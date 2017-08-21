You Might Also Like
Spotlight: The Biggest Misconception About Dancers, According to Joy Womack
American ballet dancer Joy Womack made major news in 2009 when she joined the Bolshoi Ballet at the age of 15. And she did it again a few years later when she quit, claiming the company's corruption had driven her away.
But today, you wouldn't guess that Womack's early career was so tumultuous. A principal at Moscow's Kremlin Ballet, she's an avid vlogger, a regular on the international circuit and an entrepreneur. We caught up with her for our "Spotlight" series:
Name: Joy Annabelle Womack
Company: Kremlin Ballet
Hometown: Santa Monica, California
What do you think is the most common misconception about dancers?
That we are uneducated and unintelligent. I am impressed by my colleagues who have multiple degrees, manage side businesses, speak multiple languages and manage their own careers!
What other career would you like to try?
International relations, immigration law, diving instructor, photojournalist.
What was the last dance performance you saw?
Akane Takada and Benjamin Ella made me weep while I was backstage in the Australian Ballet Conservatoire Gala. Artists who love each other and live their passion!
What's the most-played song on your phone?
"Vivaldi Recomposed," "Fingertips" by One Republic, "Arco II," "Romantic" by Sataj and of course whatever I'm currently rehearsing. Music is my drug of choice. It's my secret weapon and my horse blinders.
Do you have a pre-performance ritual?
A nap, music, meditation, a solid class and a leisurely yet thorough warm up. Also, SECOND SKIN.
What's your favorite book?
So many books. Daniel Silva, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Leo Tolstoy, Nikolai Gogol, Alexander Pushkin and Philippa Gregory to name a few. Historical fiction is my genre of choice. We need books to train our imagination. If we can't create that make-believe place in our minds, how can we convince an audience to go there with us?
Where can you be found two hours after a performance ends?
Walking home carrying too many bags, or on a call to my family to thank them for praying, or still removing the 300 pins holding my too-long hair in place.
Where did you last vacation?
All my life I've dreamed of going off the grid on a island in Thailand. I found this great diving school where you can get certified as an advanced open water deep diver on Koh Tao. Needless to say, two weeks without running water, learning Thai classical dance and doing barre in a hostel was the highlight of my summer! Diving is my favorite form of cross-training, hands down!
What app do you spend the most time on?
Canon or Sony Camera Connect for importing footage for my YouTube and social media pages, and Facebook Messenger is my preferred way of keeping in touch with family and friends. And the clock app...too many time zones to keep track of!
Who is the person you most want to dance with—living or dead?
Xander Parish. His story, faith and perseverance inspires me!
What's the first item on your bucket list?
Perform at Lincoln Center.
What's your go-to cross-training routine?
Diving when I can. Elliptical. Pilates. NeuFit electrical muscle stimulator enhanced balance training.
What's the worst advice you've ever received?
That the best thing an artist can be is a blank canvas.
If you could relive one performance, what would it be?
I recently got to dance again at the Bolshoi. It's my favorite stage. That being said, dancing with my amazing students at Asian Grand Prix was so meaningful! Getting to see their progress gives me courage and reminds me why I love this art with every fiber of my being. The next generation has got this in the bag!
Have you ever seen a performance and thought, "Wow, this was so good. Dance Magazine should really be writing about this!"? You're in luck.
We're collecting nominations for our annual Readers' Choice feature, and we need your help! We'll compile our favorite nominations, and then you'll vote on what should make it into our December issue. But for now, we want to hear about the most memorable dance you've seen so far in 2017.
Amid all of the excitement over the solar eclipse, it might be easy to overlook that today also marks a very important anniversary. We'll give you a hint: It's a dance film with awesome music, a socially-conscious heroine and an iconic final dance sequence. Oh, and a watermelon.
That's right. Dirty Dancing came out 30 years ago today.
Sofiane Sylve doesn't mince words. "If you are just going through the motions," she says to her trainee class at the San Francisco Ballet School, "we might as well stay home."
The veteran SFB principal is famed as much for her directness as for her exquisite technique, astonishing interpretive range and captivating stage presence. "I don't do average," she says in an interview at SFB headquarters, across a tree-lined street from the War Memorial Opera House. "If somebody has made the effort to come and sit in the audience, I'm going to give everything I have. There is no holding back."
These are among the first words Sylve has said to the press since she joined SFB as a principal in 2008. Defiant of the trend for self-promotion, she avoids interviews and social media. "I'm highly, highly private," says the French-born ballerina, who turns 41 this month. "I'd rather spend time in the studio."
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago enters its fifth decade with a new training program designed to propel young professionals toward careers in dance. The Hubbard Street Professional Program (nicknamed "HS Pro") provides a two-year postsecondary alternative to university dance programs.
We've known for a while now that New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck can do anything. She tackles everything in the NYCB rep—from "Emeralds" to Aurora to Justin Peck—with precision and pizzazz. And, we recently found out that she's kinda an amazing tap dancer:
In the '90s, low-fat diets were as popular as boy bands. But by the early 2000s, the high-fat, high-protein Atkins and South Beach diets had people stocking up on steak and eggs. Now, avocado toast is arguably trendier than *NSYNC ever was, and fat is no longer thought of as a naughty f-word.
But there's still some skepticism around how necessary fats are in a well-rounded diet, particularly among dancers. Before you reach for that grass-fed double bacon cheeseburger, make sure you know the difference between rumors and reality.
Throughout the summer, we've been noticing beachside views and scenic waterfalls sprinkled in with all of the usual rehearsal and performance posts we see from ballet's biggest stars. But even while enjoying some sun and relaxation, dancers like Sara Mearns and Michaela DePrince prove that they never really take a break from ballet. Ahead, check out some of the cutest vacay pictures and videos our favorite dancers have been sharing this summer. Not only will they give you some future vacation inspo, they'll also have you itching to get back in the studio.
This fall, the University of Utah's School of Dance welcomes the first class of candidates to its newly reinstated Master of Fine Arts in Ballet program, currently the only ballet-specific MFA in the country. Geared toward those with professional ballet experience, it requires courses in pedagogy, choreography and scholarly inquiry. Melonie Murray, the director of graduate studies, says, "We want to support students in understanding ballet in a deeper way."