Here Are This Year's Emmy-Nominated Dance Routines
The Primetime Emmy Award nominations are out! Congrats to the seven choreographers who earned nods for their exceptional TV work this year. Notably, that work was made for just two shows, "So You Think You Can Dance" and "World of Dance."
And there was a particularly remarkable snub: While the dance-filled hit "Fosse/Verdon" earned 17 nominations across many of the major categories, Andy Blankenbuehler's fabulous Fosse remixes weren't recognized in the Outstanding Choreography field.
Here are all the dance routines up for Emmys:
"It Takes a Lot to Know a Man," Travis Wall, "So You Think You Can Dance"
Darius Hickman and Taylor Sieve in "It Takes a Lot to Know a Man" (Adam Rose/FOX)
"Glass Heart Concerto," Travis Wall, "So You Think You Can Dance"
Magda Fialek and Darius Hickman in "Glass Heart Concerto" (Adam Rose/FOX)
"Bump," Luther Brown, "So You Think You Can Dance"
Season 15's Top 5 women in the special season-finale version of "Bump" (Adam Rose/FOX)
"Juice," Luther Brown, "So You Think You Can Dance"
Season 15's Top 4 men in "Juice" (Adam Rose/FOX)
"Yummy," Luther Brown, "So You Think You Can Dance"
Season 15's Top 10 in "Yummy" (Michael Becker/FOX)
"Drop It Like It's Hot," Melvin "Timtim" Rogador, "World of Dance"
"Headband," Melvin "Timtim" Rogador, "World of Dance"
"DNA," Melvin "Timtim" Rogador, "World of Dance"
"Malhari," Suresh Mukund, "World of Dance"
"Yeh Raat," Suresh Mukund, "World of Dance"
"O Fortuna," Suresh Mukund, "World of Dance"
"Pegate," Karen Forcano and Ricardo Vega, "World of Dance"
Karen Forcano and Ricardo Vega (aka Karen y Ricardo) in "Pegate" (NBC)
"La Malanga," Karen Forcano and Ricardo Vega, "World of Dance"
"Caminare," Karen Forcano and Ricardo Vega, "World of Dance"
"Piece By Piece," Tessandra Chavez, "World of Dance"
"Don't Wanna Think," Tessandra Chavez, "World of Dance"
"Fix You," Tessandra Chavez, "World of Dance"
abezikus/Getty Images
