The Bessies' Bold Choices
The Bessies Committee announced its choice of two bodacious women to receive awards for Lifetime Achievement and Outstanding Service to the Field: Jawole Willa Jo Zollar for the first, and Eva Yaa Asantewaa for the second. Because both women stand at the intersection of dance and social justice, one feels that the Bessies (the New York Dance and Performance Awards) is making a statement in these highly polarized times.
A sketch of each of them:
Jawole Willa Jo Zollar is a leader as an artist and as a humanitarian. Her works boldly walked into narrative in the 1980s when most respected American choreography was formalistic. She helped develop the new "epic narrative" field that scholars of postmodern dance speak of now. She commanded the stage, whether in the harrowing Walking with Pearl…Southern Diaries (2005), or the hilarious Hair Parties (2002). She had stories to tell and she was hell-bent on telling them. Her group of Urban Bush Women dancers speak, yell, cuss, dance and sing. (You can see more about their works in Brooklyn Academy of Music's newly posted Leon Levy Archives.)
Urban Bush Women in Zollar's Praise House at BAM, 1991. Photo by Cylla von Tiedemann
Over the years UBW has trained and unleashed scores of fierce female dance artists, including some of today's leading dancers of color like Nora Chipaumire, Christal Brown, Maria Bauman, Marlies Yearby, Marjani Forté and Makeda Thomas.
As a professor at Florida State University, Zollar has inspired countless students. As founding director of Urban Bush Women, she established a strong community engagement program, the Summer Leadership Institute, and—just last year—the UBW Choreographic Center. All of these efforts support the development of women choreographers of color and "other under-heard voices."
Eva Yaa Asantewaa in center, concluding skeletal architecture, PC Ian Douglas
Eva Yaa Asantewaa (pronounced yaSAHNtewah) has earned a reputation as an excellent writer, astute observer, and fair-minded activist. For decades, she has written for Dance Magazine and other outlets (including her own website). Long involved in the downtown New York community, she contributed a female-centered episode to Danspace's Lost & Found Platform last fall. Although she's a dance watcher, not a dance maker, she came up with a brilliant score for each of 20 women of color and one musician for a collaborative piece titled the skeleton architecture, or the future of our worlds. From all reports, it was celebratory, improvisational, explosive and healing—and it rocked the house. It inspired Hyperallergic writer Alexis Clements to compare it to Anna Halprin's masterwork Parades and Changes, and it stirred up a big discussion online.
You might ask, Is there a connection between these two outspoken, justice-loving women? The answer is: Yes. When Zollar received the Dance Magazine Award in 2015, Eva Yaa Asantewaa wrote the Awards profile in our December 2015 issue.
The dance world has reason to be proud of Zollar and Yaa Asantewaa. See you at the Bessies October 9 at the NYU Skirball Center. Click here for tickets.
It's time! You submitted your nominations for the most memorable dance you saw this year. We narrowed down our favorites, and now it's up to you to decide what will make it into our December issue.
Voting will be open until September 25th. Only one submission per person will be counted.
After working till exhaustion apprenticing at my dance school's company plus taking regular student classes,
I (and a few others) received an email from the school director dismissing us without any explanation. I've tried to schedule a meeting with her but haven't received a reply. Does this mean I'm not talented and should quit ballet?
—Devastated Dancer, Brooklyn, NY
You never know what's going to happen at the MTV Video Music Awards. Well, you do always know that it's going to be several different levels of odd, and that the performances will be something to talk about. But whether or not there'll be much dancing to speak of is always up in the air. And while Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze and Derek "Bentley" Watkins, the group behind Kanye West's "Fade," took the Best Choreography award (and sure, we're just a little bummed that Sia's Ryan Heffington–choreographed "The Greatest" didn't get it), the dance moment that has us talking was completely unexpected.
Pop musician Lorde was set to perform her song "Homemade Dynamite" live on the awards, and while she did perform, she didn't actually sing. She just popped in a cassette tape, let her song play and danced for the next three and a half minutes, sometimes assisted by a small cadre of backup dancers. And it was awesome.
Does she look like a professional dancer? No. Is she supposed to? Absolutely not. And we loved it—even more when we found out that she didn't sing because she was getting over the flu. The show has to go on somehow, and that's a sentiment to which all dancers can relate. Mad props.
Who are you when you no longer do what you've been doing for years?
It is the big question facing anyone who retires. For top ballet dancers, however, the situation is more extreme. They start young, grow up in a rarified atmosphere, mostly see only each other, and become more and more removed from ordinary life. So what is it like to give this all up?
I asked seven former principal dancers from different generations at San Francisco Ballet, including myself, about this challenge.
Late one Friday night, Daniil Simkin and Cassandra Trenary are running a new duet inside the Frank Lloyd Wright–designed rotunda in New York City's Guggenheim Museum. Trenary drops her weight back into Simkin's arms and lets him slide her, spinning, into the ground. They clasp hands like children to pull each other close, an intimate moment that lasts for a breath before it slips away, lost in a cascade of slippery, detailed movement.
Alejandro Cerrudo (top) directing Simkin and Trenary. Photo by Jim Lafferty
Viewed from several stories up, Alejandro Cerrudo's gliding, seamless partnering becomes otherworldly. The dancers stir vaporous clouds or cast multi-hued shadows which battle each other for primacy—depending on what effect the video team is experimenting with at the moment.
When a dance company builds itself a new home, the typical goal is more space and better amenities. But with the right architecture and location, the building itself can serve another purpose: great exposure.
That's what Ballet Memphis had in mind when it built its new $21 million home right on the hottest corner of the city's midtown entertainment district. "If you're going to survive, you need to be seen," says the company's founding artistic director and CEO Dorothy Gunther Pugh. "You have to make contact with people's lives."
In many ways, virtual reality is the perfect vehicle for dance. Viewers experience a simulated world with their whole bodies, and can make choices about where they want to watch. Cameras can capture movement happening in all directions around them. Performers feel up close and personal—almost like a live immersive experience.
But other than a few recent experiments that brought ballet into virtual reality, it's largely untouched territory. Until now: A new dance film directed by Saschka Unseld and Lily Baldwin creates a movement-filled world where the viewer is as much a part of the story as the performers.
To stay in shape, San Francisco Ballet's Sofiane Sylve takes class with the trainees, taught by SFB School associate director Patrick Armand. Why? Because it's 30 minutes longer than company class.
"You have to floss deep," quips the 41-year-old principal.