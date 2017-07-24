When San Francisco Ballet announced that the highlight of its 2017–18 season would be Unbound, a festival of brand new works by no less than 12 phenomenal choreographers, we got pretty excited. And after wistfully wondering whether it might be possible to escape to the West Coast for a few weeks to catch some of the premieres, our first question was how the company would manage scheduling rehearsals for the many new ballets to premiere in April while juggling the rest of its season.

Partial answer: They've already started. And they're gifting us with inside peeks at the works in progress.

No doubt inspired by their participation in the wildly successful World Ballet Day LIVE, SFB will be hosting Unbound LIVE events from its Facebook page through September. Viewers will get to hear from the choreographers and see snippets of their process. The first one is airing this Wednesday, July 26, at 5:30 PST (that's 8:30 EST, folks) and will feature Arthur Pita, Stanton Welch and Edwaard Liang. Later livestream events have yet to be announced, but we're definitely hoping to get glimpses of the other nine choreographers.

We're also way too excited about the five dance films commissioned by SFB as part of the festival. The directors have not yet been announced, but Annabella Lopez Ochoa, Cathy Marston, Justin Peck, Dwight Rhoden and Christopher Wheeldon have all signed on. Given how gorgeous the trailer Ezra Horowitz produced when Justin Peck's In the Countenance of Kings premiered at SFB was, we have high expectations for what these choreographers and dancers can do with dance on film. And hey, if Horowitz turned out to be one of the directors, we definitely would not complain.