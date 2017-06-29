To celebrate our 90th anniversary, we excavated some of our favorite hidden gems from the DM Archives—images that capture a few of the moments in time we've documented over the decades.

Yes, that's Mikhail Baryshnikov and Gregory Hines. And yes, Hines appears to be biting into a ballet shoe. The occasion? The superstar dancers traded their "signature shoes" at a 1984 event announcing the film White Nights, in which Baryshnikov's character, a Russian ballet dancer who defected to the West, finds himself stranded in Soviet Russia under the watchful eye of an American expat played by Hines. The film featured loads of dancing for both the ballet and tap star, but most importantly, it gave us this iconic scene: