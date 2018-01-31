Explore
Roberto Campanella on Choreographing the Dream Dance Scene in "The Shape of Water" and Making Its Creature Move
This season's Oscars front-runner isn't exactly the type of drama that usually makes it into the Best Picture category. Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water has plenty of drama, including Cold War intrigue, but it also has humor, a very human storyline that—thanks to one large amphibious creature—veers into fantasy and, yes, even dancing.
At a pivotal point in the movie, there's an unexpected, glamorous dream dance scene between Elisa (Sally Hawkins) and the creature (Doug Jones). Elisa, who is mute and has a deep love for Hollywood's classic movie musicals, imagines that she can sing, and she is transported from her kitchen to a black-and-white movie set. There, she and her beloved creature share a romantic dance in the style of the films she adores. Keeping with the old-Hollywood homage, The Shape of Water also includes a short-but-sweet seated tap duet with Elisa and her best friend and next-door neighbor Giles (Richard Jenkins).
The man behind these moves is Roberto Campanella. A former National Ballet of Canada soloist and current artistic director of the contemporary ballet troupe ProArteDanza, he's no stranger to film sets. For the last 13 years, he's contributed movement coordination and choreography to a variety of projects, such as the Silent Hill horror movie franchise, Hallmark's A Nutcracker Christmas (with Sascha Radetsky) and del Toro's vampire show on FX, "The Strain." We spoke with Campanella about his latest collaboration.
Campanella has the unique experience of working in both the concert and commercial dance industries. Photo Courtesy Campanella.
How did you become choreographer for The Shape of Water?
I ended up being involved as a movement coordinator with "The Strain"—that's where I met Guillermo for the first time, five years ago. He called me and said, "Please read the script. I have this idea and see what you think about this." So I read it, and it was captivating. I thought, There is a woman dancing with a fish!
How would you describe the dream scene for those who haven't seen it?
It's a dream sequence in which the character's passion for dance, and specifically for the era, is intertwined with the love that she establishes with the creature. And the way I saw it, the ultimate romance that she would dream of with the creature is sharing a dance with him. The song is "You'll never know just how much I love you. You'll never know just how much I care." To me it was a combination and expression of the passion that she had for dance and the passion and love she had for the creature.
Was it del Toro's idea for that scene to be a throwback to old Hollywood?
Yes. He knows what he wants, he knows what he doesn't want, which makes my life way easier. Most of the time, you're there to translate someone's vision, and with Guillermo it's easy. He wanted to maintain the Fred Astaire era with that kind of stylistic approach. He had some visual references, that he's like, You know? Something like this and something like that. He would get up and show me what he envisioned, even as far as the dancing was concerned. And, of course, with a great sense of humor from his point.
Sally Hawkins in The Shape of Water. Photo by Kerry Hayes. © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved
Since you knew the creature would have a tail—and he's huge—did that affect what you choreographed?
We had a chance to test the suit several times and to make adjustments according to it. So there were some restrictions, I remember, in terms of the arms. There were certain lifts that I had originally choreographed that I had to tweak and adjust. Other than that, it was never a big issue. In fact, I think we shot this in half a day. It might have been eight hours at the most.
Did you come with movement ideas beforehand?
I originally asked one of my dancers to get into the studio with me and create the duet. And from then on it was a back and forth between Guillermo and I, meaning, What do you think about this? Do you like this? I always start with a lot of material so that the directors can pick and choose. That's how the relationship was between Guillermo and I, whether it was for the dream scene or for the couch tap with Richard and Sally. He was always heavily involved.
What are some of the challenges—or perks—of choreographing for film that you don't get in a more traditional company studio setting?
First of all, you often create movement on actors. You learn how to speak their own language in terms of images. It's a different language than I would use with dancers.
Once you get on the set, you start breaking things down. So a dance like the one that we did—it was two and a half minutes or something like that—it was shot in eight hours. The great thing about TV and film is that you always have a chance to make it better on the spot. Whereas once my dancers get onstage, you just have to let go, and, obviously, it's up to them and it's hands off. In TV and film, it's constantly me in front of the monitor sitting next to the director.
And the other aspect is that you're translating someone else's vision and not just your own. You always have to make sure that what you do in terms of movement serves the camera, serves the theme, serves the action, serves where they're coming from and where they're going in the script. You really have to make sure that you've done your homework.
On the set of The Shape of Water. © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved
What does it feel like to be associated with a movie that has so much buzz?
The whole excitement, for me, started actually at the screening for the crew. I can't believe how gorgeous this movie was, not to mention the cast. Then they got a Golden Lion in Venice, and that was the beginning of me thinking, Oh, this movie is gonna have legs. And next thing you know, seven Golden Globes nominations. Guillermo got the Golden Globe as a director. And then the 13 nominations for the Oscars. It's way beyond expectations.
For the Oscars, I'll be watching TV with a big smile on my face that night.
By the time the credits rolled on The Greatest Showman, I was absolutely convinced: This show is screaming to be a stage musical. A determinedly uplifting take on the life of P.T. Barnum (yes, the circus guy), played by Broadway alum/Hollywood A-lister Hugh Jackman, the movie musical is filled to bursting with ear-catching tunes by songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and endlessly entertaining choreography by Ashley Wallen.
Growing up in inner city Rochester, NY, Aesha Ash was just one of the neighborhood kids. She'd imagine people driving by, judging her by her black skin.
"They'd never know that I was dreaming of becoming a professional ballet dancer. No one would think, Some day she's going to make it into New York City Ballet," says Ash.
After an inspiring career at NYCB, Béjart's Ballet Lausanne and LINES, the January 2006 Dance Magazine cover star—one of our 25 to Watch that year—is no longer performing. But she's determined to use her dance background to change the stereotypes and misconceptions that people—including black people—have about women of color. "I want to show it's okay to embrace our softer side, and let the world know we're multidimensional," says Ash.
Aesha Ash in Richmond, CA. PC Renee Scott via swandreamsproject.org
In 2011, she launched the Swan Dreams Project to inspire kids in the community she grew up in. The original idea was to post images of herself in a tutu all over Rochester. "I remember growing up and in the bodega you'd see images of girls in bikinis on motorbikes," says Ash. "I wanted to replace those with photos that show women of color in a different light."
She knew the power imagery can have: She still remembers what it felt like as a student at the School of American Ballet to see a photo of black ballet dancer Andrea Long. "That image was everything on days when I was feeling disenchanted. I'd see that picture of her, and know that the struggles I was going through, she went through them, too."
Ash soon realized she didn't have the budget to fund her original plan ("I never realized how expensive a bus stop advertisement is!"). But she's made the images available through an online store, and often simply gives away prints at her own expense to schools and students in need of some inspiration.
Any proceeds she makes from the sales go directly to other organizations that are working to expand ballet in diverse communities. One large donation even led to a pointe shoe fund at dancer Robyn Gardenhire's City Ballet of Los Angeles school—and it helped one dancer who had quit ballet because of the expense come back to class.
Now a mother of two in San Jose, CA, Ash will also start teaching a free after-school ballet class at her daughter's public school next month. "I recently taught at Girls Inc. in Oakland, and one of the little black girls said, 'Are you the ballet teacher?' She just stood there, staring at me with her mouth open, like a unicorn had just walked into the room," Ash says. "You never know the impact you can have just by being a presence."
If you're interested in supporting the project, check out the online shop, or donate directly at swandreamsproject.org.
In a sheer red slip—dirt-covered and exposed—the Chosen One frantically pleads with the community encircling her, wildly dancing until she at last succumbs to an inevitable death. Part of Pina Bausch's haunting Rite of Spring, this solo is one of the most vulnerable in dance.
"When I perform this role, there is no acting, my struggle is very real—it becomes very spiritual," says Tanztheater Wuppertal dancer Tsai-Wei Tien. "I squeeze everything I have into those final moments."
A truly unguarded performance electrifies the stage and connects deeply with the audience, in a way that surpasses even the most flawless technical prowess.
Dancers are taking over Culver City's Baldwin Hills this Saturday. The scenic overlook is playing host to a day's worth of site-specific performances, free dance workshops and other events, all curated by Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre for a festival called Ebb & Flow: Culver City.
The purpose? To use dance to highlight society's impact on the environment.
Experienced practitioners of contact improvisation appear to float through the air and move through the most daring positions with ease. Those new to the form, on the other hand, often feel awkward and impatient. Some dancers hesitate, worried they will hurt their partner by giving them too much weight. Others move too quickly, trying for impressive lifts without laying the proper groundwork. Having spent so much of their training focused on aesthetics, many dancers struggle to stop fixating on what their movement looks like. But just like any other form of dance, contact improvisation skills can be developed with practice and the right approach.
I'm tired of being screamed at by the Russian dance teachers in my pre-professional trainee program. I know they do it because they want me to be my best, but if I'm that bad maybe I should quit. What should I do?
—K.C., New York, NY
How much does your dance job pay? And how does that compare to other jobs in dance?
That's the question Dance Magazine is asking in an upcoming feature about money. Right now, we're looking to collect anonymous information about how much various professionals throughout the dance field make—from dancers and choreographers to teachers, administrators and other staff members.
If you've worked in the dance field in any capacity in the past year, we'd love to hear from you. Please fill out our survey, then keep your eyes peeled for the results in our July issue.
We can all relate to the feeling: You go see a new dance work that you absolutely love, and when you get home, you have no choice but to create a bronze sculpture depicting the performance.
Okay, maybe not. But in 1912, that's exactly what Auguste Rodin did after seeing the premiere of Vaslav Nijinsky's Afternoon of a Faun.
And for a short time, the iconic sculptor's depiction of Nijinsky, as well as his cast plaster for the piece, are on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City as part of a Rodin exhibition.
Does the thought of being asked to improvise in a tap class make you sweat? Do you have a hard time finding the freedom in your feet?
Master tap dance teacher and performer Barbara Duffy knows the feeling. In her new book "Tap into Improv," Duffy offers tools, tips and exercises to alleviate improv anxiety.