Beyond Taboos: What Dancing In Tunisia Taught Me
Again and again, dance teaches me that when the filters fall away between people—when the boundaries of geography, religion and politics soften—the beginning and end of our relationships is always human.
In March, I traveled with Keigwin + Company to Cote D'Ivoire, Ethiopia and Tunisia, on a tour sponsored by the US State Department and facilitated by DanceMotion USA/Brooklyn Academy of Music. Our mission was cultural diplomacy: Simply, to share ourselves with diverse communities, to promote common understanding and friendships.
Our last stop was Tunisia. Until that point, we had mostly been learning varieties of traditional African dance, and sharing American modern dance. But Tunisia was different. The dancers already had a solid grasp of contemporary movement invention. Though we didn't speak the same language, we could make movement vocabulary with surprising ease. Everything about our backgrounds was different, but there was this special intersection through dance that seemed to present an open door to collaboration.
The country stole my heart: It's beautiful. Sitting right on the Mediterranean, Tunisia is 99 percent Muslim and was the birthplace of the Arab Spring six years ago. Since the revolution (in which many of the people we met had participated), there has been a big opening for cultural advancements, including dance.
I was intrigued. I knew I had to return one day.
So I did. I was able to quickly secure support from the US Embassy in Tunis, DanceMotion USA, American Dance Abroad and our local community for my own troupe, Schoen Movement Company, to work in Tunis for just over two weeks in October. We taught public classes in the morning and rehearsed in the afternoons on a new piece with three women from my company, one Tunisian woman and four Tunisian men.
I met these five Tunisians during the Keigwin + Company workshop. Interestingly, the men primarily identify as hip hop dancers—it was through hip hop that they discovered a love of movement, and then went on to study contemporary.
The diversity in training presented both a challenge and an opportunity. These men had a unique skillset to pull from, but didn't have the same instinct for contemporary, so we were teaching each other throughout the process. Our piece felt like a good blend of our distinct voices. So far, people from 39 countries have viewed DanceMotion USA's livestream video of our final performance.
The connection we made with the Tunisian dancers went way beyond dancing. Not only did we get to work together in the studio, but we got to really know them. We had them over to our apartment for pizza, they took us to a hip hop party with their crew "The Illest Looserz."
Monam Khemis "Big Smile" said very little but danced very big. Mohamed Ali Cherif "Legz" was always cracking jokes and serving drama in his dancing. Houcem Bouakroucha "Coach" was the self-appointed director of the Tunisians, making smart choreographic tweaks on the side, and Kais Harbaoui's eagerness for learning was a reflection of the goodness of his being. Our main girl Cyrinne Douss, was our shepherd throughout the residency and was our Tunisian contemporary anchor from a dance perspective.
(L to R) Britney Kerr, Cyrinne Douss, Houcem Bouakroucha, Kacie Boblitt, Emily Schoen, Kais Harbaoui, Mohamed Ali Cherif, Monam Khemis
At no point did I ever feel uncomfortable being an American woman and being the director in this culture. After two intense weeks together, I consider these five people close friends. And what a joy it is to be deeply connected to individuals across the world! It's grounding, and makes the world feel more understandable.
I hope one day to bring my Tunisian cast to the U.S. I think this particular international mix is unique: It's a collaboration between the dance epicenter New York City and the dance unknown Tunis, and a partnership with American women in a Muslim country. These types of international alliances have a taboo feeling right now. But the amount of interest this exchange has generated tells me that we are all hungry for this type of experience.
To be honest, we never tire of watching non-dancers tackle a day in the life of the pros. From athletes to average Joes, these videos always give us a good laugh, and they remind the rest of the world that a whole lot of work goes into every dance performance you see. But often times, these dancer-for-a-day videos don't fully understand the importance of training (i.e., you can't just throw on a pair of pointe shoes and give it a go).
That's why we're especially loving this video by Refinery29 that actually gets it. Lucie Fink, host of the R29 YouTube series Lucie For Hire , got a private lesson from American Ballet Theatre principal Isabella Boylston, and it was endlessly entertaining.
Who are you when you no longer do what you've been doing for years?
It is the big question facing anyone who retires. For top ballet dancers, however, the situation is more extreme. They start young, grow up in a rarified atmosphere, mostly see only each other, and become more and more removed from ordinary life. So what is it like to give this all up?
I asked seven former principal dancers from different generations at San Francisco Ballet, including myself, about this challenge.
How do you make your athleisure collection stand out from the pack? Get the ultimate studio-to-street seal of approval by having dancers star in your campaign, of course.
For his second collaboration with activewear brand Carbon38, ready-to-wear designer Jonathan Simkhai traded in his usual top models like Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss for the original Hiplet dancers—and the resulting video is as cool as we'd expect from such a fierce collaboration.
Photo by Todd Rosenberg, Courtesy Joffrey Ballet.
Christopher Wheeldon's new Nutcracker for the Joffrey Ballet was huge news when it premiered last winter. The choreographer shifted the setting from the home of a well-off German family to the Chicago world's fair, making the hero the young daughter of a working-class, Polish immigrant sculptress. This month, WTTW Chicago, the city's public broadcasting station, will premiere Making a New American Nutcracker, a new documentary showing how Wheeldon and his high-profile collaborators made the magic happen. Premieres on WTTW11 and wttw.com/watch on Nov. 16 before appearing on public television stations across the country. Check your local listings.
For most dancers, walking into the theater elicits a familiar emotion that's somewhere between the reverence of stepping into a chapel and the comfort of coming home. But each venue has its own aura, and can offer that something special that takes your performance to a new level. Six dancers share which theaters have transported them the most.
GLENN ALLEN SIMS
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Glenn Allen Sims in Alvin Ailey's Masekela Langage. Photo by Paul Kolnik, courtesy AAADT
Favorite theater: Teatro Real in Madrid, Spain
Royal details: "The theater is gorgeous and ornate, with deep red upholstery and gold trim. There is a huge royal box in the center, which takes you back to when kings and queens were watching performances there."
Impressive facilities: Even the dressing rooms are a sight to see: Amenities for the dancers include large, carpeted rooms, and towel service.
The business side of dance can often fall second to the art. Contracts, which usually appear after you've done the hard work of securing a job, can seem like an inconsequential afterthought. You might decide to simply sign without reading the terms—or be understandably confused by all the legalese.
Ultimately, though, contracts can play an important part in setting the expectations for your job. A basic understanding of the legal terms you might see can go a long way in making sure that signing is a positive step toward growing your career.
Dancers love Kickstarter. Over the past eight years, more than 2,300 dance projects have brought in more than $12 million through campaigns on the site. Even traditional companies like Martha Graham Dance Company and MacArthur "genius" award-winning choreographers like Michelle Dorrance have gotten in on the action.
But starting today, the site is announcing a new platform called Drip that aims to be even more useful for artists. Rather than having to set up a new campaign for each project, artists can build a community of support for their ongoing creative practice. Supporters pay a monthly "subscription" fee for perks like exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, ticket discounts, in-person meet-and-greets with the artists—whatever artists want to offer. And that means the artists can count on a regular pool of funds from fans paying as little as $2 a month.
If you've ever taken class with Kristin Sudeikis you know that she is as much a motivational speaker as she is a choreographer. Her approach to teaching is rooted in the idea that there should be a conversation between the dancer and all the elements that make up the dance: the music, the movement, and most importantly their connection to the other dancers in the room. Same goes for her company members when they are diving into the process of creating work.
We stepped into the studio with Sudeikis and her company to get an inside look at one of their rehearsals and chat with the dancemaker about her process:
Eiko Otake has been half of the famed duo Eiko & Koma for many years. They created other-worldly, slow-motion dreamscapes, for which they received a 2006 Dance Magazine Award.
Recently Eiko has embarked on a solo project, A Body in Places, which landed on my Best of 2016 list (scroll down to "miscellaneous bests.") Now she is bringing this haunting performance/installation to the Metropolitan Museum of Art under its MetLiveArts program. Eiko has already visited the Met's two other venues: The Cloisters in Upper Manhattan and the Met Breuer on the Upper East Side. This Sunday, she will be in Lehman Court at the Met Fifth Avenue all day. Come witness A Body in Places. Click here for more information.
If you studied at the American Dance Festival in the last 84 years, you may be in for a major treat—and an incredible career opportunity. As part of its 85th-anniversary season, ADF is seeking choreography submissions from alumni of its Six Week School and Three Week School (formerly the Four Week School for Young Dancers).