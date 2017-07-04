The Russians Are Coming
The Lincoln Center Festival always includes a spectacular, if brief, display of international dance. This July, two programs involving the Bolshoi Ballet arrive at the Koch Theater.
The first one brings together three superb ballet companies to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Balanchine's Jewels. Paris Opera Ballet will do "Emeralds," the serene opening section, to the music of French composer Gabriel Fauré. The Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet will alternate in "Rubies" (Stravinsky) and "Diamonds" (Tchaikovsky). It makes sense that the Bolshoi and NYCB will switch off in these two sections because the Russians and Americans both know how to devour space and move fast. It could be pretty exciting.
Paris Opera Ballet's Laëtitia Pujol and Karl Paquette in "Emeralds," photo by Sébastien Mathé´
The three-day event (July 20–23) will be a celebration of Balanchine's landmark work as well as a tribute to international cooperation. This Jewels will be an opportunity to compare the styles of three great companies.
NYCB's Megan Fairchild and Joaquin De Luz in "Rubies," photo by Paul Kolnik
We are looking forward to see new stars like Olga Smirnova, who graced our cover in June 2014 and Ekaterina Krysanova, a 2010 "25 to Watch." (I wish Nina Kaptsova were coming. She was nominated for a Benois de la danse and has been heralded as the best of the Bolshoi.)
The Bolshoi's Alyona Kovalyova and Jacopo Tissi in "Diamonds," photo by Damir Yusupov
The second Bolshoi bill is The Taming of the Shrew, created by French choreographer Jean-Christopher Maillot for the Bolshoi in 2014. The press release calls this a modernization of the Shakespeare plot, with Katherine and Petruchio equally out of control. Will this version be more palatable to those of us who find ballet's gender portrayals hopelessly stereotyped? We shall see.
Of course there's always the possibility of the Bolshoi presenting godawful choreography. In 2014 the festival brought Grigorovich's 1968 Spartacus, a warhorse from Soviet times. The only way I could respond to it was to give it the Fortunately, Unfortunately treatment.
Ekaterina Krysanova and Vladislav Lantratov in Taming of the Shrew, photo by Mikhail Logvinov/Bolshoi Theatre
But you can't lose with Jewels. Each section shines and shimmers in its own way, celebrating the pure response of dance to beautiful music with no need of narrative.
The single non-Russian offering in the festival provides a tie-in with Paris Opera Ballet: Choreographer/filmmaker Saburo Teshigawara brings the French company's former étoile and current director Aurélie Dupont as a guest star in his new Sleeping Water. Although she is now leading POB, her extracurricular activities include dancing in contemporary works, as when she teamed up with Diana Vishneva in a duet by Ohad Naharin last fall.
Note: Lincoln Center Festival artistic director Nigel Redden will be stepping down after this year. Let's hope that incoming director will have an equal commitment to dance.
Just over a week after all the fanfare of saying goodbye to Diana Vishneva, American Ballet Theatre has announced that another Russian principal will take her final bow with the company: Veronika Part will give her last performance this Saturday, in Balanchine's Mozartiana.
After dancing with the company for 15 years, and as a principal for the past eight, Part did not have her contract renewed.
When Kathleen Martin learned her contract with Ballet West wouldn't be renewed, America was watching. Cameras were rolling for the first episode of the reality series "Breaking Pointe," bringing additional scrutiny to what was already one of the toughest moments of her career. "I knew deep down it was going to happen," she says. "I wanted to hold my head high."
As painful as the experience may be, it is possible to rebuild your career after being fired. Five years later, Martin is thriving as a soloist with Ballet San Antonio. "I didn't want this one setback to define me," she says. Here's how to part ways like a professional, regain your confidence and have greater success in your next gig.
I plan on moving to New York City this fall to continue my training and freelance work as a dancer/choreographer. A big concern is whether my health insurance will cover my medical needs for asthma. Can you give me any recommendations?
—Casey, San Francisco, CA
Sergei Polunin has a penchant for unexpectedly bursting into the news. Since DANCER, a feature-length documentary that proved to be a sympathetic portrait of ballet's favorite bad boy, he's been increasingly visible, popping up everywhere from "So You Think You Can Dance?" to Sadler's Wells. So what's the international star got next on his dance card?
Teaching a Master Class
Some very lucky ballet students will be taking class with Polunin at Danceworks London on July 18. (It's currently sold out, but interested students can add their names to a wait list.) It was announced this spring that Polunin would team up with the studio for a scholarship to its summer dance program, the Sergei Polunin Inspiration Scholarship, which has since been awarded to two young dancers.
A long time ago, I was a teenager, just hired as a member of the corps with New York City Ballet. I found myself standing in B-plus at the very back corner of the State Theater stage, clutching the hand of fellow teenage corps member Shawn Stevens. Though the expansive stage was filled with dozens of talented dancers, I was most awed by the two who stood front and center: Suzanne Farrell and Peter Martins. With a sudden and sweeping downbeat from maestro Robert Irving, the full power of Balanchine and Tchaikovsky flooded the stage and the final triumphant moments of "Diamonds" began.
Performing a one woman show for 90 minutes is an exhausting feat, no matter the context. But when Okwui Okpokwasili does it in Bronx Gothic, it's a Bessie-winning tour de force. A new documentary also titled BRONX GOTHIC, directed by Emmy-nominee Andrew Rossi, shows what it really took for Okpokwasili to perform such an intense work on tour for several months.
When Michael Vadacchino, co-founder of the online dancewear store Boys Dance Too, visited a competition to ask a customer if he would model for the site, he was able to find him easily. This boy was one of only three in the entire competition.
Small numbers like these are why Vadacchino and his business partner, Sarah Singer, have planned their next venture: The Male Dancer Conference.
Anyone worried about the future of live musical theater in a world full of tablets and earbuds and endlessly streaming video would have been relieved to be at the Minskoff Theatre on Monday night, as dozens of young singer-dancer-actors from all over the country paraded their formidable talents. No, it wasn't a performance of The Lion King, the theater's usual tenant. The Minskoff was borrowed for the night by the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, better known as the Jimmy Awards.