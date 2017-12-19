Explore
Post-Hurricane PTSD Is Affecting My Dancing
I haven't been able to sleep, eat or dance as usual since Hurricane Maria destroyed my home in Puerto Rico while I was visiting from school. My family was able to fly back to stay with my mother's relatives in Florida, although the BFA program I attend is unfortunately in another state. I can't stop crying or thinking about our house collapsing around us. I also feel badly that I can't help my friends. Why am I so weak?
—Carla, New York, NY
Your inability to function "as usual" has nothing to do with being weak. You've experienced a terrifying event where you lost your family home and could have lost your life. Even stoic dancers often have reactions to trauma, including shock, fear, nervousness, anger and guilt. These feelings usually go away within a month of the event that triggered them. However, if you are still experiencing severe anxiety and find it difficult to function, you may have developed post-traumatic stress disorder.
Symptoms of PTSD may include reliving the ordeal through flashbacks or nightmares; avoiding feelings or situations that remind you of the event; increasing irritability or being easily startled; and having negative thoughts and feelings. You can get support by using your school's counseling services, which are likely included with your tuition. You might also consider taking a leave of absence to be with your family. Treatment for PTSD typically involves therapy, medication or both to improve daily functioning by helping you cope with the event. Once you feel better, you should be able to immerse yourself in dance again.
Send your questions to Dr. Linda Hamilton at advicefordancers@dancemedia.com.
Anyone can see that online influence can change how the average Joe or Jill is perceived. In dance, social media has helped boost familiar faces like Misty Copeland and Eric Underwood, who have both gotten athletic ad campaigns, book deals and endorsements.
Having a clear Instagram presence can help dancers create additional job opportunities within the entertainment industry. Check out these tips from four dancers who've used the platform to land new gigs.
A schoolgirl's ballet recital, prancing circus horses, a Fred-and-Ginger ballroom homage, an aerial duet, even sheets flapping on laundry lines—in the new movie musical The Greatest Showman, Ashley Wallen choreographs them all, in service to a big, fanciful story based on the ups and downs of legendary 19th-century impresario P.T. Barnum. With Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya starring and dancing, songs by the Oscar- and Tony-winning composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a huge ensemble that includes "18 amazing dancers," conjoined twins, a man with three legs, and Barnum's other assorted sideshow attractions, Wallen calls it "a dream come true."
It's tricky to recognize Alejandro Alvarez Cadilla in the latest character he's written for himself. The fictional Milton Frank—star of the new mockumentary series "Off Kilter"—is a moody choreographer whose tender ego is easily bruised as he attempts to revive his floundering career. Cadilla, on the other hand, is down-to-earth and humble; the actor/filmmaker loves to chat about his family and is clearly more comfortable raving about his colleagues' successes than turning the spotlight on his own. But Milton Frank isn't something Cadilla pulled out of thin air—the character comes from everything Cadilla experienced during his many years as a dancer.
Former New York City Ballet dancer Wilhelmina Frankfurt first spoke out about sexual misconduct at NYCB in Psychology Tomorrow in 2012. Since October, she's been working with The Washington Post reporter Sarah Kaufman for a story about Peter Martins, and when the School of American Ballet began investigating Martins for an anonymous accusation, she was called in to discuss her experiences. But Frankfurt feels there's more to the larger picture, and shares that here with Dance Magazine, as edited by Maggie Levin.
In 1994, I began to write a book of essays about my life in dance—mostly as an exercise. When the #MeToo movement began this year, I knew it was time to brush the dust off and take another look. Although incomplete, these essays addressed the roots that have long run between sexual abuse, alcoholism and ballet. They involve George Balanchine, Peter Martins and numerous stars of the New York City Ballet. It's painfully clear that my story is the same story that has occurred thousands of times, all over the world.
Watching Christmas movies is one of our favorite holiday festivities, and when there's dance involved it's even better. Whether you're wrapping up Nutcracker runs, feverishly finishing your shopping or hopping from party to party, these flicks provide a lighthearted escape from the holiday bustle. Grab a fleece blanket and a mug of hot cocoa, but be prepared to dance along when these classic scenes come on.
"Jump for My Love" from Love Actually (2003)
Who doesn't love a dancing prime minister in the form of Hugh Grant? This scene is basically us whenever our favorite song comes on at home, in the car, at the studio—just about anywhere.
Pennsylvania Ballet apprentice Sydney Dolan is having a Nutcracker season she'll never forget.
Artistic director Angel Corella knew he'd found something special when Dolan attended his school's week-long Company Experience summer workshop in 2016. Within days, he offered her a company contract— without realizing that she was only 15 at the time.
She joined anyway. Now 16, she debuted as the Dewdrop Fairy in George Balanchine's The Nutcracker this weekend. We went backstage to find out how she handled the pressures of tackling a principal role while still just a teenage apprentice.
A kindhearted British bloke with feet that ballerinas would envy, Xander Parish isn't a self-promoting celebrity or a social media whiz. He is more like your next-door neighbor, but with one caveat: He has loads of talent. His elastic muscles boast an endless plié that creates soundless jumps and textbook-perfect lines. Combine that with strong partnering skills and polished dramatic delivery, and Parish's slow rise to fame as a Mariinsky Ballet principal has at long last earned him well-deserved recognition.
At 30, he's too young to be having a midlife crisis. But between June and October, former New York City Ballet principal Robert Fairchild bid farewell to the home he'd made with Tiler Peck since their 2014 marriage and to their joint artistic home as well, embarking on his next chapter as a solo act. The week before his final performances at NYCB, he was contemplating his next moves: another outing with Christopher Wheeldon in the November New York City Center production of Brigadoon; and an off-Broadway debut, choreographing on himself and starring in an Ensemble for the Romantic Century production, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. The show, which opens this month at the Pershing Square Signature Center, is a typical Ensemble amalgam—excerpts from the novel and Shelley's other writings merged with music and art.
So what did you know about Frankenstein and Mary Shelley?
I've seen Young Frankenstein—the movie and Susan Stroman's show. But I don't think that's anything to do with what we are trying to accomplish. The theme is that everybody has bits of Frankenstein in them—the fear that if people saw all of you, they wouldn't accept certain aspects. The monster has a really beautiful heart and just wants to be accepted and loved, but his outward appearance is what people see. It's a really touching, thought-provoking story. I'm excited to show how his experiences being rejected make him bitter, so the inside of him gets as ugly as the outside, through choreography.
If you've been following our "In The Studio" series you know that most of our episodes take place in just that—a studio. But at a dress rehearsal for Monica Bill Barnes & Company's latest project Happy Hour, I found myself in what looked like an episode of "The Office" on a day of shooting an after-work party.
Maybe because it's Monday, maybe because it's cold, maybe because if you hear "Waltz of the Flowers" one more time you might do something you regret. But a stroll (ahem, scroll) through Cloud & Victory's social media channels is guaranteed to brighten your day.
How do we love Cloud & Victory's Instagram? Oh let us count the ways...