Could A Tight Back Be Limiting Your Flexibility?
Dancers looking to increase their flexibility rarely think about their upper backs. But this common place of tension could limit your neural mobility.
"The mobility of your back, especially your upper back, is very important when thinking about the mobility of the nervous system, fascial system and flexibility in general," says leading dance physiotherapist Lisa Howell in her Front Splits Fast Program. "If your upper back is very tight, then the nerves and fascia that lie along the spine can get restricted."
It may seem strange to mobilize your upper back in order to improve your splits or extension. Yet this may be the missing link that you've been looking for.
Try incorporating these exercises into your cross-training to improve your range of motion.
MOBILIZE
A healthy torso should be able to move forward, backward and side-to-side, and rotate without pain or the feeling that your muscles are being pulled.
Flexion & Extension
1) Starting on your hands and knees, articulate from tail to head into full spinal flexion, or "cat" position.
2) Take a few breaths through the back and sides of your ribs. Breath is a great way to break up any tissue that might be restricting your range.
3) Unwind the spine into spinal extension, or "cow" position. Being careful to support your spine with your abdominals. If you tend to be hypermobile in your lumbar spine (low back) focus on the thoracic spine (mid back) extension by reaching your heart forward and feel a gentle opening of the ribcage.
Return to starting and repeat four to five times
Lateral Flexion
1) Sitting in a comfortable position, rest your hand on a fitness circle, stability ball, or the floor on your right side.
2) Press down on your prop, or the floor, and bend to the right.
3) Gently breathe into the left side of the ribcage. Inhale and exhale three times, using the image of creating space between each rib on every inhale.
Return to starting position, do it on the left side and repeat the series three times
Rotation
1) Start on your knees with one hand on the floor and the back of your other hand on a stability ball or the floor.
2) Rotate your ribcage by rolling the ball or sliding your hand to the opposite side of your body. Breathe out as you rotate to let go of any tension you might be holding.
Return to starting position and repeat four to five times, then do the same on the opposite side.
PRACTICE
Training proper ribcage placement can prevent back tightness in the future.
Quadraped Thera-band
1) Place a light Thera-band around the bottom of your ribcage and hold it with some tension in quadruped position.
2) Let your ribcage relax and let the Thera-band open up the ribcage.
3) Press into the Thera-band using your abdominals. The Thera-band will give you great feedback as to where your ribs should be.
Return to starting position and repeat five times
STRENGTHEN
Strengthening the ab muscles will help keep your ribcage in place. But, if you have a tight back, you may not have enough range of motion to perform a full crunch. Give your back some support by performing ab preps/crunches on a mini stability ball until strength and mobility is gained.
Ab Prep
1) Start in a neutral spine resting your upper back on the ball. Both feet can be on the floor or one leg can be in tabletop.
2) Gently flex the thoracic spine, taking weight off of the stability ball but maintaining contact.
Repeat eight to 10 times.
It makes perfect sense that Só Dança would team up with New York City Ballet principal Sara Mearns for a brand new collection—after all, she spends most of her day in a leotard and tights. "I love the materials and quality of Só Dança's products, so when they asked if I was interested in designing my own, I immediately said 'yes'," Mearns says.
Between her performances at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center with NYCB and rehearsals for Matthew Bourne's production of The Red Shoes, Mearns is spending her downtime researching materials and designing leotards and warm-ups. "The hardest part is narrowing down what is necessary—what's just fashionable and what's truly needed," she says. "I am going for durability, performing enhancement and warmth over fashion right now. I of course want the product to look good, but that's not my main objective with these particular warm-up designs," she says.
To celebrate our 90th anniversary, we excavated some of our favorite hidden gems from the DM Archives—images that capture a few of the moments in time we've documented over the decades.
Just over a week after all the fanfare of saying goodbye to Diana Vishneva, American Ballet Theatre has announced that another Russian principal will take her final bow with the company: Veronika Part will give her last performance this Saturday, in Balanchine's Mozartiana.
After dancing with the company for 15 years, and as a principal for the past eight, Part did not have her contract renewed.
The Lincoln Center Festival always includes a spectacular, if brief, display of international dance. This July, two programs involving the Bolshoi Ballet arrive at the Koch Theater.
The first one brings together three superb ballet companies to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Balanchine's Jewels. Paris Opera Ballet will do "Emeralds," the serene opening section, to the music of French composer Gabriel Fauré. The Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet will alternate in "Rubies" (Stravinsky) and "Diamonds" (Tchaikovsky). It makes sense that the Bolshoi and NYCB will switch off in these two sections because the Russians and Americans both know how to devour space and move fast. It could be pretty exciting.
When Kathleen Martin learned her contract with Ballet West wouldn't be renewed, America was watching. Cameras were rolling for the first episode of the reality series "Breaking Pointe," bringing additional scrutiny to what was already one of the toughest moments of her career. "I knew deep down it was going to happen," she says. "I wanted to hold my head high."
As painful as the experience may be, it is possible to rebuild your career after being fired. Five years later, Martin is thriving as a soloist with Ballet San Antonio. "I didn't want this one setback to define me," she says. Here's how to part ways like a professional, regain your confidence and have greater success in your next gig.
I plan on moving to New York City this fall to continue my training and freelance work as a dancer/choreographer. A big concern is whether my health insurance will cover my medical needs for asthma. Can you give me any recommendations?
—Casey, San Francisco, CA
Sergei Polunin has a penchant for unexpectedly bursting into the news. Since DANCER, a feature-length documentary that proved to be a sympathetic portrait of ballet's favorite bad boy, he's been increasingly visible, popping up everywhere from "So You Think You Can Dance?" to Sadler's Wells. So what's the international star got next on his dance card?
Teaching a Master Class
Some very lucky ballet students will be taking class with Polunin at Danceworks London on July 18. (It's currently sold out, but interested students can add their names to a wait list.) It was announced this spring that Polunin would team up with the studio for a scholarship to its summer dance program, the Sergei Polunin Inspiration Scholarship, which has since been awarded to two young dancers.
A long time ago, I was a teenager, just hired as a member of the corps with New York City Ballet. I found myself standing in B-plus at the very back corner of the State Theater stage, clutching the hand of fellow teenage corps member Shawn Stevens. Though the expansive stage was filled with dozens of talented dancers, I was most awed by the two who stood front and center: Suzanne Farrell and Peter Martins. With a sudden and sweeping downbeat from maestro Robert Irving, the full power of Balanchine and Tchaikovsky flooded the stage and the final triumphant moments of "Diamonds" began.