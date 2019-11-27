Here Are the 2020 YoungArts Award Winners in Dance

Congratulations to the 39 talented dancers just named 2020 YoungArts award winners! This year's group of awardees includes several familiar faces from the competition scene.
YoungArts awards—given annually to teenage students in the visual, literary, and performing arts, at three different levels (Finalist, Honorable Mention, and Merit)—are a very big deal. Winners are selected by panels of A-list professionals in their respective fields, and gain access to all kinds of support for their creative work. Awardees in the Finalist category receive up to $10,000 in prizes; are invited to participate in National YoungArts Week, which features all kinds of master classes and workshops, each January; and might be nominated to become U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts.
Here are the 2020 dance winners, including comp-circuit standouts Joziah German, Alina Taratorin, Sydney Revennaugh, and (repeat winner!) Rosie Granito. You can find a complete list of awardees—and information about when to apply for next year's competition, an option you should definitely consider—at the YoungArts website.
FINALIST
Tomoe Carr, Hip Hop
High Tech High School, Secaucus, NJ
Rush Carson, Choreography
New World School of the Arts, Miami, FL
Nicholas Khoa Dao, Modern/Contemporary
Willow Glen High School, San Jose, CA
Emanuel Dostine, Modern/Contemporary
Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy, Manistee, MI
Joziah German, Modern/Contemporary
Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Dallas, TX
Andre Imanishi, Tap
The Urban Assembly Gateway School for Technology, New York, NY
Jacqueline Jankovsky, Modern/Contemporary
Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Dallas, TX
Nouhoum Koita, Modern/Contemporary
Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, New York, NY
Claire Lucas, Modern/Contemporary
Orange County School of the Arts, Santa Ana, CA
Aidan Lynch, Hip Hop
Christ Presbyterian Academy, Nashville, TN
Lucas Marinetto, Tap
University of Nebraska High School, Lincoln, NE
Lindy Mesmer, Ballet
Laurel Springs School, Ojai, CA
Keara Nichols, Ballet
Cabrillo Point Academy, El Cajon, CA
Amelie Or, Tap
Oak Ridge High School, El Dorado Hills, CA
Tyrone Reese, Ballet
W. P. Davidson High School, Mobile, AL
Sydney Revennaugh, Modern/Contemporary
Marion High School, Marion, IN
Alina Taratorin, Ballet
Palo Alto Senior High School, Palo Alto, CA
Kailey Worontsoff, Modern/Contemporary
Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, West Palm Beach, FL
HONORABLE MENTION
Maya Alvarez-Coyne, World Dance/Irish Step
Orange County School of the Arts, Santa Ana, CA
Atticus Dobbie, Modern/Contemporary
Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, New York, NY
Ashton Edwards, Ballet
Flint Southwestern Classical Academy, Flint, MI
Aydin Eyikan, Jazz
The Keystone School, Bloomsburg, PA
Brenan Gonzalez, Modern/Contemporary
Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, West Palm Beach, FL
Krupa Hegde, World Dance/Classical Indian
The Carol Martin Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science, Bowling Green, KY
Irene Kim, Modern/Contemporary
Crean Lutheran High School, Irvine, CA
Janiya Pearson, World Dance/African
Professional Performing Arts School, New York, NY
Arya Pratap, World Dance/Classical Indian
Saint Francis High School, Mountain View, CA
MERIT
Deven Ayambem, Hip Hop
Downingtown STEM Academy, Downingtown, PA
Joseph Boswell, Ballet
James Madison High School, Norcross, GA
Victoria Chapa, World Dance/Mexican Folkloric
Valley View High School, Pharr, TX
Angelina Diaz, Choreography
Miami Beach Senior High School, Miami Beach, FL
Jau'mair Garland, Modern/Contemporary
Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts, Pittsburgh, PA
Rosie Granito, Choreography
Denver School of the Arts, Denver, CO
Shashank Iswara, World Dance/Classical Indian
Flower Mound High School, Flower Mound, TX
Demetrius Lee, Modern/Contemporary
Cleveland School of the Arts, Cleveland, OH
Francesca Levita, Modern/Contemporary
Saint Charles North High School, Saint Charles, IL
Jeremiah Moorehead, Modern/Contemporary
Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, Jacksonville, FL
Julian Sanchez, Modern/Contemporary
New World School of the Arts, Miami, FL
Nyoka Wotorson, Modern/Contemporary
Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, New York, NY