The Depression–Allergy Connection
I'm typically an upbeat person until my allergies kick in during the spring. Then I feel really down. What can I do to keep this from happening? An allergic reaction shouldn't affect my ability to enjoy dancing, should it?
—Katie, Princeton, NJ
Surprisingly, allergies can affect your mood. Research by neuropsychologist Dr. Paul Marshall shows that allergy sufferers are twice as likely to be depressed as those who are allergy-free. While the exact connection is unclear, the culprit appears to be the body's attempts to fight off harmless irritants like pollen by promoting an inflammatory response that's linked to depression.
When your allergies (and inflammation) are in check, your depression may also subside. Fortunately, there's a lot you can do to reduce allergy attacks. Try to limit the time you spend outside on high-pollen-count days, especially in the morning and when it's dry and windy. To help prevent flare-ups, begin taking your allergy medication before you have symptoms. If you start to experience symptoms, additional over-the-counter antihistamines and decongestants can provide relief. In severe cases, an allergist may suggest tests to identify triggers, followed by a series of shots to desensitize your body to allergens over time.
These strategies may be enough to improve your mood. If not, you may find that combining an antidepressant medication with an over-the-counter anti-inflammatory is effective. Speak with your doctor for appropriate recommendations.
Send your questions to Dr. Linda Hamilton at advicefordancers@dancemedia.com.
"I don't want to enroll my son in dance class because I'm scared/worried/convinced it will make him gay." We've all heard some variation on this one, right?
Someone we'd never expect to hear it from: television personality and Hollywood gossip columnist Perez Hilton.
Wait, you might be saying. Isn't he gay? Yes. Which makes this whole thing even weirder.
Every dancer is told to cross-train. But, the million-dollar question you should be asking is:
Is it helping my dance career…or hurting it?
Why It Matters: Cross-training can be a powerful tool to give you the physicality you need to compete in today's dance world. However, if done wrong, it can also undo all of your hard work in the studio.
Everyone knows that training is the cornerstone of a successful career in dance. But as a dance educator, I also take comfort in the fact that high-quality dance training helps shape students into genuinely good people (in addition to creating future artists, which is a wonderful goal in itself.) These are the lessons dance teaches that help make students into better humans:
Improvement Takes Commitment Over Time
In my tap courses at Cal State University, sometimes students are shocked when they can't learn something quickly. In today's world, we're used to getting fast results. You need an answer—Google it. You need to talk to someone—text them. The cooking channel wants your dinner to be easy, the physical trainer wants your workout to be five minutes, Rosetta Stone can have you speaking Mandarin in an hour.
Have you ever felt like your relationship to dance is something of an addiction? Not to worry, that's completely normal—it's simply the way our brains are wired.
This week, The Washington Post published an intriguing feature that looks at the science of what actually goes on upstairs when we're watching a live performance. The insight comes from the emerging field of neuroaesthetics, which uses tools like brain imaging to study the relationship between art and the brain.
Here are some of the most fascinating takeaways:
For Jack Ferver's latest, he's joined by American Ballet Theatre star James Whiteside, Martha Graham Dance Company principal Lloyd Knight, Broadway performer Garen Scribner and dancer-turned-designer Reid Bartelme (who, along with design partner Harriet Jung, also provides the costumes). Everything Is Imaginable juxtaposes these wonderfully different artists to create a portrait of queer community. April 4–7. newyorklivearts.org.
In the 1970s, the Soviet government withdrew Boris Eifman's passport and declared his work pornographic. Today, he has funding from the Russian government for a state-of-the-art school and a company that travels the globe for several months each year. Last year alone, Eifman Ballet presented six different programs on the Bolshoi's historic stage.
What He Has To Say: With Eifman's Anna Karenina running at New York's Lincoln Center this week, Dance Magazine asked him about how he became embraced by Russia, and his thoughts on performing in Balanchine's house.
As most creativity/productivity/goal-achieving advice columns will tell you, accountability is key to success—it helps you show up and do the hard work on the days when you really, really don't want to. But what if you're, say, a choreographer who doesn't live in a major dance center and therefore don't have that built-in community support?
Cue The Iteration Project, an online platform that delivers weekly prompts and shares responses from artists working in any medium, anywhere, and its recently announced TIP Partner Program.
Clare Croft, a dance dramaturg and assistant professor of dance at University of Michigan, answers all our questions on what dramaturgs actually do, and how to best take advantage of one.
The Bottom Line: More choreographers should probably be using them.
The Inside/Out: Chance to Dance Contest from Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival is in full force. Now through April 2, the power is in your hands, or more accurately, it lies in your YouTube viewing. Between now and Monday, head to the festival's YouTube page to watch videos of the five Chance to Dance finalists. The company whose video earns the most thumbs-up votes gets far more than bragging rights: They'll perform on the iconic Inside/Out outdoor stage at the Pillow this summer.
This year's finalists include: