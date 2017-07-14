When English National Ballet dancers are given free reign of London's iconic Victoria & Albert Museum, magic happens. At least it does in "Space for Everyone," a new video featuring Connie Vowles and William Beagley with original music by Overmono.

It's the ideal Friday video break: luscious choreography by George Williamson, glimpses of epic pieces of art (check out that Chihuly at the very beginning!). Plus, haven't you always dreamed of dancing around your favorite museum in the middle of the night? Just us? Cool.

Happy Friday!