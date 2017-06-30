Tomorrow's Broadway Stars Celebrated at the Jimmy Awards
Anyone worried about the future of live musical theater in a world full of tablets and earbuds and endlessly streaming video would have been relieved to be at the Minskoff Theatre on Monday night, as dozens of young singer-dancer-actors from all over the country paraded their formidable talents. No, it wasn't a performance of The Lion King, the theater's usual tenant. The Minskoff was borrowed for the night by the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, better known as the Jimmy Awards.
The competition set out in 2009 to celebrate and inspire the next generation of both artists and audiences by honoring the gifted students who perform in their high schools' musical theater programs.
This year's fast-paced and entertaining show was slickly directed by Van Kaplan, spiffily choreographed by Kiesha Lalama and charmingly hosted by Ben Platt, who just won the Tony for his dazzling turn as a tormented teen in Dear Evan Hansen. But there were no tormented teens among the 74 nominees onstage Monday. We saw three demonic Sweeney Todds, two determined Jo Marches, a Phantom, a Beast, a Witch and a slinky, long-legged Velma Kelly.
Anna Hertel (in black) performing in costume as Velma Kelly. Photo by Henry McGee, Courtesy The Broadway League.
That was 17-year-old Anna Hertel, from Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, who took home the Jimmy for best dancer. She started ballet classes at 7, quickly added jazz, tap and hip-hop, and, at 10, played an Oompa Loompa in a local production of Willy Wonka. The same year, she saw her first Broadway show, Wicked, and decided that she "wanted to do the singing and the dancing and the acting all together. I absolutely fell in love with it."
Anna Hertel as Velma Kelly at the regional Blumey Awards
Reflecting yesterday on her experience as a Jimmy nominee, she noted how amazing it was to perform on a Broadway stage "with kids who have the same passion as you." And, she adds, "We're all winners—everyone that's there has their own thing that makes them so talented."
Best performance winners Tony Moreno and Sofia Deler with host Ben Platt. Photo by Henry McGee, Courtesy The Broadway League.
She's not just being complimentary, she's being accurate. The Jimmy nominees are all winners of regional competitions in which contestants reprise the roles they did in their high school musicals. Winners of the best actor and actress prizes in their local competitions go on to New York for an intensive that culminates in the annual awards show. This year, contenders came from 21 states and brought numbers from 43 different musicals. They got to hone their performances with personalized coaching from Broadway professionals, and they also learned and rehearsed the routines for Monday's grand finale at the Minskoff.
This year's production numbers included a tribute to the late James M. Nederlander, the producer and theater owner for whom the Jimmys were named. (He was one of the founders, along with Kaplan, executive producer of the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera.) But the highlights of every show are the medleys, in which 40 semi-finalists, costumed for their roles, do excerpts from the performances that earned them the chance to vie for the top Jimmys (and the scholarship money that comes along with them). On Monday, the judges awarded the best performance prizes to Sofia Deler and Tony Moreno, both from Orlando. But the real winners were the audience and the American musical theater, which has a lot of young talent coming its way.
Just over a week after all the fanfare of saying goodbye to Diana Vishneva, American Ballet Theatre has announced that another Russian principal will take her final bow with the company: Veronika Part will give her last performance this Saturday, in Balanchine's Mozartiana.
After dancing with the company for 15 years, and as a principal for the past eight, Part did not have her contract renewed.
The Lincoln Center Festival always includes a spectacular, if brief, display of international dance. This July, two programs involving the Bolshoi Ballet arrive at the Koch Theater.
The first one brings together three superb ballet companies to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Balanchine's Jewels. Paris Opera Ballet will do "Emeralds," the serene opening section, to the music of French composer Gabriel Fauré. The Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet will alternate in "Rubies" (Stravinsky) and "Diamonds" (Tchaikovsky). It makes sense that the Bolshoi and NYCB will switch off in these two sections because the Russians and Americans both know how to devour space and move fast. It could be pretty exciting.
When Kathleen Martin learned her contract with Ballet West wouldn't be renewed, America was watching. Cameras were rolling for the first episode of the reality series "Breaking Pointe," bringing additional scrutiny to what was already one of the toughest moments of her career. "I knew deep down it was going to happen," she says. "I wanted to hold my head high."
As painful as the experience may be, it is possible to rebuild your career after being fired. Five years later, Martin is thriving as a soloist with Ballet San Antonio. "I didn't want this one setback to define me," she says. Here's how to part ways like a professional, regain your confidence and have greater success in your next gig.
I plan on moving to New York City this fall to continue my training and freelance work as a dancer/choreographer. A big concern is whether my health insurance will cover my medical needs for asthma. Can you give me any recommendations?
—Casey, San Francisco, CA
Sergei Polunin has a penchant for unexpectedly bursting into the news. Since DANCER, a feature-length documentary that proved to be a sympathetic portrait of ballet's favorite bad boy, he's been increasingly visible, popping up everywhere from "So You Think You Can Dance?" to Sadler's Wells. So what's the international star got next on his dance card?
Teaching a Master Class
Some very lucky ballet students will be taking class with Polunin at Danceworks London on July 18. (It's currently sold out, but interested students can add their names to a wait list.) It was announced this spring that Polunin would team up with the studio for a scholarship to its summer dance program, the Sergei Polunin Inspiration Scholarship, which has since been awarded to two young dancers.
A long time ago, I was a teenager, just hired as a member of the corps with New York City Ballet. I found myself standing in B-plus at the very back corner of the State Theater stage, clutching the hand of fellow teenage corps member Shawn Stevens. Though the expansive stage was filled with dozens of talented dancers, I was most awed by the two who stood front and center: Suzanne Farrell and Peter Martins. With a sudden and sweeping downbeat from maestro Robert Irving, the full power of Balanchine and Tchaikovsky flooded the stage and the final triumphant moments of "Diamonds" began.
Performing a one woman show for 90 minutes is an exhausting feat, no matter the context. But when Okwui Okpokwasili does it in Bronx Gothic, it's a Bessie-winning tour de force. A new documentary also titled BRONX GOTHIC, directed by Emmy-nominee Andrew Rossi, shows what it really took for Okpokwasili to perform such an intense work on tour for several months.
When Michael Vadacchino, co-founder of the online dancewear store Boys Dance Too, visited a competition to ask a customer if he would model for the site, he was able to find him easily. This boy was one of only three in the entire competition.
Small numbers like these are why Vadacchino and his business partner, Sarah Singer, have planned their next venture: The Male Dancer Conference.