What Makes a Dance Documentary Captivating?
Just as a dancer shapes a phrase with tension and release, a documentary filmmaker often gives equal weight to obstacles and triumph. The maker of Mr. Gaga, Tomer Heymann, took nine years to convey the layers of Ohad Naharin's art—and the depth of confusion he stirs within us. In 2009's The Last Tightrope Dancer in Armenia, Inna Sahakyan made viewers care about an obscure subject by showing a poignant student/mentor relationship between two tightrope dancers. A good documentary can cover any genre of dance, but what does it take to make a film grab the hearts and minds of its audience?
Capturing the Ephemeral
We can never actually capture a dance, so much as create an homage to it. A documentarian though can transmit an artist's magnetism with the collaboration of a great team and the skill of a storyteller. Lighting is a filmmaker's paint. It adds art, style, depth and heart to every scene. Framing and angling the camera in certain ways can clarify the emotional arch of a moment or phrase. Audio can emphasize the natural sounds of a dancer's feet and breath, bringing us closer to them. And editing the footage is an art similar to choreography; it demands musicality and a gift for suspense.
Beyond Interviews and Performance Footage
In La Chana, one of five documentaries nominated for the 2017 European Film Awards, director Lucija Stojevic evokes the mysteries of rhythm, the spirit and the power of silence, while taking us under the skin of a mature flamenco dancer named La Chana. Rather than simply weaving together performance footage and interviews—the architecture of many documentaries—Stojevic creates a sense of intimacy with her subject. She captures both her vulnerability and her strength, juxtaposing La Chana's everyday life with her ecstasy in performance, creating an emotional wave that reverberates with the viewer.
Making Dance Matter to Non-Dancers
As Libby Geist, executive producer for ESPN Films, says, a documentarian always has to look for great stories but then think from the perspective of the viewer barraged by data and ask "So what?" Keeping in mind why a particular ballet, dancer or company is magical, a filmmaker might pinpoint something of universal interest or cultural relevance, so that their documentary reaches an audience beyond dance lovers. If the creative team takes the time to question and probe, examine the footage, and, most importantly, gain the trust of the artist, the essence of the artist will reveal itself so that the answer to the question of "Who cares?" will be "Everyone!"
Respecting the Process
Often a documentary takes years to complete, either because of fundraising difficulties or because the kundalini of the film is just not rising. Only towards the last months of editing did Dayna Goldfine and Dan Geller, the team behind award-winning Ballets Russes (2005), find a way to make audiences feel the joy of these historical ballet performers. As curators and programmers often say, within every dance film is a shorter film crying to come out.
Telling Dancer-Driven Stories
Stojevic initially took on the task of creating La Chana with the understanding that she was going to unfold the untold reasons behind the disappearance of this self-taught prodigy in her prime. However, during the course of filming, she learned that La Chana wanted to focus on her spirituality. "I was born to dance," she says in the film. "When I dance, I am in my light." The details of the domestic violence that cut her down as a younger woman are largely skirted. But she hints at her years of despair and the physical woes of aging just enough to make us rejoice over her triumphant stage comeback. An emotionally courageous film celebrates an artist's connection with their soul, and makes us consider our own.
When Alonzo King LINES Ballet dancer James Gowan started meditating in early 2017, he was seeking a more mindful approach to his dancing. "I was trying to be more aware of what I was doing inside the studio, so that it could help me be more positive with myself and my work," he says. He found it so helpful that he now does breathing exercises and visualizations for 45 minutes a few mornings a week. On rehearsal breaks, he'll take five minutes to do a body scan or calm his mind.
But he finds the benefits go far beyond the studio. "Meditation has provided me a new perspective," he says. "It really does bring a heightened awareness of what's going on around you."
Science shows that meditation's myriad benefits range from physical health to emotional well-being. Meditation's popularity has risen to trend level, and savvy entrepreneurs have caught on, capitalizing on the wave of interest with subscription-based meditation apps, exotic retreats and $29-a-pop classes. But what are the benefits for dancers specifically?
A prison isn't exactly the first place to come to mind when you think of a dance studio (and inmates, not your average students), but that's exactly why New Zealand Corrections is enlisting the help of the Royal New Zealand Ballet. In an effort to help reduce the female prison population in New Zealand, which has reportedly quadrupled in the past five years, dance is being taught to the inmates of Arohata Women's Prison for the first time ever. According to everyone involved, it seems to be working.
When I wrote about my struggle with depression, and eventual departure from dance because of it, I expected criticism. I was prepared to be challenged. But much to my relief, and horror, dancers from all over the world responded with support and stories of solidarity. The most critical response I saw was this one:
"Dance isn't for everyone."
This may as well be a mantra in the dance world. We have become entrenched in the Darwinian notion that the emotionally weak will be weeded out. There is no room for them anyway.
Sometimes we find gems in the DM Archives that are simply too wonderful not to share—for instance, these images from the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo production of La Dame à la Licorne, conceived and designed by French artist Jean Cocteau and choreographed by Heinz Rosen.
We've been saying for years that dance training has benefits that reach far beyond preparation for a professional dance career: The discipline and attention to detail fostered in technique class, the critical thinking skills acquired in composition, and the awareness and rapid reaction times required for improvisation can all carry over into other fields.
But what if a choreographic tool kit could have a more direct application outside the studio? Say, to city planning?
"What if you could learn from the world's best dance teachers in your living room?" This is the question that Dancio poses on their website. Dancio is a new startup that offers full length videos of ballet classes taught by master teachers. As founder Caitlin Trainor puts it, "these superstar teachers can be available to students everywhere for the cost of a cup of coffee."
For Trainor, a choreographer and the artistic director of Trainor Dance, the idea for Dancio came from a sense of frustration relatable to many dancers; feeling like they need to warm up properly before rehearsals, but not always having the time, energy or funds to get to dance class. One day while searching the internet for a quick online class, Trainor was shocked to not be able to find anything that, as she puts it, "hit the mark in terms of relevance and quality. I thought to myself, how does this not exist?" she says. "We have the Daily Burn for Fitness, YogaGlo for yogis, Netflix for entertainment and nothing for dancers! But then I thought, I can make this!" And thus, Dancio (the name is a combination of dance and video), was born.
You dance like a knockout—but can you take a punch? Intense stage combat is a crucial element in many shows, from the sword fighting in Romeo & Juliet to the left hooks of the Broadway musical Rocky. But performing it well requires careful body awareness, trust and a full commitment to safety. Whether you're dancing a pivotal battle in a story ballet or intense partnering in a contemporary piece, these expert tips can help you make your fight scenes convincing, compelling and safe.
1. Master the Basics
When Luke Ingham was cast as Tybalt in San Francisco Ballet's Romeo & Juliet, he spent a full month practicing the basic body positions, footwork and momentum of fencing. "You need to be really grounded, you need to know where your feet are," Ingham says.
Brooklyn-based burlesque troupe Company XIV isn't afraid to take risks. Nutcracker Rouge, their take on the holiday classic, features a cast of jack-of-all-trades dancers who double as greeters, ushers, singers, actors and aerialists, while baring a good amount of skin but even more confidence. (Disclaimer: The show is for mature audiences only.) What's most impressive about these artists is how captivating they are. Regardless of what style of dance you do, if you want to become a better performer, consider taking a page out of their playbook.
You've got to be "on" the moment the audience walks in the front door.
Former New York City Ballet dancer Wilhelmina Frankfurt first spoke out about sexual misconduct at NYCB in Psychology Tomorrow in 2012. Since October, she's been working with The Washington Post reporter Sarah Kaufman for a story about Peter Martins, and when the School of American Ballet began investigating Martins for an anonymous accusation, she was called in to discuss her experiences. But Frankfurt feels there's more to the larger picture, and shares that here with Dance Magazine, as edited by Maggie Levin.
In 1994, I began to write a book of essays about my life in dance—mostly as an exercise. When the #MeToo movement began this year, I knew it was time to brush the dust off and take another look. Although incomplete, these essays addressed the roots that have long run between sexual abuse, alcoholism and ballet. They involve George Balanchine, Peter Martins and numerous stars of the New York City Ballet. It's painfully clear that my story is the same story that has occurred thousands of times, all over the world.
I'm heartbroken that I might have to drop out of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. My back has been spasming since I did an extra-high kick to the back. My X-ray and MRI are normal, but my doctor thinks I hurt my sacroiliac joint. Physical therapy hasn't helped yet. How can I know for sure that this is the real problem?
—Injured Rockette, New York, NY