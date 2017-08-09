This Tap Dancer Needs a Kidney—And He's Asking You to Help
At 18, Baakari Wilder was flying high. The tap dance kid, who began lessons at 3 in a community center in Laurel, Maryland, was dancing every night on Broadway as part of the hand-selected cast of the George C. Wolfe/Savion Glover vehicle Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk. But in the middle of one show, he came off stage so out of breath the stage manager sent him to the hospital. "I didn't wake back up until months later," he wrote recently. "After leaving the hospital, I recall seeing my fellow dancers promoting Noise/Funk on Jay Leno. That was my motivation. I was determined to dance again. Months later I rejoined the cast on Broadway and when Savion left the show, I assumed the lead until it closed."
Wilder has Lupus, an autoimmune disease that, in his case, has targeted his kidneys. Last week, he opened the Facebook page "Wanted: A Kidney for Baakari," where he tells this story. Back when he was 28, his brother donated a kidney, "And I sure enough felt the difference." Now 40, Wilder is hoping another donor will come forward as his kidney is failing again.
Even with this challenge to this health, Wilder continues to dance. Settled in the Washington, D.C. suburbs (and the father of a rambunctious 7-year-old), he teaches, performs and has an evening-length show in the works. The show, The Grasshopper's Song, is based on poet Nikki Giovanni's retelling of an Aesop fable and premieres this fall at Dance Place. He teaches at the renowned Knock on Wood tap studio in D.C. and co-directs the youth ensemble Capitol Tap. And he will be part of Lotus, a one-night only showcase re-uniting dancers from Noise/Funk at the Kennedy Center October 7 including Joseph Webb, Omar Edwards, Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards, Derik Grant, Dulé Hill and Jason Samuels Smith.
Despite being hampered by his failing kidney, Wilder is busier than ever. But, he protests, "I'm an artist. That's what I do." We talked to Wilder about his current medical challenges.
Tell us what Lupus is.
Without getting too technical, it looks at your body and tries to get rid of the healthy things. That's what's twisted about it: It attacks the kidneys, which are trying to help you by cleaning out toxins. It can attack your brain and your thinking, your joints your lungs. It happens in a series of flare-ups and it comes and goes. I have not dealt with the extreme symptoms for the most part. As for losing my kidney, it just stopped working and I get tired because there are toxins in the body. But it's not a painful thing. It's a dwindling thing.
Right now you're on dialysis.
Yes. I started back in February, when I caught the flu. The doctors constantly monitor my kidneys. Within the past year, it was clear my kidney was not operating as well as it should and we were already discussing my transition to dialysis. I was still feeling fine enough to do things but then I got sick.
Right now I can do dialysis at home manually. I have to do four exchanges a day. It takes about 20 minutes each time. I go upstairs and sit on the couch. My son can come in if he puts a medical mask on. And you have to figure out when you want to do it, how long you want to sit and exchange. It's time-consuming.
But you can't stay on dialysis indefinitely.
Your lifespan is shorter on dialysis. It doesn't perform the same way a kidney would, so it's better to have a kidney.
What can you tell us about being a kidney donor?
The most important thing is I want people to do their own investigating. It's a generous act, not just for me but for the many people who need a kidney. Fortunately, by the grace of God, we only need one kidney. I would encourage people to do the research on that and see if helping someone in that way might be something that would work for them. It would mean giving someone more energy and a more peaceful life not bound to a medical routine. I'm not trying to force anyone to do this and neither is the Kidney Foundation. The Foundation fully investigates donors to ensure that no one is trying to force their generosity. It's something that I would be grateful for.
And in the meantime?
This is what I do. I'm an artist. This is what I love doing. This is what I'm always going to be doing: dancing. I'm grounded in the tap dancing.
Have you ever seen a performance and thought, "Wow, this was so good. Dance Magazine should really be writing about this!"? You're in luck.
We're collecting nominations for our annual Readers' Choice feature, and we need your help! We'll compile our favorite nominations, and then you'll vote on what should make it into our December issue. But for now, we want to hear about the most memorable dance you've seen so far in 2017.
When we heard rumors earlier this summer that World Ballet Day LIVE might get cancelled this year, we thought our hearts might break.
But we needn't have worried! The happy news came out yesterday that our favorite day of the year is back: World Ballet Day LIVE 2017 is officially scheduled for October 5. Clear your calendar for a serious bunhead binge of live behind-the-scenes footage from the Australian Ballet, Bolshoi Ballet, Royal Ballet, National Ballet of Canada and San Francisco Ballet—plus special video broadcasts from other top companies.
The news got the Dance Magazine staff all nostalgic. We started reminiscing about our favorite highlights from past World Ballet Day LIVE events. Our top picks?
Getting fired isn't pretty, but it happens. And no matter the reason, there are ways to rebuild your dance career. But don't be caught off guard by these potential repercussions from losing your job:
I'm naturally thin and have been living on fast food such as burgers, fries and pizza. Now I'm trying to eat better to prepare for auditions. I know the basics, like choosing good carbs, protein and fat, but it's hard to make smart choices when I'm grocery shopping. Any ideas?
—S.H., New York, NY
As usual, the calendar at Jacob's Pillow this month is overflowing with exciting artists and events. Tomorrow evening, The DASH Ensemble, led by choreographer Gregory Dolbashian and composed of four electric dancers, will take to the Inside/Out stage to perform a semi-new work. Titled Ways to Handle, the piece originated last year during a residency at the Kaatsbaan International Dance Center but has since evolved for the company's performance at the Pillow. Dolbashian says the work is inspired by "how people respond to the different facets of life: love, loss, determination."
In January of 2016, we put a promising American Ballet Theatre corps de ballet dancer named Sterling Baca on our cover as a "25 to Watch." Soon after, he shocked us by announcing he'd be leaving ABT to join Pennsylvania Ballet as a principal.
Since then, Baca's thrived at PAB, becoming one of their most talked about dancers and a face of Angel Corella's new vision for the company. We caught up with him for our "In the Spotlight" series, and he revealed a hobby that made our skin crawl. (No offense, Sterling!)
We've talked about Hollywood stars who were dancers first. But what we have coming up is a French movie star who was never a dancer but happens to be a natural mover. I was knocked out by Juliette Binoche's power and vividness when she collaborated with Akram Khan in In-I at BAM in 2009. She held her own in this careening, entwining, goading duet with the world-class dancer/choreographer.
As those of you on Twitter are no doubt aware, this weekend marked the second #Hamilversary, AKA the two-year anniversary of the opening of Hamilton on Broadway. And unless you've been living under a rock, you know that our resident Broadway columnist Sylviane Gold was downright prophetic when she wrote in our July 2015 issue, "the runaway off-Broadway hit of last season [is] now likely to repeat history on Broadway—and maybe make it."
Hamilton set a new record for Tony nominations (16), garnered Lin-Manuel Miranda a Pulitzer Prize and gained an unprecedented level of pop-culture recognition. Today, the show continues to dominate on Broadway and has opened a dual production in Chicago, while its first national tour just wrapped up its San Francisco performances. Meanwhile, a West End opening is expected this fall and a film adaptation is in the works. And along the way, Andy Blankenbuehler's choreography has set new standards for dance on Broadway.
Oh, and we're all just a little bit obsessed with it.
So to celebrate, here's a look back on a (very small) selection of our favorite Hamilton moments.