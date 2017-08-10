Unless you've been living under a rock, you probably already know that Les Twins were declared the first official champs of Jennifer Lopez's hit show, World of Dance. French hip-hop duo Laurent and Larry Bourgeois were clearly major competition (and a judge favorite) from the show's very first episode, easily making it through the duel and cut rounds.

But when an injury threatened to sideline Laurent the week before the final, they proved themselves quick to adapt by choreographing a routine with Laurent performing in a wheelchair. Back in the competition, Les Twins narrowly beat out 14-year-old Eva Igo for the $1 million prize.

We're not sure how Les Twins plan to spend their winnings, but they're not showing any signs of slowing down. This past week, they announced an ambassadorial role with Nike's Air Jordan line, and they even released a single, What Happened (you can check it out on Spotify). While we wait for more dance projects from Les Twins, rewatch some of their best moments on the show with us.

The very first World of Dance performance from Les Twins perfectly showcased some of the mind-blowing synchronized isolations that were to come throughout the competition.


There wasn't a more dramatic moment all season than waiting to see if and how an injured Laurent would continue in the divisional finals. But we don't even think the judges thought Les Twins would pull it off quite this well.


Saving the best for last: Laurent and Larry put a Les Twins twist on some classic Michael Jackson.

With a second season already confirmed, we won't have to wait long for more World of Dance performances.