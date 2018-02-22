- The Latest
- News
- Breaking Stereotypes
- Rant & Rave
- Dance As Activism
- Dancers Trending
- Viral Videos
- The Dancer's Toolkit
- Health & Body
- Dance Training
- Career Advice
- Style & Beauty
- Dance Auditions
- Giveaways
- Search
- Guides & Resources
- Performance Calendar
- College Guide
- About
- Dance Magazine Awards
- Meet The Editors
- Contact Us
- Advertise/Media Kit
- Classifieds
- Subscribe
Richard Siegal's New Ballet Company is All About Celebrating Difference
How do we make ballet, a traditionally homogeneous art form, relevant to and reflective of an increasingly diverse and globalized era? While established companies are shifting slowly, Richard Siegal/Ballet of Difference, though less than 2 years old, has something of a head start. The guiding force of the company, which is based in Germany, is bringing differences together in the same room and, ultimately, on the same stage.
"We are trying to reconcile what has felt like, in a certain sense, discrete agendas: the uptown/downtown split, tension/release, Eurocentric/Afrocentric postures," says founding artistic director Richard Siegal. "There is always an element of discourse in the room, and it asks on both ends: Contemporary dancers must stretch in one direction and vice versa of the more classically trained." Siegal brings a variety of practitioners, from fashion designers to dramaturgs, into the studio to collaborate, while drawing on his own experiences in classical ballet and in the diverse dance scene in New York City.
The American expat choreographer spent 10 years creating cross-disciplinary productions in nontraditional formats for his avant-garde company, The Bakery. Then, in the last few years, he began receiving commissions from major ballet companies across Europe. "I had to source a different skill set when I started making ballets," says Siegal. "I really enjoyed it, and I was surprised to feel that. Coming back down to the nuts and bolts of the music, the steps, and the quality and potential of human movement—it was all such a pleasure." His aesthetic will be familiar to anyone who attended Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet's final season in 2015, which memorably featured the company displaying electric showmanship in Siegal's glam-rock My Generation.
When Ballet of Difference was officially formed in the spring of 2016, the licenses on some of his works were about to revert back to Siegal just as a number of talented dancers with whom he had worked found themselves looking for employment (due to the closure of Cedar Lake and director changes at Bayerisches Staatsballett and Ballet National de Marseille). Receiving a three-year grant from the city of Munich, the choreographer made his move.
Joaquim de Santana. Photo by Ray Demski, Courtesy Siegal
The company now boasts 12 dancers (including Cedar Lake alumni Ebony Williams, Joaquim de Santana and Matthew Min Rich, European star Katharina Markowskaja, and Courtney Henry, formerly of Alonzo King LINES Ballet), as well as a wide range of artistic collaborators and homes in both Munich and Cologne.
While the company debuted in its home theaters last spring, Siegal's new triple bill, On Body, which premieres February 22, will take the dances on a wider tour. The company will also spend the next year working on a cross-genre theater project and engaging in think tanks and symposiums. The first of these took place in December and brought together dance scientists and researchers to investigate the ways that culture, identity and movement are intertwined.
Siegal is looking forward to creating more dialogue, in more places, around the idea of difference. "I count myself as very lucky that my relationship with dance has far surpassed my expectations for it," he says. "We have only had a taste and I am hungry for more."
My dance coach wants my word that I'll keep competing under his school's name for the next year and not audition. I'm 18 years old and already doing lead roles and winning medals. I love his teaching, but shouldn't I be ready to go out and get a job?
—Gil, Las Vegas, NV
Claude Debussy's only completed opera, Pelléas et Mélisande, emphasizes clarity and subtlety over high-flung drama as a deadly love triangle unfolds. Opera Vlaanderen and Royal Ballet of Flanders are commemorating the 100th anniversary of the composer's death with a new production of the landmark opera that is sure to be anything but traditional: Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Damien Jalet are choreographing and directing, while boundary-pushing performance artist Marina Abramović collaborates on the design. Antwerp, Feb. 2–13. Ghent, Feb. 23–March 4. operaballet.be/en.
Before she became the 20th century's most revered ballet pedagogue, Agrippina Vaganova was a frustrated ballerina. "I was not progressing and that was a terrible thing to realize," she wrote in a rough draft of her memoirs.
She retired from the Imperial Ballet stage in 1916, and for the next 30-plus years, devoted herself to creating a "science of ballet." Her new, dynamic teaching method produced stars like Rudolf Nureyev, Alla Osipenko, and Galina Ulanova and later Natalia Makarova and Mikhail Baryshnikov. And her approach continues to influence how we think about ballet training to this day.
But is the ballet class due for an update? Demands and aesthetics have changed. So should the way dancers train change too?
For many dancers, a "warmup" consists of sitting on the floor stretching their legs in various positions. But this strategy only reduces your muscles' ability to work properly—it negatively affects your strength, endurance, balance and speed for up to an hour.
Save your flexibility training for the end of the day. Instead, follow a warmup that will actually help prevent injury and improve your body's performance.
According to the International Association of Dance Medicine and Science, a smart warmup has four parts: "a gentle pulse-raising section, a joint mobilization section, a muscle lengthening section and a strength/balance building section."
Black History Month offers a time to reflect on the artists who have shaped the dance field as we know it today. But equally important is celebrating the black artists who represent the next generation. These seven up-and-comers are making waves across all kinds of styles and across the country:
When a new director began transforming Atlanta Ballet a couple of years ago, longtime dancer Alessa Rogers decided to finally explore her dream of dancing in Europe. "I always had this wanderlust," she says. She wasn't set on a particular city or company, but thought learning French would be fun. She began her research that September, making note of repertoire and the number of dancers as well as which companies employed foreign, non–European Union dancers. "I saw that Ballet du Rhin was looking for dancers," says Rogers. "They also had a new director coming in, so I thought it could be an opportunity." After sending a video, Rogers traveled during her layoff week to take company class. She was offered a job on the spot.
Uprooting and moving out of the country, far away from your support system, language and customs, is not something to take lightly. While it can push you as an artist and be an exciting opportunity for personal growth, working as a dancer in a foreign country comes with its challenges. Lots of research and an adventurous spirit are required.
Justin Lynch is surprisingly nonchalant about the struggles of being a full-time lawyer and a professional dancer. "All dancers in New York City are experts at juggling multiple endeavors," he says. "What I'm doing is no different from what any other dancer does—it's just that what I'm juggling is different."
While we agree that freelance dancers are pro multitaskers, we don't really buy Lynch's claim that what he does isn't extraordinary. In fact, we're pretty mind-boggled by the career he's built for himself.
At the annual Gala de Danza in Los Cabos, Mexico, the lineup of performers is usually pretty typical gala fare: You can expect celebrity performers like Lil Buck, reality stars like Ballet West's Beckanne Sisk and "So You Think You Can Dance" finalist Tate McRae, plus principals from top companies like New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck and Daniel Ulbricht.
What's absolutely not typical? The venue.
At 5'10" I felt like an ant in the studio with Alonzo King LINES Ballet. The San Francisco-based company is full of statuesque dancers whose passion is infectious. Every story was told not only through their movement, but through the expression on their faces and their connection to one another.
We talked to artistic director Alonzo King about his love of collaborations and why he thinks politicians need to dance more.
Sarah Haarmann stands out without trying to. There is a precision and lack of affectation in her dancing that is very Merce Cunningham. Her movement quality is sharp and clear; her stage presence utterly focused. It's no wonder she caught Mark Morris' eye. Even though she still considers herself "very much the new girl" at Mark Morris Dance Group (she became a full-time member in August 2017), in a recent performance of Layla and Majnun, Haarmann seemed completely in her element.
Company: Mark Morris Dance Group
Age: 27
Hometown: Macungie, Pennsylvania
Training: Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Performing Arts and Marymount Manhattan College