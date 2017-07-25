Conquer Your Fear of Understudying
Why am I scared of success? I'm understudying a lead part in a musical, but my reaction is pure fear. I know other dancers who are envious of this chance. Can you help me conquer my demons?
—Cary, Hoboken, NJ
Yes, but you'll need to identify the trigger so you can deal with your fear. If you are afraid of other dancers' envious reactions to your success, then it's necessary to ignore their negativity, which often stems from insecurity. Be pleasant when they are courteous and forget the rest. On the other hand, if your fear is tied to the possibility of failing to perform to your potential in a lead, it's crucial to lower the stakes. Assuming that your callback was stellar (or else you wouldn't have been asked to understudy the part), focus on the mindset that made it work then and use it now.
It's well known that Robert Rauschenberg, one of the most famous American artists of the 20th century, made costumes and sets for Merce Cunningham, Paul Taylor and Trisha Brown. What you may not know is that he also choreographed and danced in many performances of his own devising. You can see evidence of them among the vast amount of paintings, sculptures and collages at the exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art called Robert Rauschenberg: Among Friends.
When San Francisco Ballet announced that the highlight of its 2017–18 season would be Unbound, a festival of brand new works by no less than 12 phenomenal choreographers, we got pretty excited. And after wistfully wondering whether it might be possible to escape to the West Coast for a few weeks to catch some of the premieres, our first question was how the company would manage scheduling rehearsals for the many new ballets to premiere in April while juggling the rest of its season.
Partial answer: They've already started. And they're gifting us with inside peeks at the works in progress.
In the ballet world, the phrase "going to college" is sometimes regarded as the musings of a dancer who's not really serious about their craft. Although schools like Juilliard and Bennington College have made degrees acceptable for modern dancers for decades, the competitive ballet world (which often follows a philosophy of "the younger the better") tends to discourage higher education.
But some ballet students just don't feel physically or emotionally ready to join a professional company at age 18, and others simply don't want to miss out on the college experience. So they choose to pursue an undergraduate dance degree to continue their ballet training in an academic atmosphere.
When Miami City Ballet's fiery principal soloist Nathalia Arja is onstage, it's impossible to look away. So it comes as little surprise that if Arja weren't a dancer, she'd probably want to be a comedian or an anchorwoman—both careers that demand the effortless charisma that Arja exudes onstage and off.
Her buoyant jump, playful attack and spirited stage presence have made her one of MCB's fastest-rising up-and-comers. But it hasn't gone to her head–Arja still revels in being "the clown of the group," and taking the challenges of the ballet world a day at a time.
We caught up with Arja for the first iteration of our new online series, "In the Spotlight."
"I'm like, a notch down from Beyoncé," says Tayla Solomon, a member of the Lethal Ladies of Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women (LLOB) step team. "Because I do still mess up."
That confident-yet-real attitude pretty much sums up why we're obsessed with the dancers of LLOB—and the new documentary about them, Step. The film follows the team as they navigate applying to college, practicing for the first place title that has eluded them throughout the years and dealing with their often-challenging family lives.
Booking a gig on a cruise ship can feel like you're diving into the unknown—dropping everything to live in the middle of the ocean without family, friends or cell service. But cruise jobs can also offer incredible rewards, like traveling the world for free and delving into a new style.
Is ship life the right fit for you? Here are some elements to consider.
We knew that New York downtown dance darling Okwui Okpokwasili was a big deal. Critics and audiences have been raving about her dance-theater works for years, and the new documentary about her, Bronx Gothic, has attracted the attention of the larger arts community.
But never in our wildest dreams did we imagine she'd show up in a Jay Z video, along with flex dancer Storyboard P. Though we're slightly less surprised to see Storyboard in Jay Z's "4:44" video than we were to see Okpokwasili, we're jazzed that two of our favorites are featured on such a huge platform. (We're also feeling #blessed that we didn't have to subscribe to Tidal to watch this.)