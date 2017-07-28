What To Look For in a College Ballet Program
Can't choose between college and a professional ballet career? It's possible to have both! (Four artistic directors told us so.)
But this path comes with extra challenges. The university you choose can make all the difference. So how do you find the right program?
Gillian Murphy guest coaching at University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Peter Mueller, courtesy UNCSA
• Check where alumni have gone on to dance after graduation to see what companies they're in.
• Find out how many hours you'll be dancing in classes and rehearsals each week. You're going to need serious training and performance opportunities along with your academic courses. "A degree is a nice plus, but you have to be a dancer first," says Boston Ballet artistic director Mikko Nissnen. "Universities must find a way to immerse their students in the art form. They can't just talk about ballet. Graduates have to be able to perform."
• Research past performances to see what kind of repertoire you will be learning. Also ask about the timeline for rehearsal processes. "Universities should try to replicate the standards of the professional world," says Kansas City Ballet artistic director Devon Carney. "Rehearsal periods lasting longer than four weeks are virtually unheard of. Dance students need to learn how to achieve performance-quality work as efficiently as possible."
Courtesy Indiana University
• Consider what cross-training opportunities are offered to keep your body in top form. To stay competitive for auditions, you'll need have just as much strength and stamina as someone who doesn't have to juggle a heavy academic load.
• Look for schools that offer lifelines to the professional world, like guest teachers or opportunities to perform with local companies. These can help you network and make sure you're dancing at a competitive level. Cincinnati Ballet artistic director Victoria Morgan suggests colleges maintain a close affiliation with at least one professional company. For example, Cincinnati Ballet allows talented juniors and seniors from Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music to become a part of its second company.
• Make sure you'll receive ample stage time and a range of repertoire to hone your performance skills. Look at what guest artists have come in to set or create work on students. "Great choreographers and répétiteurs not only bring a knowledge of dance and style, but are a source of connection to the current climate in the professional world," says Washington Ballet artistic director Julie Kent. "These guests can also spot talent and eventually shape the career opportunities of the dancers they work with."
Courtesy University of Utah
"So why did you quit?"
It's a question I've been asked hundreds of times since I stopped dancing over a decade ago. My answer has changed over the years as my own understanding of what lead me to walk away from greatest love of my life has become clearer.
"I had some injures," I would mutter nervously for the first few years. This seemed like the answer people understood most. Then it became, "I was just not very happy." Finally, as I passed into my 30s, I began telling the uncomfortable truth: "I quit dancing because of untreated depression."
The best day of the year is finally upon us—National Dance Day is tomorrow!
In case you've been living under a rock and haven't celebrated NDD before, it's an annual event established by Nigel Lythgoe and the Dizzy Feet Foundation where dancers and non-dancers across the country are encouraged to get movin'.
To be honest, we never tire of watching non-dancers tackle a day in the life of the pros. From athletes to average Joes, these videos always give us a good laugh, and they remind the rest of the world that a whole lot of work goes into every dance performance you see. But often times, these dancer-for-a-day videos don't fully understand the importance of training (i.e., you can't just throw on a pair of pointe shoes and give it a go).
That's why we're especially loving this video by Refinery29 that actually gets it. Lucie Fink, host of the R29 YouTube series Lucie For Hire , got a private lesson from American Ballet Theatre principal Isabella Boylston, and it was endlessly entertaining.
Fresh off his striking Nike ad campaign (and his Dance Magazine cover), American Ballet Theatre's prodigal principal has another high-profile collaboration up his sleeve. And this one is, shall we say, dazzling.
To celebrate our 90th anniversary, we excavated some of our favorite hidden gems from the DM Archives—images that capture a few of the moments in time we've documented over the decades.
We'd love to know what it is that has Pina Bausch, Rudolf Nureyev and Gerard Violette so amused, or what Toer van Schayk (far right) is thinking here, but one thing's for certain: We're terribly envious of the journalist (second from right) who got to be there when this shot was taken in 1986.
It's the end of a long rehearsal day for the dancers of Abraham.In.Motion. They're reviewing phrases of a new work, Dearest Home. It's a pretty typical rehearsal scene. Some dancers cluster around a laptop trying to piece together steps learned long ago. Others review choreography together, working to figure out who remembered which arms correctly.
What isn't typical: The company's director and choreographer, Kyle Abraham, is nowhere to be seen.
That's because while the company is based in New York City full-time, Abraham spends most of his year teaching at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he joined the faculty last September. It's an unconventional model for a single-choreographer–led troupe, almost functioning like a repertory company in which choreographers drop in for a week to set a piece, leaving it up to the rehearsal directors and dancers to keep the momentum going.
La Scala Ballet has a knack for snagging exceptional guest artists, and the company's rare West Coast appearance this weekend at Segerstrom Center for the Arts is no exception. Principal dancer étoile Roberto Bolle will partner both Misty Copeland and Marianela Nuñez in Giselle. And in an extra international twist, they'll be accompanied by the Mikhailovsky Orchestra for the engagement. July 28–30. scfta.org.