Dance in Pop Culture
Margaret Fuhrer For Dance Spirit
3h

Spike Jonze's Apple Ad Starring FKA Twigs Is Psychedelic Dance Heaven

A still from "Welcome Home" (via Apple)

We're no strangers to Spike Jonze's delightfully dancy ads. But the brilliant director's newest video, a promotion for Apple's HomePod, could be his best yet—in no small part because it features the impressive dance skills of the equally brilliant FKA twigs.

(Fun fact: twigs was a backup dancer for the likes of Kylie Minogue and Jessie J before she became a musical sensation in her own right. She is LEGIT.)

Read the full story at dancespirit.com.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Has Had an Insane Couple of Weeks

Lin-Manuel Miranda showed up in the first teaser trailer for Mary Poppins Returns. Photo courtesy Disney, via IMDB

It's been a while since we checked in on Lin-Manuel Miranda, who at this point really needs no introduction. Today marks the 10-year anniversary of the Broadway debut of In the Heights, Miranda's first big hit that laid the groundwork for him to revolutionize the Great White Way with Hamilton.

But aside from that, he's had a pretty insane couple of weeks, even by Miranda standards. Here's what you might have missed.

Style & Beauty

Just the Highlights: This Makeup Trick Will Give You an Unbeatable Onstage Glow

Jayme Thornton

To give your performance look an instant boost, swipe on one of these shimmering highlighters as the finishing touch to your makeup routine. Made in a range of pearlescent colors from frosty lavenders and pinks to rich golds and bronzes, there's a highlighter to complement every role. Apply the product to the high points of your face (cheekbones, bridge of the nose and cupid's bow) for maximum impact under the stage lights. For more glow when using a powder, spritz your brush (or BeautyBlender) with a face mist first to create a super-pigmented finish they'll see from the fourth ring.

Career Advice

11 Dancer Expenses You Should Deduct From Your Taxes

If you're a freelance performer, chances are you'll be itemizing your tax deductions this year. But there are probably more ways to save than you realize. Don't forget to deduct these 11 items—and to save your receipts in case you get audited!

1. Dance Classes

Photo by Todd Rosenburg

Dance classes, and any other career-related classes: Think singing, acting or crosstraining.


Find the full list of deductible expenses here.

News

Affairs & Accusations: What's Going On At English National Ballet?

Tamara Rojo. Photo by Jeff Gilbert, courtesy ENB

British ballet fans have been in a tizzy over Tamara Rojo lately.

Last month, a number of current and former English National Ballet dancers made anonymous claims of mismanagement to The Times, blaming Rojo for the fact that a third of the company's dancers have left over the past two years. The blog Ballet Position followed up earlier this month with further accusations, and Rojo responded in a feature in the Evening Standard yesterday.

Until this all came out, Rojo had really only been covered in recent press as someone who'd transformed ENB into a darling of the ballet world with her forward-thinking repertoire.

So what's all the drama about? We broke it down:

News

Suspicions Loom as Buffalo's LehrerDance Suddenly Shuts Down

LehrerDance performing at Jacob's Pillow in 2014. Photo by Jaime Kraus, Courtesy Jon Lehrer.

The sudden end to Buffalo, New York–based LehrerDance—the city's lone professional touring dance company—recently came as a shock to many. Rumblings of the company's demise began when their website and Facebook page were taken down. Shortly after, on February 21, Buffalo's news media began reporting that the company has ceased operations.

What Dancers Eat

The "Bad" Foods Dancers Should Stop Avoiding

Pizza can be an excellent recovery meal after a hard day of class and rehearsal. Photo by Thinkstock

Raise your hand if you've ever walked out of the studio with just one thought on your mind: a big, juicy cheeseburger. But raise your other hand if instead of getting that burger, you opted for a hearty salad or stir-fry.

While dancers need to fuel their bodies with nutrient-dense meals and snacks, plenty of foods get an unfair bad rap. "The diet culture in this country vilifies various food groups as being bad while championing others as good," says Kelly Hogan, MS, RD, CDN, clinical nutrition and wellness manager at the Dubin Breast Center at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. "But black-and-white thinking like that has no place when it comes to food."

Some foods have less nutrition than others, admits Hogan, but if you're eating what you crave and honoring your hunger and fullness cues, she says you'll probably get the variety of nutrients your body needs. Here are seven foods that can have a place on your plate—guilt-free.

Rant & Rave

Is the Dance World Ready to Truly Change Its Company Culture?

Is this the turning point when we'll finally see an end to dancer mistreatment? Photo by Gez Xavier Mansfield/Unsplash

Last week in a piece I wrote about the drama at English National Ballet, I pointed out that many of the accusations against artistic director Tamara Rojo—screaming at dancers, giving them the silent treatment, taking away roles without explanation—were, unfortunately, pretty standard practice in the ballet world:

If it's a conversation we're going to have, we can't only point the finger at ENB.

The line provoked a pretty strong response. Professional dancers, students and administrators reached out to me, making it clear that it's a conversation they want to have. Several shared their personal stories of experiencing abusive behavior.

Christopher Hampson, artistic director of the Scottish Ballet, wrote his thoughts about the issue on his company's website on Monday:

News

Why Lincoln Center Festival No Longer Exists, and What That Means for Dance

Kanze Noh Theatre performed at Lincoln Center Festival in 2016. Photo courtesy Lincoln Center

It came as a big surprise last fall to learn that Lincoln Center Festival would cease to exist, effectively immediately. The announcement came on the heels of a summer featuring one of the festival's biggest triumphs: four days of performances in which Paris Opéra Ballet, Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet danced Balanchine's Jewels side by side. What other New York institution could pull off such a thing?

Dance in Pop Culture

Check Out The New Barbie Doll Inspired By Yuan Yuan Tan

Yuan Yuan Tan and the new Barbie based on her. Photos via Mattel

While Barbie is not the first thing that comes to mind as a role model for my 3-year-old daughter (see: unrealistic body image), Mattel has made huge strides to change that.

Starting in 2015, they rolled out a "Shero" collection, honoring boundary-breaking women, including 2016's Misty Copeland Firebird Barbie. To celebrate International Women's Day yesterday, the company announced 14 new Global Role Model Barbie dolls—including one based on San Francisco Ballet's Yuan Yuan Tan.

Rant & Rave

The Problem With Les Grands Ballets' Male-Choreographed "FEMMES" Program Goes Beyond Fairness

The marketing image for FEMMES, screenshot from grandsballets.com

It had the makings of great satire. Three male dancers wrapped up in several layers of dripping cellophane, set against a background of vibrant pink. Above them was the headline FEMMES. Below was a blurb outlining Les Grands Ballets Canadiens' concept: an evening of ballet on the theme of "Woman," which would be part of the larger 2018/19 season billed as "an ode to woman."

The punchline: the triple bill would be choreographed entirely by men, and out of the eight choreographers on the season program, only one would be female.

