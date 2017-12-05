Explore
What Makes the Dance Magazine Awards So Uplifting
Some nights, you head home buzzing with energy. After last night's Dance Magazine Awards, we were dancing with it.
We had the privilege of honoring four legends of our field—Rennie Harris, Marika Molnar, Linda Celeste Sims and Diana Vishneva—in a ceremony that was filled with inspiration and beauty.
Joshua Culbreath in Doubt & Dolo. Photo by Christopher Duggan.
The night opened with an incredible performance by Rennie Harris Puremovement in The Word, plus Doubt & Dolo, a gripping solo that Harris said he choreographed for his mother, who had just passed.
Harris went on to thank all of the surrogate mothers who still look out for him: Brenda Dixon Gottschild (who presented his award with an adorably awesome rap), Joan Myers Brown, and his "sister" Charmaine Warren.
Rennie Harris. Photo by Christopher Duggan
Although Diana Vishneva wasn't able to fly in from St. Petersburg due to illness, she sent a lovely video sharing that, "New York lifted me up; Marcelo lifted me higher."
That Marcelo she was referring to was of course Marcelo Gomes, her former partner at American Ballet Theatre. He presented Vishneva the award with a hilarious speech recounting their first time dancing together: She'd requested Gomes partner her in Manon—with just four days notice. But their first rehearsal together ended up being one of the best hours of his career. Gomes learned that Vishneva's "magical, intense stillness" is one of her greatest gifts. "She's a professional pauser," he joked. "That's her job."
To honor Marika Molnar, her daughter Veronika Jokel sang live to accompany New York City Ballet star (and long-time Molnar patient) Tiler Peck, in a solo she choreographed for the event.
Veronika Jokel and Tiler Peck. Photo by Christopher Duggan.
In presenting Molnar with her award, Miami City Ballet artistic director Lourdes Lopez thanked her for not only helping dancers to perform, but for helping them to keep moving and demonstrating long after they retire from the stage, so that they can pass everything on to the next generation.
Molnar then told the story of how she became NYCB's physical therapist: When she was fresh out of school, Balanchine was one of her first patients. Mr. B hated doing PT exercises like squats and heel raises, so, at his suggestion, they danced the exercises by waltzing together—three times a week around his living room!
Lopez presenting to Molnar. Photo by Christopher Duggan
The night wrapped up with a searing performance of Alvin Ailey's Cry by honoree Linda Celeste Sims, who showed off her ability to be equal parts "a Sherman tank and rose petals" as presenter Judith Jamison put it. "She's like steel, but then there's that heart and vulnerability."
Co-presenter Robert Battle playfully compared Sims to her famous pernil recipe: "She seasons it perfectly with salt and garlic and sazon; marinates it for three days. It's the kind of thing where you savor it, and the next day you say, 'Mmm, I can still taste it!' " said Battle. "Well, that's what her dancing is."
Linda Celeste Sims. Photo by Christopher Duggan.
A huge "thank you" to everyone who traveled from near and far to help us celebrate. With so much joy, talent and love for dance, the Dance Magazine Awards was something we know we'll be savoring for many days to come.
Yesterday The New York Times reported that New York City Ballet and the School of American Ballet are jointly investigating sexual harassment claims involving Peter Martins. According to a statement from SAB, it "recently received an anonymous letter making general, nonspecific allegations of sexual harassment in the past by Peter Martins at both New York City Ballet and the school."
Martins, who serves as NYCB's ballet master in chief and SAB's chairman of faculty and artistic director will not be teaching his weekly class at the school as the investigation continues. He currently maintains his positions at both organizations.
While sexual harassment allegations have recently been made against a growing list of Hollywood heavy-hitters, politicians, news anchors and other men in positions of power, this is the first investigation this year of a major figure from the dance world.
Immediate reactions were varied, though emotionally charged. Here are a few of the many responses:
When it was announced last fall that 2017 would be The Suzanne Farrell Ballet's final season, the news rippled through the American ballet community. Farrell, who for many represents the embodiment of George Balanchine's '60s and '70s style, had been producing lucid, emotionally connected performances of his works annually at The Kennedy Center since 2001. In that time, dozens of dancers took time away from their home companies to perform with her troupe and benefit from Farrell's coaching. "The dancers tell me they feel different" after working with her, Farrell says, because "I worked with Mr. Balanchine so closely that I know things other people don't."
The past few months have brought to light countless accusations of sexual harassment and assault against men in positions of power across media, Hollywood and politics. Though there hasn't been much attention on the issue as it plays out in the dance world, unfortunately we know all to well that sexual harassment exists in our industry. We're looking into how it happens and what's being done to address it.
If you're a member of the dance community and have experienced sexual harassment, or know someone who has, please fill out our survey if you're comfortable sharing your story:
Dancers are masters of multi-tasking. Performing a series of steps on stage while portraying a character and making a split-second change from a single to a double pirouette is no problem, but no coincidence either. Dancers' brains appear to be programmed differently from non-dancers' brains.
Studies at the University of Maryland in partnership with the University of Houston during the past three years reveal that dancers use multiple areas of their brains simultaneously while dancing: one part controls movement without expressive intention, another part imagines movement qualities and these parts work to execute movement while also making higher-level decisions.
Question: What do you get when you combine a dreamy real-life dance couple, hundreds of balloons, a buzzy dance filmmaker and a quietly haunting song from indie rock band The National?
Answer: A music video that captures all our unfulfilled middle school dance dreams.
The National's "Dark Side of the Gym" features Justin Peck and former Miami City Ballet principal Patricia Delgado (one of ballet's most adorable couples) dancing in a gym full of multicolored balloons. (And yes, we just added "dance in a room full of balloons" to our bucket list, thanks.)
In a surprising move last February, Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal announced it had struck a deal giving it worldwide exclusive dance and circus rights to legendary singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen's repertoire for five years. The particularity of the terms and Cohen's godlike status in his hometown of Montreal indicated this was not business as usual for the company. BJM's ambitious Cohen-inspired show, Dance Me, debuts December 5–9 in Montreal, and then begins extensive touring nationally and internationally.
It can take a full team of experts to keep a dancer dancing—from masseuses and acupuncturists to yoga teachers and personal trainers. But, that comes at a cost, literally. When do you really need to invest in pricier options, and when can you take the more budget-friendly route? We broke it down for the most popular options.
"What does it mean to play as an adult?" This is the question driving Alexander Ekman's Play, a new work for Paris Opéra Ballet that marks Aurélie Dupont's first big commission as ballet director. Though his witty, irreverent work has found a home with ballet companies worldwide, Ekman's choreography has never before appeared on the hallowed Palais Garnier stage. With POB's extraordinary dancers and massive theater at his disposal, one thing is certain: This is going to be fun. Dec. 4–31. operadeparis.fr.
If you pay attention to James Whiteside's Instagram as closely as we do, you'll notice the American Ballet Theatre principal spends almost as much time in sneakers as he does ballet slippers. His affinity for classic styles (his collection primarily includes Reeboks, Converse and Vans) recently brought a unique opportunity with sneaker brand, KOIO, to design his very own kicks.
"My commercial agent called me and said, 'Hey, this sneaker brand is interested in collaborating with you,'" Whiteside tells us. "And so basically, I just went down to their Soho store and hung out with them and chatted—and the sneaker was born out of that."
KOIO x James Whiteside sneakers