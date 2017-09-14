The Real Story Behind @biscuitballerina's Now-Famous Insta Account
Last week, we highlighted the deliberately, hysterically bad @biscuitballerina Instagram account, created by a then-mysterious dancer with a great sense of humor. This week, the artist behind @biscuitballerina—who turns out to be Royal Ballet of Flanders corps member Shelby Williams—got in touch with us to set the record straight about the intentions of those LOL-worthy posts.
Her photos and videos, with their exaggeratedly cringe-worthy technical flaws, are NOT meant to mock amateur dancers. Instead, Williams is actually hoping the account will help all dancers move past their shortcomings and accept themselves and their dancing.
As a student, Williams used to beat herself up over every little mistake. She was so critical of her technique that one stumble would send her into a depression. "To get over my imperfections, I started exaggerating them and laughing them off," Williams told us. "It's a way to remind myself, 'Hey, no one's perfect, and no one has to be.'"
Williams' good-humored goofing has also helped her colleagues learn to laugh at their own mistakes. "I love it when I'm fooling around with some bad ballet and a friend laughs and says, 'That was me in Thursday's show,'" Williams said.
And that's how @biscuitballerina was born.
Williams assumed that her dance friends would be the only ones to follow the account, but it seems to have struck a chord with a much larger audience. "I get tons of comments on Instagram from people saying things like, 'Me the first time I ran the variation. Hahaha!' and tagging friends. I'm thrilled so many dancers can take themselves lightly, and turn what could be frustrating experiences into humorous ones."
Williams hopes ballet dancers at any level will be able to use @biscuitballerina as a way to take the edge off the rigorous and intense nature of the art. "The dance world is critical enough. Isn't a sense of humor in regards to ourselves worth having?"
This story originally appeared on dancespirit.com.
What do Fred Astaire, Pina Bausch and Misty Copeland have in common? They are all part of one of the most prestigious groups in dance: the Dance Magazine Award winners. A tradition that dates back to 1954, the Dance Magazine Awards celebrate the living legends who have made a lasting impact on our field.
Today, we are thrilled to announce the four honorees for 2017:
Remember that Spike Jonze/Ryan Heffington/Opening Ceremony collab we mentioned a few weeks back? It's here. Changers: A Dance Story (OC's show for New York Fashion Week) is currently running at La Mama through tomorrow. While the remaining performances are unsurprisingly sold out, the piece got a much wider audience last night, thanks to an appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.
Lindsi Dec is one of the pillars of Pacific Northwest Ballet: From Balanchine to Wheeldon, her mastery of principal roles brings a dynamic spark, strength and expansive spirit to the stage. Last year in January, Dec took on the biggest role of her life when she and husband Karel Cruz (also a principal with PNB) welcomed their son, Koan Dec Cruz.
Now back on stage and rehearsing for PNB's first rep of the season, Dec spoke with Dance Magazine about the powerful ways that becoming a mother has influenced her dancing.
Dancer/choreographer Nora Chipaumire is known to confront racial and gender stereotypes in her work. A former member of Urban Bush Women, she learned to tell stories with movement as well as words, in a way that commands the attention of her audience. In her new duet performance #PUNK, part of the Crossing the Line Festival, she envisions the 1980s American punk scene while also delving into memories of her childhood in Zimbabwe. In this episode of "What Wendy's Watching", we visit the French Institute Alliance Française, which is where the piece has its American premiere, Sept 14-15, 2017.
Pedagogy opportunities vary widely across schools. Whether you're looking for an undergraduate or graduate program, search thoroughly to find the one that works for you. These are just a few of your options:
At Cincinnati Ballet, the 2017–18 season boasts that 8 out of the 15 company productions are from female choreographers. For the past five seasons, Cincinnati Ballet had devoted one program a year to works by women, which allowed for a directed conversation about the need for female voices. "People always responded strongly to that series, so I thought, Why am I sequestering them?" says artistic director Victoria Morgan. "We have enough feistiness to respond to the conversations that are happening, not only in our community but across the country, about the lack of women in leadership."
Mikhail Baryshnikov has yet another honor to add to his impressive trophy case: The renowned Praemium Imperiale International Arts Award given by the Japan Art Association.
The lifetime achievement award, given every year since 1989, celebrates artistic fields not covered by the Nobel Prize. And it comes with quite a notable financial gift: 15 million yen, or approximately $136,000.