#tbt: The Choreographer Who Helped Launch Marilyn Monroe's Career
In the January 1968 issue of Dance Magazine, we had a candid conversation with Jack Cole. Though less well-known than his choreographic successor, Bob Fosse, Cole was arguably the father of theatrical jazz dance. He danced for Ruth St. Denis, Ted Shawn and Doris Humphrey and was well versed in traditional styles from other cultures (such as bharatanatyam and Javanese dance), influences he brought to his work as a choreographer first in nightclub shows and later in Hollywood and on Broadway.
He worked closely with Betty Grable, Rita Hayworth and Marilyn Monroe, perhaps most famously as Monroe's choreographer and coach in her 1953 breakout film, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.
He told us, "Whenever I see a great performance, I change. I come out of the theatre a different person and stay a different person for the rest of my life. That's what art should do. It should shake you."
Between the brutal cold and wind outside mixed with the heat that's always on blast in the studio, keeping your skin from turning dry and cracked in the winter is already hard. Add sweating in class and rehearsal every day on top of that, and it can seem nearly impossible to keep your skin in check. We asked dermatologist Dr. Marina Peredo and Ballet West's Gabrielle Salvatto for their best tips on keeping skin calm and fake-free despite the dropping temps and endless applications of stage makeup.
There's been an unusual intern hanging around the New York City Ballet costume shop: Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis.
He took the nearly year-long gig in preparation for his role in the new movie Phantom Thread, in which he plays a couture designer in 1950s London (the character is largely based on Cristóbal Balenciaga).
As Nutcracker season winds down (and our energy with it), we're turning to the best of the best to give us a boost. Whether you've resolved to improve your strength, flexibility, balance or a combo of all three in the new year, these pros' cross-training routines are all the motivation you need to put in the work.
Ahead, check out some of the most mind-blowing moves to pump you up for your best year yet.
Svetlana Lunkina, National Ballet of Canada
Your first year in a dance company can be a shocking transition. It's also a high-stakes one. "Everyone's looking at you to see what you can do, but also the kind of person you're going to be," says Philadanco founder Joan Myers Brown. How can you succeed when you're suddenly the least experienced person in the room?
These days I work as assistant to shoe icon Steve Madden. It's a busy job, and it had me running late for my first dance rehearsal with Jane Comfort and Company after…22 years? Yikes!
When Jane asked if I'd like to perform in her 40th-year retrospective, I didn't hesitate to say yes. I'd worked with Jane for many years, and really missed her and the process of putting a show together. The pieces I'd be performing involved mostly gesture, like Four Screaming Women, and singing and acting in She/He. At 64 years old, I was thrilled at the chance to hit the stage again.
It's an ongoing question for large and small companies alike: How can we increase ticket sales? Tickets are the primary product dance troupes are selling. But what if there were other untapped avenues to make money, and even expand your audience in the process?
Some companies are exploring the possibilities. L.A. Dance Project recently launched the subscription-based ladanceworkout.com, offering streaming workout videos led by company members. Groups of all sizes and even some individual dancers have launched merchandise lines bearing their logos. And, of course, there's the perpetually innovative Pilobolus, which has been in the creative-revenue game for years, with books, advertisements, corporate appearances and more. Companies told us what it takes to expand revenue streams beyond ticket sales:
The past few months have brought on a media storm surrounding accusations about the culture and employment practices at the Royal New Zealand Ballet. But it turns out, much of the reported information doesn't tell the whole story.
Caught up in the rumors has been newly hired artistic director Patricia Barker. The former Pacific Northwest Ballet star and concurrent director of Grand Rapids Ballet took over RNZB last June, and although the most troubling aspects of what has been reported, such as accusations of abusive behavior and other workplace grievances, pre-date her appointment, some complaints have been directed at her.
In your wellness workshop at The Ailey School, you suggested that a way to attend a lot of auditions after graduation (without getting depressed) was to see each one as a free class. It worked. I can't remember how many jobs I've tried out for, but I managed to stay hopeful and finally landed a full-time position. Thank you!
—Grateful Dancer, Newark, NJ
Yesterday evening, Peter Martins announced his immediate retirement as New York City Ballet's ballet master in chief through a letter to the company's board. He had been solely in charge of the company's artistic direction since 1989 and the School of American Ballet's chairman of faculty since 1983. Since December 7, Martins had been on a self-requested leave, amidst an investigation of claims of sexual harassment as well as physical and verbal abuse. In the letter, he stated, "I have denied, and continue to deny, that I have engaged in any such misconduct." However, earlier articles from The New York Times and The Washington Post conveyed accounts of verbal and physical abuse by NYCB dancers, both past and present. In 1992, Martins was charged with third-degree assault of his wife Darci Kistler, though the charges were later dropped.
For many students, attending a summer intensive can offer the chance of a lifetime to focus exclusively on dance and experience the rigorous lifestyle of a pre-professional dancer. But with so many options and increasing competition, auditions can feel overwhelming. Fortunately, we gathered insider tips from three top summer program directors.