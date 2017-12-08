Explore
#JustDreaming About The Women Who Could Lead New York City Ballet
While it's appalling that any male leader would use his power to humiliate women, the accusations against Peter Martins opens up a wonderful, rosy possibility. In an email conversation about Martins stepping down temporarily, a friend of mine wrote, "They won't hire a man in this climate."
I suddenly found myself getting giddy with the thought that a woman might lead New York City Ballet. I pictured a former NYCB principal coming in and calming the dancers down, respecting them, inspiring them, treating them like adults, listening to them and encouraging communication between all factions of the company.
Who would be a prime candidate to lead this company of incredible dancers and vast repertoire? I think right away of Wendy Whelan, who has proven to be adventurous as an impresario (coming up with Restless Creature), has taught in many situations, and is known to be kind and decent in every situation. Her "Why I Dance" says it all.
Also top-notch is Lourdes Lopez, who has proven herself at Miami City Ballet. While presenting a Dance Magazine Award to visionary healer Marika Molnar on Monday, she gave an eloquent talk about handing down the wisdom of taking care of your body. Lourdes was included in our list of the "Most Influential People in Dance Today" in July.
Maybe I'm #justdreaming. But with the allegations getting more serious, this is a real possibility. Who would you like to see take over NYCB?
According to several reports from New Zealand–based news outlets over the past week, the Royal New Zealand Ballet is facing significant internal upheaval just a few months after Patricia Barker took over as artistic director.
Last night, the New York City Ballet board of directors approved ballet master in chief Peter Martins' request for a temporary leave of absence amidst an ongoing investigation into sexual harassment.
The investigation came to light on Monday, when the New York Times reported that NYCB and the School of American Ballet had hired a law firm to investigate their leader after receiving an anonymous letter detailing instances of harassment.
(Update: Peter Martins will be taking a leave of absence from the company as more accusations surface. Read more here.)
Yesterday The New York Times reported that New York City Ballet and the School of American Ballet are jointly investigating sexual harassment claims involving Peter Martins. According to a statement from SAB, it "recently received an anonymous letter making general, nonspecific allegations of sexual harassment in the past by Peter Martins at both New York City Ballet and the school."
Martins, who serves as NYCB's ballet master in chief and SAB's chairman of faculty and artistic director will not be teaching his weekly class at the school as the investigation continues. He currently maintains his positions at both organizations.
While sexual harassment allegations have recently been made against a growing list of Hollywood heavy-hitters, politicians, news anchors and other men in positions of power, this is the first investigation this year of a major figure from the dance world.
Immediate reactions were varied, though emotionally charged. Here are a few of the many responses:
A newcomer to Batsheva's main company, 23-year-old Amalia Smith is quickly learning how to keep her body safe and supple during Ohad Naharin's rigorous rehearsals and world tours. Fatigue has become both a hurdle and a teacher.
"Decadance is pretty much a marathon, and the new piece Venezuela is such crazy cardio I nearly had an asthma attack!" says Smith. Fortunately, the new discoveries she's made through Gaga have helped her handle its intense demands.
How do you capture the bond of friendship in a four-minute video? Through dance, of course. Indie rock band Animal Years did just that for their new music video "Friends," highlighting some super talented young dancers in this cool video.
Sometimes we find gems in the DM Archives that are simply too wonderful not to share—for instance, these images from the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo production of La Dame à la Licorne, conceived and designed by French artist Jean Cocteau and choreographed by Heinz Rosen.
On Monday, The New York Times broke a story about ballet that was quickly picked up by other national and international news outlets. Peter Martins, longtime ballet master in chief of New York City Ballet and head of the faculty of the School of American Ballet, has been accused of sexual harassment in an anonymous letter. The dance world may or may not have been surprised by this.
I certainly didn't feel surprise at the news. Writing this on the day that Time magazine has named "The Silence Breakers" of #MeToo "Person of the Year," this story seems of a piece with the many others we've watched in recent weeks with a mixture of horror, relief and vindication as men begin to face consequences for their disregard for the personhood of the women around them.
Ephrat "Bounce" Asherie has a thing for breaking boundaries. A trained ballet dancer, Asherie fell in love with hip hop in college and soon became one of the most talked-about b-girls on the scene. Today, she brings house and breaking to concert stages with her celebrated choreography, and continues to cross genres as a dancer in works by artists like Michelle Dorrance.
We caught up with her for our "Spotlight" series:
Soreness is a fact of life for dancers. But rather than relying on over-the-counter pills, try managing your pain by sprinkling some turmeric on your food instead. Multiple scientific studies have proven that curcumin, the active substance in turmeric, has powerful anti-inflammatory properties.
How To Do It:
To help your body absorb turmeric's benefits, have a small amount (just one-fourth of a teaspoon) three times a day, along with a meal or snack that includes some fat and some fiber.