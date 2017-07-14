Your Friday Video Break, Featuring ENB in the Most Gorgeous Museum
When English National Ballet dancers are given free reign of London's iconic Victoria & Albert Museum, magic happens. At least it does in "Space for Everyone," a new video featuring Connie Vowles and William Beagley with original music by Overmono.
It's the ideal Friday video break: luscious choreography by George Williamson, glimpses of epic pieces of art (check out that Chihuly at the very beginning!). Plus, haven't you always dreamed of dancing around your favorite museum in the middle of the night? Just us? Cool.
This July marks Dance Magazine's 90th anniversary, and the milestone gave us the perfect excuse to do one of our favorite things: dive into our extensive archives of more than 1,000 covers.
We couldn't resist sharing just a few of the iconic and quirky images through the decades.
Roslyne Paige Stern (née Gross) passed away peacefully, if not willingly, at the age of 91 in her residence in Palo Alto, California on June 23, 2017. She was full of life until the end, hand in hand with her beloved husband of four decades, Robert Stern.
Roslyne was born in Chicago in 1926, to parents Clara and Benjamin Gross. Her parents, her brother, Leonard Gross, and her daughters, Elizabeth Paige and Sandra Weber, predeceased her. Her husband Robert, and her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Martin Kaplan, and granddaughter Meredith Dimon (Ron) survive her.
For countless dancemakers without their own space, there is no place to call home. Enter the new National Center for Choreography at The University of Akron. Its mission: to support the research and development of new dance by providing choreographers, dance companies, arts administrators and dance writers access to the world-class facilities in the University's Guzzetta Hall and other venues on campus. With seven dance studios, two black-box theaters and main-stage theaters of two different sizes, NCCAkron will provide a place for choreographers to explore the full potential of their creative process.
We love when singers team up with dancers for a music video—especially when it turns out to be as mesmerizing as Charlotte OC's "Medicine Man," featuring New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck. Christopher Wheeldon completed the music video dream team, his choreography perfectly matching Charlotte OC's moody lyrics and music.
Believe it or not, dance fashion has not always been a thing. Rehearsal wear used to consist of a leotard, tights and legwarmers—that's it. But today, dancewear has exploded with the rise of athleisure, and rehearsals have become a place where dancers can show their individual style. Almost anything goes, from fun socks to running pants to beanies. Here's a look at how three iconic companies have evolved their rehearsal fashion over the years.
Postmodern legend Anna Halprin is 97(!) today, and, as luck would have it, her work is currently being celebrated in three major exhibitions around the world: