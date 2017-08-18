We've known for a while now that New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck can do anything. She tackles everything in the NYCB rep—from "Emeralds" to Aurora to Justin Peck—with precision and pizzazz. And, we recently found out that she's kinda an amazing tap dancer:

But her latest Instagram video shows another side of her dancing—and gives us all the feels:

Yep, that Peck's home studio in California (which just happens to be owned by her mom) and one of her mom's adorable students. (Bravo, little girl, for a solid attempt at keeping up with Peck. We would have given up by the end, too.)

We're loving the soulful, jazzy vibes of this quick routine—and those turns into the layout? We're shook.