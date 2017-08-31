What to Watch: L.A. Dance Project Teams Up With NOWNESS
We can always count on NOWNESS to reimagine our dance faves by pairing them with equally esteemed cinematographers for short films that feel almost dreamlike (take a look back at their video with ABT's Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside for more amazingness). For their newest creation as a part of their Directors' Cuts series, NOWNESS brought Benjamin Millepied's L.A. Dance Project together with Paris-based filmmaker Adrien Dantou.
Filmed in Arles, France, nine of LADP's members (Janie Taylor was noticeably absent), are shown dancing throughout the currently-being-constructed Parc des Ateliers. The tower-like architecture provides the dancers with several stages, from a sunny rooftop to a slightly creepy underground space that still has a gravel floor. It serves as the perfect backdrop as LADP takes us through a range of emotions from ominous and chaotic to uplifting. Check out the full video, below.
It's time! You submitted your nominations for the most memorable dance you saw this year. We narrowed down our favorites, and now it's up to you to decide what will make it into our December issue.
Voting will be open until September 25th. Only one submission per person will be counted.
As studios in South Texas begin to dig out from the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, the dance community has a message: We're here to help.
Gil Stroming, owner of Break The Floor (which produces epic conventions like JUMP and Dancer Palooza), has pledged to donate $25,000 directly to studio owners directly affected by the storm. On top of that, he will match dollar-for-dollar the next $25,000 donations in a fundraiser he's hosting on GoFundMe.
Commercial dance celebs like Misha Gabriel, Al Blackstone and Kirsten Russell have already pitched in with donations of their own. The campaign has already raised more than $37,000 in just four hours. Anyone is invited to add their donation here.
Whether he's choreographing bizarre music videos for Sia, an immersive dance show on the High Line or soundtrack-synchronized moves for the summer blockbuster Baby Driver, Ryan Heffington's dances keep popping up in unexpected places. His latest project? Choreographing a "dance story" for Opening Ceremony during New York Fashion Week.
What should we dance about today and how should we go about it? Those questions were on the mind of Nashville Ballet artistic director Paul Vasterling this summer as he spent six weeks exploring new ways of telling stories through ballet as a fellow at NYU's Center for Ballet and Arts.
Over his 20 years as principal choreographer at NB, Vasterling has created a handful of narrative works, ranging from children's stories to Romeo and Juliet and Lizzie Borden (about the Fall River, Massachusetts woman tried and acquitted for the axe murders of her father and stepmother).
Paul Vasterling with Nashville Ballet dancers. Photo by Anthony Matula
Of all the incredible journeys I've taken during my life as a ballet student and professional dancer, for me, nothing tops the excitement of an international tour. Heading into my fourth season with the Island Moving Company, a small contemporary ballet company based in Newport, Rhode Island, I've had the opportunity to tour two seasons in a row to Kazakhstan, in Central Asia, as part of our Great Friends touring exchange. These experiences have taught me several important lessons about performing abroad.
College dance students tend to be hyper-focused on their own training; learning how to teach may be the last thing on their minds. But whether you intend to become a dance teacher or not, studying pedagogy can be valuable for dancers in undergraduate programs and beyond–and learning how to be an effective teacher is just one of the rewards.
It's been 12 years nearly to the day that I last reported on a hurricane for Dance Magazine during Katrina, which devastated much of New Orleans. Now, as you are well aware, Harvey is approaching that level of catastrophe, with 18 deaths, a record rainfall of 51 inches, more than 10,000 Houstonians in shelters, and with our bayous at capacity. You've seen the photos. It's awful, heartbreaking and still dire for many stranded in their homes or in danger of continued flooding.
For local artistic directors, choreographers and studio directors, the first task was to find out how their dancers and teachers were managing, and the state of their homes and family.
"I've been concerned about the safety of the dancers," says Annie Arnoult, director of Hunter Dance Center and Open Dance Project. "The dancers live all over the city and surrounding areas. Most have been trapped in their homes...a few without power. We've stayed in constant touch through regular 'roll calls,' and everyone's fine so far; but I will feel much better when we can be back together face-to-face doing what we do best."
When I shared my story of leaving dance because of untreated depression a few weeks ago, I had no idea what the response would be. In truth, it took me several days just to hit "send" and give the words to my editor. I was overwhelmed by your response—the kind words, the calls for action and the sharing of your own stories. I read every comment and share that I could see.
But as much as the camaraderie of other dancers served to validate my experience, they also shook me to the bone. How tragic that this is common and so widely felt.
Your voices are undeniably being heard, and Dance Magazine wants to hear more. If you are a current dancer, please take three minutes to fill out this survey. Share it widely and encourage others to do the same. In order to make this a movement that elicits real change, we must demonstrate the need with as many participants as possible. You will see the outcome of your responses in a future article of Dance Magazine, where I will continue to join you in this conversation. We can change this together.