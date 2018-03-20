- The Latest
Good Vibes: The Best of the Vibrating Workout & Recovery Trend
The latest fitness fad has us literally buzzing. Vibrating tools—and exercise classes—promise added benefits to your typical workout and recovery routine, and they're only growing more popular.
Warning: These good vibrations don't come cheap.
Best for Immediate Soreness Relief: TheraGun G2PRO
Our favorite spots to use the TheraGun were on our quads, back and triceps.
Don't think you're about to get a calming massage when you pick up the TheraGun. Using this device feels more like being lightly punched 40 times per second.
Inventor Jason S. Wersland is a chiropractor who created the tool as a portable treatment device for his patients. He says the unique amplitude and frequency work to override pain signals in the brain, allowing you to achieve the equivalent of a deep tissue massage without the deep tissue discomfort.
It's an intense experience that's already grown popular with professional athletes. We can see why: When testing it out, we found that it temporarily reduced soreness pretty significantly, providing serious relief for at least an hour or two.
The downside? It's about as loud as a power drill—not exactly appropriate for the rehearsal studio or backstage. It's also a serious investment, with a $599 price tag.
Best for After-Rehearsal Recovery: Hyperice Vyper
The Hyperice Vyper leaves your muscles humming
This tool combines vibration with traditional foam rolling to relax the muscles as you roll out. It's less of a rapid punch to the muscles, and more like a continuous shake. (But beware that it can bounce away from you if you're not careful when you release your weight from it.)
Hyperice claims the specifically-designed vibrations help to release fascia, relax muscles and increase circulation. One study—partially funded by Hyperice—found that vibrating foam rollers improve range of motion more than traditional rollers. Starts at $199.
Best for Making Squats & Lunges More Fun: Power Plate
The Power Plate platform gives body weight exercises an extra challenge.
Whole-body vibration platforms like Power Plate aren't meant for massage—they're a workout accessory. You need to be doing exercises like squats and tricep dips on top of it while it shakes your full body to reap the rewards.
These platforms have been around long enough to build up a meaty body of research backing their benefits, from decreased muscle soreness to increased heart rate recovery. Our own study found conclusive evidence that they make boring exercises like squats and lunges a whole lot more challenging—and fun.
Yet with prices ranging from $1,495 to $14,995, these machines are more likely to be found at the gym than in dancers' private homes.
Best for Crazy Instagram Pics: Electric Muscle Stimulation Workout
Doing lunges while your whole body shakes definitely kicks things up a notch. Photo by Chris Fanning.
Classes at the New York City boutique studio Shock Therapy deck out every participant in their own "power suit." The vest and shorts-like combo is studded with electrodes that send pulses of vibrations to cause your muscles to contract. (Imagine a bigger version of the e-stim squares your physical therapist might stick on your muscles at the end of a session to increase blood flow.)
Shockwaves from the suit amp up basic workout moves like jumping jacks and bicep curls during a half hour–long class, led by an avatar that demonstrates what to do while the live instructor controls the intensity of the electrical impulses.
The classes—which first grew popular in Europe—supposedly condense three hours' worth of exercise into 30 minutes. Of course, bold claims like that always make us skeptical. But for anyone willing to drop $55 on a half-hour workout, it's definitely an experience you'll remember long after your sore muscles recover.
Camille A. Brown is on an impressive streak: In October, the Ford Foundation named her an Art of Change fellow. In November, she won an AUDELCO ("Viv") Award for her choreography in the musical Bella: An American Tall Tale. On December 1, her Camille A. Brown & Dancers made its debut at the Kennedy Center, and two days later she was back in New York City to see her choreography in the opening of Broadway's Once on This Island. Weeks later, it was announced that she was choreographing NBC's live television musical Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, to air on April 1.
An extraordinarily private person, few knew that during this time Brown was in the midst of a health crisis. It started with an upset stomach while performing with her company on tour last summer.
"I was drinking ginger ale, thinking that I would feel better," she says. Finally, the pain became so acute that she went to the emergency room in Mississippi. Her appendix had burst. "Until then, I didn't know it was serious," she says. "I'm a dancer—aches and pains don't keep you from work."
My life is in complete chaos since my dance company disbanded. I have a day job, so money isn't the issue. It's the loss of my world that stings the most. What can I do?
—Lost Career, Washington, DC
Last week in a piece I wrote about the drama at English National Ballet, I pointed out that many of the accusations against artistic director Tamara Rojo—screaming at dancers, giving them the silent treatment, taking away roles without explanation—were, unfortunately, pretty standard practice in the ballet world:
If it's a conversation we're going to have, we can't only point the finger at ENB.
The line provoked a pretty strong response. Professional dancers, students and administrators reached out to me, making it clear that it's a conversation they want to have. Several shared their personal stories of experiencing abusive behavior.
Christopher Hampson, artistic director of the Scottish Ballet, wrote his thoughts about the issue on his company's website on Monday:
I always knew my ballet career would eventually end. It was implied from the very start that at some point I would be too old and decrepit to take morning ballet class, followed by six hours of intense rehearsals.
What I never imagined was that I would experience a time when I couldn't walk at all.
In rehearsal for Nutcracker in 2013, I slipped while pushing off for a fouetté sauté, instantly rupturing the ACL in my right knee. In that moment my dance life flashed before my eyes.
Dance Theatre of Harlem is busy preparing for the company's Vision Gala on April 4. The works on the program, which takes place on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., reflect on the legacy of Dr. King and his impact on company founder Arthur Mitchell. Among them is the much-anticipated revival of legendary choreographer Geoffrey Holder's Dougla, which will include live music and dancers from Collage Dance Collective.
We stepped into the studio with Holder's wife Carmen de Lavallade and son Leo Holder to hear what it feels like to keep Holder's legacy alive and what de Lavallade thinks of the recent rise in kids standing up against the government—as she did not too long ago.
The encounter with man-eating female creatures in Jerome Robbins' The Cage never fails to shock audiences. As this tribe of insects initiates the newly-born Novice into their community and prepares her for the attack of the male Intruders, the ballet draws us into a world of survival and instinct.
This year celebrates the 100th anniversary of Jerome Robbins' birth, and a number of Robbins programs are celebrating his timeless repertoire. But it especially feels like a prime moment to experience The Cage again. Several companies are performing it: San Francisco Ballet begins performances on March 20, followed by the English National Ballet in April and New York City Ballet in May.
Why it matters: In this time of female empowerment—as women are supporting one another in vocalizing injustices, demanding fair treatment and pay, and advocating for future generations—The Cage's nest of dominant women have new significance.
Stephen Petronio brings a bracing season to New York City's Joyce Theater, where he has performed almost every year for 24 years . His work is exciting to the subscription audience as well as to many dance artists. He delves into movement invention at the same time as creating complex postmodern forms. The new work, Hardness 10, is his third collaboration with composer Nico Muhly. The costumes are by Patricia Field ARTFASHION, hand-painted by Iris Bonner/These Pink Lips. Petronio's work still practically defines the word contemporary.
Stephen Petronio Company also continues with its Bloodlines series. That's where he pays homage to landmark works of the past that have influenced his own edgy aesthetics. This season he's chosen Merce Cunningham's playful trio Signals (1970), which will be performed with live music from Composers Inside Electronics.
Completing the program is an excerpt from Petronio's Underland (2003), with music by Nick Cave. Video footage courtesy of Stephen Petronio Company, filmed by Blake Martin.
Never did I think I'd see the day when I'd outgrow dance. Sure, I knew my life would have to evolve. In fact, my dance career had already taken me through seasons of being a performer, a choreographer, a business owner and even a dance professor. Evolution was a given. Evolving past dancing for a living, however, was not.
Transitioning from a dance career involved just as much of a process as building one did. But after I overcame the initial identity crisis, I realized that my dance career had helped me develop strengths that could be put to use in other careers. For instance, my work as a dance professor allowed me to discover my knack for connecting with students and helping them with their careers, skills that ultimately opened the door for a pivot into college career services.
Here's how five dance skills can land you a new job—and help you thrive in it:
When you spend as much time on the road as The Royal Ballet's Steven McRae, getting access to a proper gym can be a hassle. To stay fit, the Australian-born principal turns to calisthenics—the old-school art of developing aerobic ability and strength with little to no equipment.
"It's basically just using your own body weight," McRae explains. "In terms of partnering, I'm not going to dance with a ballerina who is bigger than me, so if I can sustain my own body weight, then in my head I should be fine."
We all know that companies too often take dancers for granted. When I wrote last week about a few common ways in which dancers are mistreated—routine screaming, humiliation, being pressured to perform injured and be stick-thin—I knew I was only scratching the surface.
So I put out a call to readers asking for your perspective on the most pressing issues that need to be addressed first, and what positive changes we might be able to make to achieve those goals.
The bottom line: Readers agree it's time to hold directors accountable, particularly to make sure that dancers are being paid fairly. But the good news is that change is already happening. Here are some of the most intriguing ideas you shared via comments, email and social media: