prelude to The Shed are free and can be reserved beginning Thursday, April 5 at 12:00 pm EST at theshed.org.

Dance History

#tbt: Alwin Nikolais on Inventing Your Own Solutions

Photo by Pierre Petitjean, Courtesy DM Archives

In the April 1968 issue of Dance Magazine, we took a deep dive into the work of Alwin Nikolais.

Imago (1963). Photo by Sosenko, Courtesy DM Archives

News

These ABT Dancers & Their Beach Ballet Have Us Officially Ready for Summer

via Instagram

In case you missed it, some of the American Ballet Theatre crew are in the Philippines, preparing for a fundraising gala and performance organized by principal dancer (and Philippines native) Stella Abrera. While Abrera and her co-workers—including her ABT besties Gillian Murphy and Isabella Boylston—prepare for the April 7 show benefitting the children of CENTEX (Center of Excellence in Public Elementary Education), they've also had some time to hit the beach.

But their time at the beach doesn't seem to involve lounging around with a book. Instead, they've been coming up with some pretty inventive ways to keep dancing (trading in their leos for swimsuits, of course). Check it out for yourself, but be forewarned: It's going to have you hardcore dreaming of summer.

Dancers Trending

6 Reasons Dance Training Makes Us Better Human Beings

Quinn Wharton

Everyone knows that training is the cornerstone of a successful career in dance. But as a dance educator, I also take comfort in the fact that high-quality dance training helps shape students into genuinely good people (in addition to creating future artists, which is a wonderful goal in itself.) These are the lessons dance teaches that help make students into better humans:

Improvement Takes Commitment Over Time

In my tap courses at Cal State University, sometimes students are shocked when they can't learn something quickly. In today's world, we're used to getting fast results. You need an answer—Google it. You need to talk to someone—text them. The cooking channel wants your dinner to be easy, the physical trainer wants your workout to be five minutes, Rosetta Stone can have you speaking Mandarin in an hour.

What Dancers Eat

The "Bad" Foods Dancers Should Stop Avoiding

Pizza can be an excellent recovery meal after a hard day of class and rehearsal. Photo by Thinkstock

Raise your hand if you've ever walked out of the studio with just one thought on your mind: a big, juicy cheeseburger. But raise your other hand if instead of getting that burger, you opted for a hearty salad or stir-fry.

While dancers need to fuel their bodies with nutrient-dense meals and snacks, plenty of foods get an unfair bad rap. "The diet culture in this country vilifies various food groups as being bad while championing others as good," says Kelly Hogan, MS, RD, CDN, clinical nutrition and wellness manager at the Dubin Breast Center at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. "But black-and-white thinking like that has no place when it comes to food."

Some foods have less nutrition than others, admits Hogan, but if you're eating what you crave and honoring your hunger and fullness cues, she says you'll probably get the variety of nutrients your body needs. Here are seven foods that can have a place on your plate—guilt-free.

Breaking Stereotypes

Dancers Are More Intelligent Than They Get Credit For

Don't underestimate dancers. Photo by Miguel Salgado/Unsplash

Raise your hand if you've ever been stereotyped as stupid because you're a dancer. Raise your other hand if that misconception boils your blood.

Well, you're in luck: One researcher is determined to set the record straight.

News

Jane Comfort and Company Takes Audiences From Maniacal to Melancholy

Jane Comfort's S/He. Photo by Arthur Elgort, Courtesy Comfort

What do choreographers Mark Dendy, David Neumann and Edisa Weeks have in common? They all cut their dancing-and-talking teeth with Jane Comfort and Company. This month, they, along with 20 other former Comfort dancers, return for the company's 40th Anniversary Retrospective. In excerpts from 12 works that draw on Comfort's political and gender satire and her signature rhythmic complexity, the tone ranges from haunting to ribald. High points in this Lumberyard production will surely include Four Screaming Women (1982), Underground River (1998), Faith Healing (1993) and S/He (1995). April 5–8. lamama.org.

Career Advice

The 4 Most Common Acting Mistakes Dancers Make

An SFB ballet master spills on the most common mistakes she sees. Here, SFB in Sleeping Beauty, Photo by Erik Tomasson.

When conveying a story onstage, portraying a character convincingly is just as important as nailing the steps. But that's often easier said than done. We talked to Anita Paciotti, ballet master at San Francisco Ballet, about the biggest acting mistakes she sees dancers making:

Advice for Dancers

The Depression–Allergy Connection

Allergies got you down? Allergy sufferers are twice as likely to be depressed as those who are allergy-free. Thinkstock.

I'm typically an upbeat person until my allergies kick in during the spring. Then I feel really down. What can I do to keep this from happening? An allergic reaction shouldn't affect my ability to enjoy dancing, should it?

—Katie, Princeton, NJ

Dance in Pop Culture

Hey, Perez Hilton? The Reason You Won't Sign Your Son Up for Dance Class Makes No Sense

"I wouldn't put my son into dance class because I think dance class might help make your son gay," says Perez Hilton.

"I don't want to enroll my son in dance class because I'm scared/worried/convinced it will make him gay." We've all heard some variation on this one, right?

Someone we'd never expect to hear it from: television personality and Hollywood gossip columnist Perez Hilton.

Wait, you might be saying. Isn't he gay? Yes. Which makes this whole thing even weirder.

Popular

Are You Cross-Training Too Much? Watch Out for These 7 Telltale Signs

Overdoing it outside the studio could hurt your dancing. Photo by Becca Matimba/Unsplash

Every dancer is told to cross-train. But, the million-dollar question you should be asking is:

Is it helping my dance career…or hurting it?

Why It Matters: Cross-training can be a powerful tool to give you the physicality you need to compete in today's dance world. However, if done wrong, it can also undo all of your hard work in the studio.

Viral Videos

