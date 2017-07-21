Throughout the years, choreographer Seán Curran has worked with a diverse array of talented collaborators—from Kyrgyz music ensemble Ustatshakirt Plus to the the Grammy Award–winning King's Singers. But perhaps none are as meaningful as his most recent group of co-choreographers: At-risk teens from the after school program and nonprofit The Wooden Floor.

Curran has been in residence with The Wooden Floor since June, where he's worked with students to build choreography based on their lives and communities:




Their creation will be shown July 20-22 at The Wooden Floor Studio Theatre in Santa Ana, California.