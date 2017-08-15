You Might Also Like
This Dance Festival is the Best-Kept Secret in New York
Performance Spaces for the 21st Century (aka PS21) is possibly the best-kept secret on the route from New York City to Jacob's Pillow. In Chatham, New York, PS21 has quietly built an annual dance festival with a diverse array of excellent groups. A small but adventurous center dedicated to presenting dance, theater, music and film, it is currently in the midst of its 12th annual Chatham Dance Festival.
This weekend Monica Bill Barnes and her trusty sidekick Anna Bass indulge in their new work One Night Only. It promises to fill the evening with "everything they've ever learned how to do." With these two, that cram session is bound to be uproarious.
Ephrat Asherie Dance, PC Courtesy EAD
Next week Ephrat Asherie Dance brings a stimulating mix of dance forms: break dance, swing, funk, hip hop, salsa and sometimes even voguing. Her go-get-em dancers include Omar Mizrahi, a 2017 "25 to Watch."
Christopher K. Morgan in Pohaku, PC Brian S. Allard
Christopher K. Morgan, who has danced with both Liz Lerman and David Gordon, concludes the festival with Pōhaku (the Hawaiian word for stone). In this solo, he tells stories about the struggles of Hawaii's native people, incorporating hula, modern dance, classical music and projection design. Morgan, who has been leading a choreographers' residency in nearby Ghent, NY, has just been named the new director of Dance Place in Washington, DC.
Saddlespan tent of Chatham Dance Festival
PS21, which earlier this summer featured David Parsons and Caleb Teicher, announced that this year is the last in its cozy "saddlespan" tent. Next year, it will have a 99-seat black-box theater in the winter that converts to a 300-seat open-air theater in summer.
Student tickets are only $18, even less if you spring for multiple performances. For complete info, including workshops, click here.
Have you ever seen a performance and thought, "Wow, this was so good. Dance Magazine should really be writing about this!"? You're in luck.
We're collecting nominations for our annual Readers' Choice feature, and we need your help! We'll compile our favorite nominations, and then you'll vote on what should make it into our December issue. But for now, we want to hear about the most memorable dance you've seen so far in 2017.
My orthopedist says I need hip arthroscopy to repair a torn labrum from doing an upside-down split in a contemporary piece. He says I'll most likely be able to dance again, but I'm worried. My best friend had the same surgery and wasn't able to perform ballet afterwards. How risky is this operation? I'm only 28!
—Katie, New York, NY
With summer drawing to a close, companies are finalizing their rosters for the 2017–18 season. Boston Ballet announced their dancer lineup this morning, and we're more than a little excited about a number of well-deserved promotions and new company members.
Building a freelance career takes guts, no matter where you're based. Most dancers assume you need to live in major dance hubs like New York or Los Angeles to find enough work. But as these four dancers who are thriving in unique and burgeoning scenes prove, freelance opportunities abound.
For a special viewing of the Trisha Brown: In Plain Site series, Jacob's Pillow is teaming up with the Clark Art Institute, one of the best museums in the Berkshires. The Institute's exquisite landscaping will no doubt provide a harmonious setting for the profound simplicity of Brown's early work on Aug. 13. This free event is a prelude to the Trisha Brown Dance Company's program at the Pillow, Aug. 16–19, that includes three works: the baroque L'Amour au théâtre (2009), the jazz-inflected Groove and Countermove (2000) and the serenely quiet Opal Loop (1980). jacobspillow.org.
Mickela Mallozzi might have the most enviable job in the dance world.
The dancer-turned-television producer hosts the Emmy Award–winning "Bare Feet," a PBS show that explores dance from cultures all over the world. In the first season alone, Mallozzi travels to Buenos Aires, Vienna, South Korea, Italy, Croatia, Malaysia, Scotland and more, learning dances from locals along the way.
Go into almost any dance studio, and you'll find students anxiously trying to stretch their feet. They'll force their body's weight over their toes, or ask a friend to sit on their arches. But stretching your feet might not actually be the most effective strategy to improve your line.
"Stretching is a strategy to go after a tight muscle," explains Mandy Blackmon, a physical therapist for Atlanta Ballet. "But a better-looking foot is not just a range-of-motion issue. What most dancers are after when they want 'better feet' is more about strength and support of the bony structure."
Unless you've been living under a rock, you probably already know that Les Twins were declared the first official champs of Jennifer Lopez's hit show, World of Dance. French hip-hop duo Laurent and Larry Bourgeois were clearly major competition (and a judge favorite) from the show's very first episode, easily making it through the duel and cut rounds.