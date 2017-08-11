Mickela Mallozzi might have the most enviable job in the dance world.

The dancer-turned-television producer hosts the Emmy Award–winning "Bare Feet," a PBS show that explores dance from cultures all over the world. In the first season alone, Mallozzi travels to Buenos Aires, Vienna, South Korea, Italy, Croatia, Malaysia, Scotland and more, learning dances from locals along the way.

Think of "Bare Feet" as the dance version of your favorite foodie travel show: Mallozzi uses dance to experience the local culture, while going on tons of other adventures and learning about the history of the area. (Don't worry, she eats good food, too). And though she doesn't often speak the language, she's always able to pick up on the movement.

The second season has a fun catch: Mallozzi will keep learning dances from around the world, but this time she'll do it all within the diverse neighborhoods of New York City. From celebrating the Chinese New Year in Chinatown to doing capoeira in Little Brazil to learning the traditional Bolivian Caporales in Queens, Mallozzi will show just how diverse—and enormous—the NYC dance community is.

Season two is already airing on PBS stations in New York, and will make it's way to local stations across the country throughout the summer and fall. Watch season one here.